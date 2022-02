Social Media

WEATHER IN A FLASH – MONDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries and light snow showers p…







WEATHER IN A FLASH – MONDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries and light snow showers possible this afternoon. Colder temps on tap overnight. 40s within reach over next couple of days. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/z1yjrQ3c0j