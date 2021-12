Social Media

WEATHER IN A FLASH – WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild this afternoon with few …







WEATHER IN A FLASH – WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild this afternoon with few brief showers. Really windy overnight into Thursday morning, with scattered showers possible Thursday through Saturday. Here’s my afternoon update. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/2kBaNUl9ly