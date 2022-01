Social Media

WEATHER IN A FLASH – WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continue to fall this afternoon. Snow arrives for southern portions of the state this evening, and around Lake Michigan overnight. Much colder temps for the end of the week. Here’s my PM update #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/PRyaXxKRz3