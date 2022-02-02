Social Media

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Forecast still on track as our winter system kicks off…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: Forecast still on track as our winter system kicks off today. Rain will be the main precipitation type for Indy today. We should start to see a changeover to a mixed precip/snow by late afternoon early evening. Cold air and switch over to snow will continue to push south through the day, allowing for significant accumulations north of Indy through this evening. Light snow expected tonight into the overnight -which will lead to lighter accumulations Thursday morning in the city. Heavy snow expected Thursday morning through the afternoon. Snow should wrap up by Thursday evening. Wind gusts pick on Thursday – up to 30mph out of the northwest, which could create some blowing and drifting snow. wishtv.com/weather



