Welcome aboard Garrett. Where’s my donuts? “Oh, excuse me. I forgot to introduc…

Welcome aboard Garrett. Where’s my donuts?😀🍩 “Oh, excuse me. I forgot to introduce myself.” Hello, Indy! I’m Garrett Bergquist and I just joined WISH-TV as a reporter. I’m a Chicago-area native, so I’m no stranger to the Circle City. I came here after 2 1/2 years at Spectrum News 1 in Raleigh, NC, where I was part of the statewide political reporting team. As you can imagine, we were front and center throughout the 2020 election. I also experienced my first hurricanes while working in the Triangle. Think I’ll stick with Midwestern winters for a while! Before Raleigh, I lived in Columbia, Mo. for about a decade, first as a journalism student at the University of Missouri (M-I-Z!) and then as a reporter for KRCG for nearly six years. Besides politics, I’m a huge racing fan, so I’m obviously pumped to live so close to so many legendary tracks. I’m looking forward to living and working here. Don’t hesitate to contact me for possible stories… or just to say hello!