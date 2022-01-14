Welcome, Garrett! #newface #wishtv “Oh, excuse me. I forgot to introduce myself…

“Oh, excuse me. I forgot to introduce myself.” Hello, Indy! I’m Garrett Bergquist and I just joined WISH-TV as a reporter. I’m a Chicago-area native, so I’m no stranger to the Circle City. I came here after 2

1/2 years at Spectrum News 1 in Raleigh, NC, where I was part of the statewide political reporting team. As you can imagine, we were front and center throughout the 2020 election. I also experienced my first hurricanes while working in the Triangle. Think I’ll stick with Midwestern winters for a while!