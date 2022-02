Social Media

👏🏻 WELL DONE 👏🏻 Eagles’ safety Anthony Harris took 11-year-old Aubrey Soape to a church daddy-daughter dance over the weekend in Texas. Soape’s father and grandfather both recently died. https://t.co/HmTRxpJaS2