Social Media

“Well, he didn’t play particularly well…that’s how they play their big guy. He’s…







“Well, he didn’t play particularly well…that’s how they play their big guy. He’s not going to disappear.” Mike Woodson notes the 3-point differential (Illinois shot 43% vs. IU 3-of-13 just 23%) “The 3-point shot got away from us again.” #IUBB | @WISH_TV https://t.co/MeJPP8Ut70