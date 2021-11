Social Media

“Well, I lost more kidneys than I did football games this year.” Eric Moore is a…







“Well, I lost more kidneys than I did football games this year.” Eric Moore is a national treasure. He reflected on his 22nd year as head coach & @cg_sports’s 2nd straight title, saying, “It’s a dream, a passion. It’s what kept me going, being with these kids.” | @WISH_TV https://t.co/VFMtexd8tu