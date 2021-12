Social Media

We’re at 222 consecutive snowless days for Denver. On April 21st 2021 (222 days ago), we received 2.6 inches of snow. Warm and dry conditions continue this week across the region. #COwx https://t.co/8CjkZBGUPF