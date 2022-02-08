We’re excited to honor our latest Hoosier Lottery Community Impact Award recipie…

Social Media

We’re excited to honor our latest Hoosier Lottery Community Impact Award recipient Robert Sumner. Sumner, a Plainfield police officer, saved a woman trapped in a sinking car in December. As a result of his heroic efforts, he received the Medal of Valor and Life Saving Award 💙 Nominate a hero in your community at Pacers.com/HLCommunityAward.

