We’re just about ONE WEEK out from my first book signing for 2022! I would l…

by: Amber Hankins
We’re just about ONE WEEK out from my first book signing for 2022! ✨ 💖 I would love for your little one to have a copy of “Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s GO AWAY!” on his or her bookshelf￼! 📖 Come see Avery and me and get your signed copy, Saturday, Feb. 26 at Monon Toys and Crafts from 2-4 p.m., in conjunction with Broad Ripple Magazine. See you then! #childrensbooks #author #tvhost

