Social Media

Westbound I-70 is CLOSED near Hazelwood road. An accident with an overturned veh…







Westbound I-70 is CLOSED near Hazelwood road. An accident with an overturned vehicle is causing the backup. INDOT estimates about 3 hours before it is clear. #traffic #indytraffic #daybreak8 https://t.co/gARBXkzlHl