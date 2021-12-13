Social Media

We’ve been celebrating for days but today’s her official day. Happy birthday to …

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been celebrating for days but today’s her official day. Happy birthday to my miracle baby. Last year on this day, 36 weeks pregnant I was in a crazy car accident. After the accident she stopped moving. I’ve never prayed harder for anything in my life. She has been a prayer answered. Our beautiful, happy, very active baby girl Nina Simone. We have loved every minute of your first year.





© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

Entertainment /

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

Indy Style Hot Links for December 13, 2021

Indy Style /

Time Person of the Year: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, named most influential of 2021

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.