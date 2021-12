Social Media

What a great day for everyone, including myself, who survived a brutal sexual assault (let’s call it what it is folks- RAPE) while serving in the military. WE are not broken. WE ARE WARRIORS! WE ARE SURVIVORS! #wehavebeenheard #nosweepingundertherug #ndaa #Iamvanessaguillenact https://t.co/oj54E0gh53