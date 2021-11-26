What exactly did two Indiana Pacers fans say Wednesday night that got them eject…

Social Media

What exactly did two Indiana Pacers fans say Wednesday night that got them ejected from the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse? And who are these courtside fans? The story is blowing up on social media around the country because it was Lebron James, just fresh off his own expulsion from game play, who asked for them to be removed. News 8’s Camila Fernandez is working this story for News 8 at 5 and 6. (Photos from Getty Images) CNN STORY: https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/lebron-james-gets-pacers-fans-ejected-from-courtside-on-return/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WISH-TV


