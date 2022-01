Social Media

“What I try to get them to do is do what you are supposed to do, and live with t…







“What I try to get them to do is do what you are supposed to do, and live with the results when you are put in situations like that.” Painter on the miscues on final play. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to & normally the basketball gods aren’t with you. They were today.” https://t.co/JkjtKhSbqL