Social Media

When I asked @Popeye2022 on Monday what he had to say to the teen he said, simpl…





When I asked @Popeye2022 on Monday what he had to say to the teen he said, simply, “I forgive him.” Today, I sent Popeye the letter. This is what he told me in response: “If that’s truly his apology letter I love it… I know that plenty of people in this state specifically…”