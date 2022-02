Social Media

When I was a young cub reporter at @News12NJ my photog, Joe, would go out of his…





When I was a young cub reporter at @News12NJ my photog, Joe, would go out of his way to convince the assignment desk to put us on a story in Paterson that way we could go to Patsy’s. #PizzaDay https://t.co/a48adeajH3