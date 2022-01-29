Social Media

When is the last time you td your local grocery workers thank you? I am not a …

When is the last time you td your local grocery workers thank you? I am not a huge fan of the grocery store. That is my husband’s happy place. I ran to the Kroger downtown Indianapolis quickly during my break. It had already been a long day. I rushed back to work after being out of town for a loss in our family. You ALL KNOW I AM SO ACCIDENT PRONE. My airpod fell out of my ear and it was like watching a catastrophe in slow motion it shot underneath a self check out machine in the most hard to reach places. In 2 seconds— it literally was wedged in what seemed like a ridiculously unreachable place. These amazingly kind souls, Scott and Jacob went above and beyond to help me before I could even ask. They cared, even though it was late and inconvenient and just a cherry on tor of a tough day, they cared. Thank you for great customer service!



