Social Media

When it comes to #Indy, hosting sporting events isn’t new territory. Host city o…







When it comes to #Indy, hosting sporting events isn’t new territory. Host city of the: 🏈 @SuperBowl 🏈 @NFL Combine 🏈 @bigten Championship Indy has no problem heading into 2022 as the host city for the biggest weekend in college football. #LoveIndy ⤍ https://t.co/Nh97Hbt1ud https://t.co/JkSsA4ZGxF