Social Media

When my rocket scientist dad first arrived in the US in 1971, he worked for @McD…





When my rocket scientist dad first arrived in the US in 1971, he worked for @McDonalds for a year because he couldn’t find work as an immigrant engineer during a recession. That low-wage job was crucial to his survival and his future (and mine). To me, there’s only honor in that. https://t.co/POFTDJsgRn