“When you are a one back offense, teams are creative in their run blitzes & heavy boxes. One of the ways to combat that is formationally & RPOs.” HC Frank Reich on #Colts run/pass ratio. “We’re going to continue to not major in RPOs, but it’s going to be a part of what we do.” https://t.co/byF7tO0WGZ