WHERE IS THE COLD? – To date, December 2021 ranks as the 6th warmest on record a…

by: Marcus Bailey
WHERE IS THE COLD? – To date, December 2021 ranks as the 6th warmest on record and the warmest since 2015. Temperatures will run 20-25° warmer than average today. Some signs of a pattern flip by the New Year – Sunday’s temperatures should return to below average, and the chilly air may lock in for a while heading into next week. #INwx wishtv.com/weather



