WHERE IS THE COLD? – To date, December 2021 ranks as the 6th warmest on record and the warmest since 2015. Temperatures will run 20-25° warmer than average today. Some signs of a pattern flip by the New Year – with colder air return starting Sunday. #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 https://t.co/A71PEeYJtc