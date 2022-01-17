While I did have tons of fun in 2021, I was also dealing with some not so fun he…

Social Media

While I did have tons of fun in 2021, I was also dealing with some not so fun health issues. It started back in May with a bump on my neck. It ended up being a bacterial infection in my lymph nodes that eventually made its way into my bloodstream. I spent a few nights in the hospital and thought I was all clear. A couple months later, I started to get sick again. I had cold-like symptoms, reoccurring fever and some swelling and rashes around my lymph nodes. That sickness kept coming back every couple of weeks. My doctor came to the conclusion that the infection from May never fully left my body. It was just hanging out in my tonsils and other parts of my lymphatic system. After several months of antibiotics, way too many doctor visits and missed days of work, my tonsils have been removed and hopefully it’s the first step in clearing out this lingering infection. I’m hopeful I’ll be back to my old self in a few weeks! Thank you for all of the prayers and a special thank you to Andy for being with me through all of this! ❤️







