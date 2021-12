Social Media

*whispers* Carson Wentz has 25 TD’s and 6int’s. Dak Prescott has 25 TD’s and 10int’s…Oh, and Dak has two 1st round wide receivers…. #ColtsNation *Runs off* https://t.co/ncATOnCcel