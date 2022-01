Social Media

Who is not being allowed to vote? I am 61 years old and I have voted in every el…





Who is not being allowed to vote? I am 61 years old and I have voted in every election since I was in college. I have never been denied the right to vote. What has changed in the voting process that I am not aware of that is denying some people the right to vote? https://t.co/sFtuB6hKol