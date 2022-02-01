Social Media

by: Aleah Hordges
Who is ready for the first possible snow storm of the season? I’m not, but I’ll get over it eventually.
SNOW: He’s my first take on this weeks snowfall. We’ll fine tune this over the next 24/36 hours, so these numbers aren’t etched in stone. It does give you a general idea of our thinking.

Still the same message that I’ve been saying the past few days. Travel Wednesday for the northern half of the state will be extremely difficult. Travel on Thursday for most of the state will also be extremely difficult.

KEY POINT: Bulk of snow in northern Indiana will come Wednesday into Wednesday night. Ice/sleet and some snow will be the issue in central Indiana on Wednesday. Much of our snow along I-70 will come on Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times. More updates to come through the day wishtv.com/weather #INwx




