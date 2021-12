Social Media

Why wouldn’t it? Again, to suggest that “older managers” can’t or won’t act coll…





Why wouldn’t it? Again, to suggest that “older managers” can’t or won’t act collaboratively is absurd and insulting to all of them. Buck knows how the job has evolved and what it entails. He checks almost every box, at least in my opinion. https://t.co/qWRGCXF1ER