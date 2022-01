Social Media

WISH-TV launches “News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez”

You’re going to want to stay up late for this show 📺👇👇👇 WISH-TV is proud to launch “News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez,” a reformatted, live weekday 30-minute Late News.

