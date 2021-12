Social Media

WISH-TV’s Scott Sander: From CHS’s WHJE To Award-Winning Local Media Personality

Hey, I know him! Great read on Scott Sander👇

https://carmelmonthlymagazine.com/wish-tvs-scott-sander-from-chss-whje-to-award-winning-local-media-personality/?fbclid=IwAR0cJWSis8Gxbby1HQU-hnZxZILjHEzd_DmlKO_2rBOwAtLfqlTALva3s4Q

WISH-TV’s Scott Sander: From CHS’s WHJE To Award-Winning Local Media Personality