Woo-hoo, welcome Cody Adams! #wishtv Hello! Some of you know me, some of you d…

by: Amber Hankins
Woo-hoo, welcome Cody Adams! #wishtv

Some of you know me, some of you don’t, so I thought I’d introduce myself! I’m one of the newest reporters at WISH-TV! You’ll also catch me filling in on the desk every now and then!

I’m back home again in Indiana! I was raised in Roachdale where I graduated from North Putnam High School (Go Cougars). I went on to study at Indiana State University.

I’ve been doing this seemingly forever. I started out working in sports in Terre Haute before making the switch to news. After years in the Haute I packed up my family and we moved to San Angelo, TX (two weeks after my wife had our second child). After a couple years there we moved to Lexington, KY where I anchored the morning show,… More


