Would you rather have 15” of snow or below zero windchills? It was 44 years ago…

It was 44 years ago today that the Blizzard of ’78 rolled into the Ohio Valley including Indiana. Snow began late in the evening on the 25th and didn’t stop until January 27th. A total of 15.5″ of snow fell in

Indianapolis. The first ever blizzard warning was issued for the entire state of Indiana. Winds approached 50mph producing 20′ to 25′ snow drifts. Some areas received up to 30″ of snow with wind chills approaching 50 degrees below zero. Two areas of low pressure merged together creating the monster storm. I was a senior at Northern Illinois University getting ready to graduate. This storm really whet my appetite in regards to making a career in meteorology. As always, I love hearing your stories. Please feel free to post them here.