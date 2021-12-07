Social Media

Wow. I have many favorite Christmas songs. Casting Crowns sings ‘I heard the bel…

Wow. I have many favorite Christmas songs. Casting Crowns sings ‘I heard the bells on Christmas Day’ which is probably my fave for now. QUESTION OF THE DAY: “What’s your FAVORITE CHRISTMAS SONG and why?” 🎁🎼 Silent Night? All I want for Christmas is You? Last Christmas? 🎄 Something else? Is it the lyrics? The nostalgia? The memories? Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis and George Mallet at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #indystyle questionoftheday