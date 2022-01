Social Media

Wow, look at this snow model for Indiana Once again the computer model over th…

Wow, look at this snow model for Indiana 🤍 Once again the computer model over the next 10 days keeps most of the accumulating snow all around central Indiana. This model actually shows a heart shape zone of less than an inch right through the middle of our state. There must be a lot more people praying for no snow than those of us praying for at least some snow