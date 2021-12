Social Media

Wow. Thatta way, AC! #gocolts This #Colts #Patriots rivalry goes beyond the football field. WATCH what happens to AC and Marlin Jackson when a Patriots staff member walks in front of our camera during our LIVE postgame show. WISH-TV https://t.co/Bl2Jwc7tap via @FacebookWatch