Social Media

YUM! That salmon– it was like “buttah!” Melt-in-your-mouth goodness! Bottlework…

YUM! That salmon– it was like “buttah!” Melt-in-your-mouth goodness! Bottleworks Hotel Our bellies are full! 😁 The smell of French Toast and Pan-Seared Salmon filled our studios this morning… plus dogs named Mr. Cherry, Pixie, Christian and Bentley! 🐶 #lifestylelive