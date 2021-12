Social Media

Yup. I ate THIS for lunch– AND I’m bringing home leftovers! #perksofthejob Shr…

Yup. I ate THIS for lunch– AND I’m bringing home leftovers! 🥘#perksofthejob Shrimp this, Chicken that! 🦐 🐓 Whatever you call it, we want it on our plate! Happy Thursday, friends! Plate It Up Catering