Benefits of Polymer Shingles

Before we go into the benefits of polymer shingles, we’ve got to answer the question: what is polymer roofing? To start, polymers are a material made up of molecules strung together like a chain link. Polymers can occur organically or can be made from scratch. An example of a man-made polymer is plastic. An example of a natural polymer is rubber, specifically that of a caoutchouc or Indian rubber tree. Both plastic and rubber work as strong materials that can withstand a lot of damage when impacted. So it stands to reason that the polymer being used in single-ply roofing provides a stronger and longer-lasting solution to traditional roofing material.

Its ability to absorb impactful damage like debris, wind, snow, and rain makes polymer shingles one of the most reliable styles of roofing on the market. In most cases, polymer roofing is created with melted-down recycled plastics, making it a greener, more sustainable solution!

What are Some Other Advantages of Polymer Roofing?

Some additional advantages of polymer roofing include the fact that it’s lighter and easier to handle than traditional roofing materials making installation very easy.

Polymer is also very versatile in appearance. It looks reminiscent of most shingle materials available nowadays such as clay, slate, asphalt shingles, and shake.

Another added bonus is that polymer shingles require less maintenance than other kinds of shingles. Meaning you can go a little longer before scheduling a maintenance check-in if the weather and natural elements around your home are fairly unimpactful. Polymer shingles last twice as long as other roof shingle materials and are even considered better than cedar shake shingles.

Even better, polymer shingles do not produce granules like asphalt shingles do. This means no excess granules wearing off and littering your yard or pool. Polymer roofing is great for areas that experience rain, sleet or snow. And they’re surprisingly very resistant to flames. Without a doubt, polymer shingles are the best choice for most residential roofing! If you’re looking to switch to polymer shingles, need some shingles replaced, or your current ones inspected, give our team at Indy Roof Company a call today!

