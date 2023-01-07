Sponsored

Best ACV Gummies [Review] Top Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Supplement Brands

Apple cider vinegar gummies are more popular than ever.

A good apple cider vinegar gummy contains a significant dose of apple cider vinegar for weight loss, metabolism, appetite, immunity, and more.

Plus, gummies taste great. You avoid the unpleasant flavor of liquid apple cider vinegar – while still enjoying the benefits.

We tested, rated, and ranked the world’s best ACV gummies. Here’s what we found.

Our Rankings

Our editorial team tested the world’s most popular apple cider vinegar gummies. Some gummies lived up to the hype, while others did not.

After hours of research and deliberation, here are the best ACV gummies available today:

GoKeto Gummies

Oweli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Let’s Keto ACV Gummies

BeVital ACV Skinny Gummies Apple Cider Vinegar

Essential Elements ACV Gummy

Goli ACV Gummies

Primal Harvest ACV Gummies

AKTIV Formulations ACV Gummies

Supreme Keto ACV Gummies

KetoGenics ACV Gummies

GoKeto Gummies

GoKeto Gummies use the power of ketosis and apple cider vinegar to kickstart your body’s natural fat burning processes.

Using a unique combination of BHB ketone salts and apple cider vinegar, the GoKeto Gummies reduce food cravings, boost metabolism, and support overall health while using natural ingredients.

The main goal of GoKeto Gummies is to switch your body into a fat burning state instead of a carb burning state – just like when in ketosis. Typically, you need to fast or eat a low-carb diet to enter ketosis. With GoKeto Gummies, you can lose weight naturally.

GoKeto Gummies are priced at $69 per bottle, with all purchases backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Price: $69

Oweli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Oweli is one of the better-known names in the apple cider vinegar gummy space, and Oweli’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies continue to be a top-rated option. If you want the benefits of apple cider vinegar without the unpleasant taste, then Oweli’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies could be the right choice.

Oweli’s ACV gummies are known for their pleasant taste and texture. They may be the best-tasting gummies on this list. Plus, they don’t compromise taste for effectiveness: each gummy contains 250mg of apple cider vinegar with 5% acetic acid, which is considered a strong dose compared to other ACV gummies.

We also like how Oweli has added other complementary ingredients to the gummy. Each serving contains pomegranate juice, beet juice powder, and a collection of vitamins and minerals, for example, to help support the advertised effects of ACV.

Plus, Oweli’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are priced at just $20 per bottle, making them the best-value option on our list.

For all of these reasons and more, Oweli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are some of the best ACV gummies you can buy today.

Price: $20

Let’s Keto ACV Gummies

Let’s Keto ACV gummies contain a blend of beta hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone salts with apple cider vinegar and other complementary ingredients.

By targeting the Let’s Keto ACV Gummies daily, you can support weight loss, fat burning, digestion, and more. The gummies are marketed to anyone who wants to lose weight without the strict restrictions of a keto diet.

We like the strong dose of the Let’s Keto ACV Gummies. Each serving contains 525mg of active formula, including BHB ketone salts and apple cider vinegar. Instead of overwhelming customers with dozens of added ingredients, Let’s Keto ACV Gummies focus on strong doses of a small number of ingredients.

At $69 per bottle, Let’s Keto ACV Gummies aren’t the most affordable option on our list. However, they continue to be one of the world’s best ACV gummies overall.

Price: $69

BeVital ACV Skinny Gummies Apple Cider Vinegar

BeVital ACV Skinny Gummies use apple cider vinegar to create an advanced, vegan formula to block the formation of fat, helping you lose weight.

Like the keto ACV gummies on our list, BeVital ACV Skinny Gummies help with weight loss by melting belly fat and reducing appetite. Many people take ACV gummies before meals, for example, to naturally suppress appetite and consume fewer calories.

We also like the complementary ingredients in BeVital ACV Skinny Gummies. In addition to a strong dose of apple cider vinegar, the gummies contain pomegranate powder and beet root powder, two antioxidant-rich formulas that can support additional fat burning and overall health.

Price: $69

Essential Elements ACV Gummy

Essential Elements ACV Gummies contain 1,000mg of ACV per serving, making them one of the strongest options on our list. And, at under $25 per bottle, they’re also one of the best-value options on our list.

Essential Elements may be the most transparent and reputable ACV gummy manufacturer on this list. The company has verified its formula to be dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, preservative-free, vegan, and soy-free. They also offer an unprecedented 365-day moneyback guarantee.

Whether you want to lose weight, support immunity, or support overall health with apple cider vinegar, Essential Elements ACV Gummies could be the right choice for you. Essential Elements also fortifies each serving with proteins, enzymes, B vitamins, and beneficial bacteria to maximize the effects of each gummy.

Price: $25

Goli ACV Gummies

Goli is the biggest name in the ACV gummy space. According to Goli.com, Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are America’s #1 ACV vitamin brand. The company has been creating ACV gummies longer than other providers on this list, and they continue to be a great option for anyone wanting high-quality gummies with minimal fillers.

According to Goli, ACV gummies can support digestion, gut health, and appetite control. The company sources its apple cider vinegar from fresh, red apples that are crushed and juice to create cider. Then, they undergo a fermentation and extraction process to create apple cider vinegar.

To enhance the effects of ACV gummies, Goli has added beetroot, pomegranate, pectin, vitamin B12, and vitamin B9 to the formula. In addition to 500mg of apple cider vinegar per serving, you get a blend of proven nutrients to support overall health in multiple ways.

Another perk of Goli ACV Gummies is the use of natural sweeteners, colors, and flavors, including organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, and organic fruit and vegetable juice for color.

Price: $19

Primal Harvest ACV Gummies

Primal Harvest’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are designed for digestion, detox, and metabolism support. Featuring a blend of organic superfoods, the gummies contain 750mg of unfiltered ACV per serving, making them one of the most powerful options on our list.

Like other top-rated ACV gummies, Primal Harvest ACV Gummies are formulated with the mother to maximize the effects of ACV. They’re also flavored with organic superfoods, giving the gummies a surprisingly delicious flavor.

Plus, Primal Harvest Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are gluten-free, gelatin-free, and vegan-friendly, giving the gummies added legitimacy over some of the cheaper ACV gummy brands on our list – all for just $27 per bottle.

Price: $27

AKTIV Formulations ACV Gummies

AKTIV Formulations ACV Gummies are designed to maximize the weight loss effects of apple cider vinegar. Like other ACV gummies on our list, AKTIV Formulations ACV Gummies use the power of acetic acid (the active ingredient in apple cider vinegar) to suppress appetite, encourage fat burning, and help you stick to your weight loss goals.

According to AKTIV Formulations, the company’s ACV gummies can also help with digestion while supporting overall health, immunity, and wellness.

Whether you’re interested in using ACV to increase satiety, boost fat burning, or enjoy a sweet snack, AKTIV Formulations ACV Gummies are one option available today.

Price: $69

Supreme Keto ACV Gummies

Supreme Keto ACV Gummies, like other gummies on our list, use a combination of apple cider vinegar with keto diet-friendly ingredients to help you lose weight.

Each gummy includes a blend of apple cider vinegar, BHB ketone salts, and caffeine – three science-backed ingredients to help with weight loss and other targeted effects.

Some use Supreme Keto ACV Gummies to complement the keto diet. The gummies can help you avoid the “keto flu” for example. Others use the gummies to kickstart fat burning without following a strict keto diet. The gummies can switch your body into fat burning mode and raise ketone levels in your bloodstream, allowing you to lose weight without a strict keto diet.

Other complementary ingredients in Supreme Keto ACV Gummies include medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) and garcinia cambogia – both of which can enhance the weight loss effects of the formula.

Price: $60

KetoGenics ACV Gummies

KetoGenics ACV Gummies are designed to help you maintain ketosis as long as possible, encouraging fat burning and helping you lose weight naturally.

Good ACV gummies curb appetite. Good ACV keto gummies, meanwhile, curb appetite while also switching your body into fat burning mode.

KetoGenics ACV Gummies contain apple cider vinegar mixed with beta hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone salts. BHB is proven to raise ketone levels in your bloodstream. Typically, you need to fast or follow a low-carb diet to raise ketone levels. With KetoGenics ACV Gummies, you get a shortcut.

For all of these reasons and more, KetoGenics ACV Gummies continue to be a top-rated option for anyone interested in using keto gummies for weight loss.

Price: $69

How We Ranked

We tasted the apple cider vinegar gummies. We tested and compared them. We contacted manufacturers and read hundreds of studies. After all of this testing, here’s how we compiled our ranking of the best apple cider vinegar gummies above:

Apple Cider Vinegar Dosage & Concentration: The best ACV gummies contain around 150mg of 300mg of ACV per gummy. Most gummies have a concentration of 5% acetic acid. Some gummies were upfront and transparent about their dosage and concentration, while others were not. We primarily assessed ACV gummies based on their ACV dosage and concentration.

Price & Overall Value: Apple cider vinegar isn’t expensive. In fact, it’s relatively cheap. It’s not an exotic ingredient, nor does it come from remote parts of the world. Instead, apple cider vinegar is affordable and plentiful. We were wary of supplement companies charging a premium for ACV gummies based on hype, which is why we considered price and overall value in our ranking of the world’s best ACV gummies.

With the Mother: The world’s best ACV gummies contain the mother. The mother is the mass of beneficial bacteria that transforms apple cider into apple cider vinegar in the first place. When you buy liquid apple cider vinegar, it may look murky or unfiltered – especially if it’s organic or unfiltered. That’s because it contains the mother, which is a good thing. We preferred ACV gummies that contained the mother for maximum benefits.

Honest Advertised Benefits: ACV gummies won’t cause you to lose 30lbs in a week, nor will they cure diseases and illnesses. We were wary of supplement companies that made bizarre, unproven claims about the health benefits of ACV gummies. Per FDA regulations, supplements cannot claim to improve health, nor can they claim to treat or prevent disease or illness. Some supplement companies are honest with their advertised benefits, while others are not.

Manufacturing Location, Manufacturer Reputation, and Overall Transparency: Some ACV gummy companies have a long history of creating high-quality supplements. They disclose their manufacturing location upfront, reveal their ingredient sources, and make it easy to see what you’re putting into your body. We considered manufacturer reputation and transparency in our rankings.

Taste: Apple cider vinegar (in liquid form) is unpleasant. Fortunately, ACV gummies taste better. The best ACV gummies have a pleasant, subtly sweet flavor that makes it easy to get your daily dose of ACV without the harsh taste of vinegar.

Moneyback Guarantee: All reputable ACV gummy companies offer a moneyback guarantee on their products. Most companies offer a 30 to 100 day moneyback guarantee. When companies stand behind their products, it’s because they know their products work.

Gelatin Versus Pectin: Some ACV gummies contain gelatin, an animal product, to create the gummy texture. Other ACV gummies use pectin or other vegan sources. Gelatin is cheap and plentiful, which is why it’s popular with cheaper gummies.

Natural Ingredients & Flavors: Some ACV gummies have artificial flavors, excessive amounts of added sugar, artificial colors, or artificial sweeteners to make the gummy taste better. Others use natural ingredients and flavors and certified organic compounds.

Texture: Some ACV gummies have an unpleasant, sticky texture that collects on your teeth. Other ACV gummies have a perfectly soft, chewable texture.

Complementary Ingredients: Some apple cider vinegar gummies contain complementary ingredients to enhance the effects. Many gummies contain other fruit extracts, antioxidant-rich plants, and more, for example, to help achieve targeted effects. We primarily assessed each ACV gummy based on its ACV dosage, although we also considered complementary ingredients in our rankings.

How Apple Cider Vinegar Works

Apple cider vinegar, or ACV, is a combination of crushed apples, yeast, and sugar.

Although apple cider vinegar has surged in popularity in the last decade, it’s been used for thousands of years as a remedy, cooking ingredient, and preservative.

Today, apple cider vinegar is most popular for weight loss, appetite control, and fat burning. However, some people use apple cider vinegar for heart burn, blood sugar, immunity, and more.

To create apple cider vinegar, you start with apple juice. You crush apples to create apple juice. Then, you let the apple juice ferment. During fermentation, yeast absorbs the sugar and turns it into alcohol. Then, natural bacteria converts the alcohol into acetic acid, which turns it into apple cider vinegar. This process takes 3 to 4 weeks.

The most popular types of apple cider vinegar are cloudy, unfiltered, and raw. You might notice a cloudy sediment when looking at the bottle. Some of the cheaper grocery store apple cider vinegar brands, meanwhile, are clear, filtered, and pasteurized.

To create apple cider vinegar gummies, companies combine ACV with gelatin or pectin, place it into molds, and let the formula condense. Some mix the gummies with sugar or flavors to increase palatability.

Gummies Versus Vinegar: What’s the Difference?

Many people prefer taking apple cider vinegar gummies to taking liquid apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar gummies are easy to take on-the-go. Plus, you avoid the unpleasant flavor and harshness of vinegar.

Here are some of the differences between apple cider vinegar and apple cider vinegar gummies:

Gummies Have a Better Taste: Some people take shots of liquid apple cider vinegar for purported benefits. However, this may not taste great. Apple cider vinegar has a strong, pungent flavor. It’s like taking a shot of vinegar. With ACV gummies, you enjoy the active effects of ACV without the unpleasant vinegar flavor.

Gummies Protect Tooth Enamel: Vinegar destroys tooth enamel. When you take shots of apple cider vinegar daily, you could cause serious damage to your teeth over time. Your enamel protects your teeth from cavities and other issues. With ACV gummies, you can limit the effects of vinegar on your tooth enamel.

Gummies Avoid Burning Your Throat and Esophagus: Vinegar can burn your esophagus, and the harshness of vinegar could cause damage to certain parts of your throat. Vinegar is high in acid, and drinking it straight could cause serious damage. Apple cider vinegar gummies bypass your throat and esophagus, releasing the active ingredients after passing through your stomach.

Gummies Are Ideal for On-the-Go Use: ACV gummies are more portable than apple cider vinegar. You can easily take a package of gummies in your purse, bag, or backpack to take daily, for example. It’s weird to walk around with a bottle of vinegar. It’s not weird to walk around with a package of gummies.

Gummies Support Digestion & Avoid Nausea: Apple cider vinegar gummies may be easier for your digestive tract to handle. Some people experience indigestion after taking apple cider vinegar, but they don’t experience that same indigestion when taking ACV gummies. Avoid drinking apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach. Or, take ACV gummies to enjoy the benefits of ACV without the indigestion.

Top 10 Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Benefits

People take apple for many reasons – from weight loss to blood sugar to acid reflux. Here are the top 10 most popular reasons why people take apple cider vinegar gummies:

Weight loss

Appetite suppression

Blood pressure

Metabolism

Acid reflux

Eczema

Cholesterol

Immunity

Hair health and dandruff

Digestion

We’ll explore the science behind each of these benefits below, including whether or not apple cider vinegar gummies can really help you lose weight.

Scientific Evidence for ACV Gummies

Apple cider vinegar has been used for thousands of years in natural remedies and food preparation. Today, we’re learning more about the science behind ACV and how it works.

Weight loss is the most popular use for ACV gummies, and many people take ACV gummies daily to help burn fat and lose weight. Some studies have linked ACV to genuine weight loss effects. In one 2005 study, for example, researchers found taking vinegar daily was associated with less calorie consumption throughout the day. Volunteers took vinegar, then consumed 200 to 275 fewer calories, on average. The only way to lose weight is to maintain a caloric deficit, and ACV gummies could help you maintain that caloric deficit for better weight loss.

In a larger study on the weight loss effects of apple cider vinegar, meanwhile, researchers found daily ACV supplementation led to 1.2kg to 1.7kg (2lbs to 4lbs) of weight loss, on average. That study took place over a 3 month period and involved 175 people, making it one of the largest weight loss studies on apple cider vinegar to date. In that study, participants took 15mL to 30mL of apple cider vinegar daily and experienced small but significant weight loss effects.

ACV can kill pathogens and other harmful bacteria. That’s one reason why vinegar has been used for cleaning and disinfecting for thousands of years. In fact, Hippocrates, the Father of Modern Medicine, recommended using vinegar to clean wounds 2,000 years ago. Today, those some natural antibacterial properties can kill harmful bacteria in your food, defend your body against acne, and inhibit the proliferation of harmful bacteria in your body, among other benefits.

Others take ACV to lower blood sugar or manage diabetes. Taking ACV before a meal could help your body control its blood sugar within a normal range. One study, for example, found vinegar improved insulin sensitivity 19% to 34% during a high carb meal while significantly lowering blood sugar and insulin response. In a separate study, researchers found vinegar reduced blood sugar 31.4% after volunteers ate 50g of white bread. Although you should always follow a doctor-recommended treatment plan for diabetes and blood sugar issues, there’s some evidence apple cider vinegar can help.

Some people take ACV gummies for cardiovascular health, and there’s some evidence ACV gummies can help with blood pressure, cholesterol, and other measurements of cardiovascular health. Some studies in animals have linked ACV to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, for example, which could lower your risk of heart disease. A separate study found vinegar lowered blood pressure, which could help lower your risk of heart disease and other health problems. However, we need more research in humans to verify the cardioprotective effects of apple cider vinegar.

ACV gummies could support skin health. Some people apple ACV to their skin daily for skin health. Others take ACV gummies orally to boost skin health from the inside out. A 2016 study found topical application of apple cider vinegar could balance the natural pH of your skin, which could support your skin’s natural barrier function and help protect you against acne and other issues.

Overall, multiple studies have validated the use of apple cider vinegar gummies for various benefits, and growing research connects ACV gummies to a range of protective effects.

How ACV Gummies Help with Weight Loss

Weight loss is the most popular use for ACV gummies. Many people take ACV gummies daily for weight loss, fat burning, and appetite suppression.

Multiple studies have validated the use of vinegar for weight loss, and researchers have found a small but significant correlation between vinegar consumption and weight loss.

The largest study on the weight loss effects of vinegar was published in 2009. Here’s what happened:

A group of volunteers took 0mL, 15mL, or 30mL (0, 1, or 2 tablespoons) of vinegar daily

After 3 months, volunteers in the vinegar groups had lost 1.2 to 1.7kg of weight (2 to 4lbs) compared to those in the placebo group

The group that consumed the larger dose of apple cider vinegar (30mL / 2 tablespoons) lost the most weight (1.7kg / 4lbs)

In a separate weight loss study, 39 volunteers followed a low-calorie diet while taking daily apple cider vinegar supplements or a placebo. After 12 weeks, researchers found both groups of volunteers had lost weight. However, participants in the apple cider vinegar group had lost significantly more weight than those in the placebo group.

Most studies suggest ACV works because it suppresses appetite and naturally encourages you to eat less. You tend to consume fewer calories when taking ACV before a meal, for example. Over time, this calorie deficit leads to weight loss. However, some claim ACV also leads to fat burning, ketosis, and other benefits.

As Harvard Health explains, apple cider vinegar has demonstrated some effectiveness as a weight loss aid. However, if you’re looking for an easy, instant weight loss shortcut, then you’ll be disappointed. Apple cider vinegar works best when combined with diet or exercise. If you’re looking for a weight loss boost to your existing routine, however, then apple cider vinegar could help.

Side Effects of ACV Gummies

ACV gummies should not lead to significant side effects when taken by healthy adults in normal dosages. And, because you’re taking ACV as a gummy instead of a liquid, you can avoid side effects associated with acid – like decaying tooth enamel, indigestion, and burning of the esophagus.

If you have low potassium levels (hypokalemia), then too much ACV (in liquid or gummy form) could make the condition worse.

Vinegar could also interact with laxatives, diuretics, and certain medication for heart disease and diabetes.

Talk to your doctor before taking ACV gummies if you are taking medication or have any type of medical condition.

ACV Gummy FAQs

Our experts get plenty of questions about apple cider vinegar gummies and how they work. Here are some of our answers to our most frequently asked questions.

Q: What is apple cider vinegar?

A: Apple cider vinegar, or ACV, is a type of vinegar made from crushed apples, yeast, and sugar.

Q: How do you make apple cider vinegar?

A: You make apple cider vinegar by extracting juice from apples and letting it ferment over several weeks. Yeast turns the sugar in the apple juice into alcohol. Then, natural bacteria turn that alcohol into acetic acid to create vinegar.

Q: What does apple cider vinegar do?

A: Apple cider vinegar may help suppress appetite, balance blood sugar, and aid in overall weight loss, among other benefits.

Q: What is the mother in ACV?

A: Apple cider vinegar contains a collection of cloudy sediment called the mother, which is made from settled bacteria and yeast. Many people prefer ACV (and ACV gummies) with the mother because of the purported benefits.

Q: What are ACV gummies?

A: Apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummies contain apple cider vinegar mixed with gelatin or pectin to create a gummy texture, allowing you to easily enjoy the benefits of ACV without drinking raw vinegar.

Q: What are the benefits of ACV gummies?

A: ACV gummies have similar benefits to liquid ACV. By taking ACV gummies, you can avoid the harsh taste of vinegar, easily bring ACV with you on-the-go, protect your tooth enamel and esophagus from acetic acid, and enjoy other benefits.

Q: Are ACV gummies good for digestion?

A: ACV gummies could help with digestion because apple cider vinegar contains small amounts of natural probiotics. These probiotics can balance gut health and support overall digestion.

Q: Are ACV gummies good for weight loss?

A: ACV gummies have been linked to weight loss in multiple studies. In one study involving 175 people, volunteers lost 2 to 4lbs when taking 1 or 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar daily, compared to a placebo.

Q: How do ACV gummies help with weight loss?

A: ACV gummies may help with weight loss by suppressing appetite, encouraging fat burning, and helping you naturally eat less during meals.

Q: Are ACV gummies good for blood sugar?

A: Some studies have shown apple cider vinegar can help lower blood sugar when taken before or during a meal. One study found diabetics had smaller blood sugar spikes when taking ACV before eating 50g of bread, for example.

Q: Do I need to refrigerate ACV gummies?

A: Most ACV gummies do not need to be refrigerated. However, check your ACV gummy label to verify whether or not they require refrigeration.

Q: Are ACV gummies good for cholesterol?

A: Some studies have linked ACV gummies to cholesterol and heart health. A 2021 study, for example, found a connection between ACV and lower cholesterol levels in a group of people with type 2 diabetes. In that study, volunteers took 15mL of ACV daily for 8 weeks and lowered cholesterol.

Q: Is ACV good for inflammation?

A: Some people take ACV daily for inflammation and for conditions related to inflammation. However, there’s little formal evidence ACV can lower inflammation.

Q: Is apple cider vinegar safe?

A: Apple cider vinegar is generally safe to take, and most people taking apple cider vinegar experience no side effects when taking a normal dose. However, when taken repeatedly over long periods, apple cider vinegar (in liquid form) can weaken tooth enamel and damage the esophagus.

Q: Are ACV gummies safe?

A: ACV gummies are safe for most healthy adults to take. In fact, many people like ACV gummies because they enjoy the benefits of apple cider vinegar without the harmful effects of liquid vinegar.

Q: What’s the best dosage of apple cider vinegar?

A: Most studies on ACV use a dosage of 1 to 2 tablespoons, or 15 to 30mL. ACV gummies, meanwhile, tend to have 150mg to 300mg of ACV extract per serving.

Q: Is apple cider vinegar good for a detox?

A: Apple cider vinegar has natural antibacterial properties, and many people take apple cider vinegar to detoxify the body.

Q: What’s the best ACV gummy?

A: The best ACV gummies include Essential Elements ACV Gummies, Goli ACV Gummies, and Primal Harvest ACV Gummies, among other top-rated options on our list of the best gummies.

Final Word

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummies are more popular than ever, and many people take 1 or 2 gummies daily for weight loss, appetite control, and general health and wellness.

As growing research supports the benefits of ACV gummies, we’re learning more about how the gummies work and what they do.

Check out any of our top-rated gummy supplements above to discover the world’s best ACV gummies and other ACV supplements.

