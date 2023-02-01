Sponsored

Best Adderall Alternatives 2023: Top Adderall Alternative Supplements

Adderall is a prescription drug used to improve concentration. Today, Adderall alternatives promise similar benefits.

Adderall alternative supplements are legal across the United States. They contain science-backed ingredients to boost focus, memory, concentration, and mental energy.

Because Adderall alternative supplements are supplements, they’re as legal as protein powder – and there are no significant side effects. Anyone can buy them without a prescription, online or in stores.

We tested the world’s most popular Adderall alternative supplements, then ranked them. Here’s what we found.

The Top Adderall Alternative Supplements for 2023

All Adderall alternative supplements claim to boost brainpower and attention. However, not all Adderall alternatives work as advertised. We contacted manufacturers, checked lab reports, and personally tested some of the world’s most popular Adderall alternatives.

After hundreds of hours of research and deliberation, here are the nootropics that deserve to be called alternatives to Adderall:

Primal Harvest Primal Mind Fuel

Mind Lab Pro

Zenith Labs Brain C-13

NooCube Brain Productivity

Modafinil

Performance Lab Mind

Onnit Alpha Brain

Onnit may be the most reputable supplement company on this list. They’re the only company on this list with clinical trials supporting their most popular products. Onnit Alpha Brain has completed clinical trials – and had those trials published in peer-reviewed journals – to verify it works as advertised to boost brain performance in various ways.

Nootropic veterans may scoff at Alpha Brain’s medium-sized dosages. However, Alpha Brain is an excellent choice for those who want a solid all-around entry into the world of nootropics and Adderall alternative supplements. The supplement contains a proven blend of science-backed ingredients to help maximize alpha brain wave activity.

Alpha brain waves are significant. They’re associated with a state of “flow” or calm focus. If you’ve ever felt like you’re in the zone with maximum productivity, you might have had high alpha brain wave activity.

To boost alpha brain wave activity, Onnit Alpha Brain contains a blend of amino acids to stimulate cognition, and focus, including L-theanine (an amino acid linked explicitly to alpha wave activity) and L-tyrosine (related to the release of dopamine and serotonin in the brain).

People with ADHD have lower dopamine levels, forcing them to seek stimulation constantly. Onnit’s Alpha Brain contains ingredients to support dopamine balance, making it one of the world’s best Adderall alternative supplements.

Primal Harvest Primal Mind Fuel

Primal Mind Fuel is the best Adderall alternative supplement for those who want an extensive blend of active ingredients to see what works.

Each serving of Primal Mind Fuel, made by Primal Harvest, contains 28 active ingredients working in different ways to boost cognition, memory, focus, and overall brain performance. Primal Harvest even lists the specific doses of each element in the formula; instead of hiding doses behind proprietary blends, the company discloses all ingredients and doses upfront.

Another advantage of Primal Harvest Primal Mind Fuel is the use of unique ingredients – not common nootropics you can find in any retail store. The supplement contains large doses of artichoke leaf extract, Rhodiola rosea extract, and Bacopa monnieri extracts, among others. In most cases, the dosages and concentrations are identical to what we see in clinical trials.

Overall, Primal Harvest Primal Mind Fuel is an excellent Adderall alternative supplement for anyone who wants to know precisely what they’re putting into their body.

Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro is one of the internet’s trendiest Adderall alternative supplements. Trusted around the world, Mind Lab Pro has purportedly sold over 1 million units to date, making it one of the world’s bestselling nootropic formulas overall.

If the thousands of 5-star reviews don’t convince you, then Mind Lab Pro backs up its hype with potent ingredients. Each serving of Mind Lab Pro contains 11 science-backed ingredients, ranging from mushroom extracts to vitamins to herbs.

Mind Lab Pro isn’t just a glorified multivitamin. Instead, the supplement contains a unique combination of ingredients called NutriGenesis. The formula is specifically designed for maximum absorption. Other active ingredients include lion’s mane mushroom extract (to boost nerve growth factor or NGF), Bacopa monnieri (for blood flow and memory), and L-tyrosine (an amino acid linked to blood flow). And, like Qualia mind, Mind Lab Pro discloses the specific dosage of all ingredients within the formula while sticking to a reasonable price tag.

Mind Lab Pro is made by Opti-Nutra, which has a medical advisory board staffed with professional product formulators. It’s a good-value supplement made by a leading name in the supplement space.

Zenith Labs Brain C-13

Zenith Labs Brain C-13 has a funny name, but it uses proven ingredients to support brain health in unique ways.

Other supplements on our list of the best Adderall alternatives target blood flow, neurotransmitters, and brain chemicals. In comparison, Zenith Labs Brain C-13 targets things like inflammation. Zenith Labs Brain C-13 can unlock your brain’s full performance potential by lowering inflammation using natural ingredients.

Zenith Labs Brain C-13 contains a collection of natural antioxidants, including plants and herbs packed with vitamin C – one of nature’s best antioxidants to support healthy inflammation in your brain. Each serving contains CoQ10, citicoline, vitamin D, folate, and L-carnitine, among other active ingredients.

By taking Zenith Labs Brain C-13 daily, you can boost memory, concentration, mood, brain energy utilization, and more. Instead of simply copying the effects of Adderall, Zenith Labs Brain C-13 supports cognition in multiple ways using multiple active ingredients.

NooCube Brain Productivity

NooCube Brain Productivity, also known simply as NooCube, is a top-ranked nootropic and popular Adderall alternative supplement. NooCube features a blend of alpha GPC, Huperzine A, Bacopa monnieri, and cat’s claw extract, among other active ingredients. All ingredients are backed by concrete scientific evidence showing they work as advertised to replicate the effects of Adderall.

Another perk of NooCube is its medical advisory board. A team of leading neuroscientists created the supplement. Instead of taking a supplement designed by a clueless team of marketers, you can relax knowing some scientific experience went into each capsule of NooCube.

NooCube, like other top-ranked Adderall alternative supplements on our list, is backed by a comprehensive satisfaction guarantee. The reputable manufacturer stands behind its formula because they’re confident it works as advertised.

Modafinil

Modafinil is a generic nootropic substance used to reduce sleepiness and boost attention. It’s also the only product on this list doctors may prescribe: doctors often prescribe modafinil to help with narcolepsy or alertness, for example. However, most modafinil prescriptions are not linked to narcolepsy. One report found 90% of modafinil prescriptions were for off-label treatments – like replicating the effects of Adderall, boosting focus, and helping with fatigue or depression, among other benefits.

Today, you can buy bulk modafinil online with a valid prescription. It’s among the most popular ingredient in the nootropic community. Many people take modafinil daily to replicate the effects of Adderall. Some take modafinil, while others combine it as a stack.

Modafinil acts as a stimulant to boost focus and concentration. The substance makes it easier to concentrate on a task. People with ADHD tend to be overstimulated, and modafinil can help you get stimulated correctly.

Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mind is a popular supplement designed to replicate the effects of Adderall using a blend of four active ingredients.

While other Adderall alternative supplements on our list use dozens of ingredients to replicate the effects of Adderall, Performance Lab takes a different approach with Mind. Each capsule contains a strong dose of L-tyrosine, Maritime pine bark extract, phosphatidylserine, and citicoline, providing your brain with the support needed to boost focus, memory, and overall attention.

Mind is particularly popular with those who want to optimize their multitasking ability. With Mind, your brain may be better able to focus on multiple things simultaneously. Backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, Mind aims to be the ultimate alternative to Adderall – and it’s one of the best nootropic supplements available online today.

How We Ranked The Top Adderall Alternative Supplements

All Adderall alternatives claim to supercharge cognition. However, we looked beyond the claims to determine how Adderall alternatives worked. Here are the main factors we used to create the list above:

Science-Backed Ingredients

The best Adderall alternatives contain science-backed ingredients at clinical-strength dosages. That means the supplement uses ingredients that have completed clinical trials and have been analyzed in a placebo-controlled setting. Some top Adderall alternatives – including Onnit’s Alpha Brain – have even completed their clinical trials proving they work as advertised. The more scientific proof supporting a supplement, the higher we regarded it.

Clinical Dosages

Some Adderall alternatives contain the right ingredients – but at dosages too weak to achieve significant effects. We preferred Adderall alternatives with similar doses to clinical trials and scientific studies, including doses proven to work to boost memory, cognition, and focus.

Ability to Attain Adderall-Like Effects

Adderall is known for boosting focus and concentration. It’s also a prescription drug, which is much stronger than any supplement. Because we’re ranking Adderall alternatives, we considered each supplement’s ability to provide Adderall-like effects. Some supplements provided a noticeable boost to concentration within 30 minutes – similar to Adderall. Others took several days to work.

Personal Experiences & Customer Reviews

The best Adderall alternatives are backed by thousands of positive reviews online from customers worldwide. These supplements have been proven to work in multiple clinical trials, and studies show they can help you achieve powerful, Adderall-like effects. We considered verified customer reviews in our rankings. We also assessed our personal experience with each supplement. We tested each supplement over a 1-2 week period, noted our symptoms, and shared them with colleagues. Although we all had different experiences, certain Adderall alternative supplements consistently scored better.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

The nootropic industry is filled with low-quality supplement companies and overhyped products. That’s why we appreciate Adderall alternative supplements with maximum transparency. Some manufacturers consistently provide ingredients and dosages upfront and disclose their manufacturing location. Other companies refuse to tell anything but an email address. You can’t risk shady manufacturers or opaque manufacturing conditions when putting a supplement into your body.

Honest Advertised Effects

Per FDA regulations, supplement companies cannot claim to replicate the effects of a drug. Supplements cannot claim to treat, cure, or prevent a condition. It would be best if you were wary of supplements explicitly advertised as an alternative to Adderall. Most nootropic supplements claim to support cognition or boost focus, for example, without explicitly claiming to improve mental health or cure symptoms of ADHD. That’s a significant difference.

Price & Value

You may be willing to pay a lot of money to enhance focus. It makes you more productive at work, and it can make you a more successful person. However, we know people have different supplement budgets. That’s why we considered price and value in our rankings. Some supplements offered fair value compared to competing options, while others were priced exorbitantly. We featured supplements with all different price ranges, although we ensured each provided a good deal.

Moneyback or Satisfaction Guarantee

Many of the best Adderall alternative supplement manufacturers stand behind their products with a money-back or satisfaction guarantee. If unsatisfied with your Adderall alternative, you can request a complete refund.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

The drug combines two different medications, including amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

The FDA first approved Adderall in 1955.

As a Schedule 2 drug, Adderall has a high potential for abuse. Adderall is also not the right choice for people with certain health conditions. It’s not the right choice for those with glaucoma, overactive thyroid, severe anxiety, high blood pressure, vascular disease, or a history of drug or alcohol addiction, for example.

If you are currently taking medication or have a medical condition, you should not take Adderall without informing your doctor.

How Does Adderall Work?

Adderall works by increasing levels of dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. By improving levels of these three crucial chemicals, Adderall can reduce overstimulation in your brain, restoring your brain to a normal state of stimulation.

People with ADHD tend to have lower levels of dopamine. Your brain releases dopamine as a “feel good” chemical. When you have low dopamine levels, your brain constantly seeks stimulation to increase dopamine levels.

When you take Adderall, you balance dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine levels; instead of having an overstimulated brain constantly seeking additional stimulation, you have an average stimulation level for better focus and attention.

What happens if you take Adderall but don’t have ADHD? Someone with normal dopamine levels may experience increased wakefulness, better stress response, or even a state of euphoria after taking Adderall. Instead of raising dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine levels to be expected, Adderall increases levels beyond the ordinary, which can lead to a rush.

Side Effects of Adderall

One of the benefits of Adderall alternative supplements is that they don’t have significant side effects. Most Adderall alternative supplements are made from natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, plants, and herbs. These ingredients have been shown safe to work in multiple studies.

In comparison, Adderall is a Schedule 2 drug with mild to severe side effects in many people. And, as a Schedule 2 drug, there’s a high potential for abuse.

Common side effects of Adderall include:

Decreased appetite and weight loss

Sleeplessness

Dry mouth

Irregular or increased heart rate

Digestive issues, including indigestion or constipation

Anxiety, depression, mood swings, and suicidal thoughts

Increased risk of stroke or heart attack

Addiction and risk of dependency

Your body also develops a dependence on Adderall when taken long-term. That means you need to take more Adderall to feel the desired effects.

Despite these side effects, Adderall is considered safe when prescribed by a physician. A physician can review your symptoms, determine the optimal dose, and ensure your Adderall works correctly to restore dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine levels to normal.

Adderall Withdrawal Effects

Another advantage of Adderall alternative supplements is the lack of withdrawal symptoms: you can safely stop taking Adderall alternative supplements at any point without experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

Adderall, meanwhile, is associated with significant withdrawal effects.

If you stop using Adderall suddenly, you may experience symptoms like a loss of energy, intense cravings, panic attacks, tremors, body aches, mood swings, depression, inability to focus, short-term memory loss, and mental health issues.

Many people taper off Adderall slowly – often with the help of a physician – to avoid or reduce these side effects.

How Adderall Alternatives Work

Adderall alternative supplements work in different ways to replicate the effects of Adderall.

Some supplements boost blood flow, for example, while others use herbal extracts to increase focus. Some supplements target neurotransmitters linked to memory formation, while others affect overall mental energy.

Focus is a complicated concept, and you can boost focus in dozens of different ways.

Some people boost focus by getting better sleep at night. Others promote focus by adding more antioxidants to their diet. Some find caffeine helps them focus, while others find caffeine destroys their focus.

Here are some of the methods of action today’s best Adderall alternative supplements use:

Boost Blood Flow to the Brain

Many Adderall alternative supplements work by boosting blood flow to the brain. Beetroot extract, for example, can raise nitric oxide (NO) production, widening blood vessels and helping more blood flow to your brain.

Support a Healthy Sleep

Other Adderall alternatives work by supporting healthy sleep. They help you sleep better at night, making it easier to wake up feeling rested the next day.

Boost Neurotransmitters Linked to Memory

Some Adderall alternatives work by boosting neurotransmitters linked to memory. Others work by targeting natural chemicals linked to memory formation. Some supplements target choline and acetylcholine, which play a crucial role in memory formation.

Support a Healthy Mood

Some Adderall alternatives work by supporting a healthy mood. They balance hormones, for example, that could have caused anxiety, mood swings, and other mood-related issues. By balancing hormones linked to mood, these supplements could support focus, attention, memory, and overall mental performance.

Balance Dopamine, Norepinephrine, and Serotonin

Adderall works by raising levels of dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. People with ADHD tend to have lower dopamine levels, forcing them to seek stimulation constantly. Some Adderall alternatives work similarly but more naturally: they stimulate or support your body’s natural production of serotonin and other crucial brain chemicals, helping you achieve powerful targeted effects.

Stimulate & Energize the Brain

Sometimes, your brain needs an extra surge of energy. Many Adderall alternatives work by supporting brain energy. Some work at the cellular level, for example, while others enhance the flow of blood and oxygen to your brain to give your brain the power it needs to function optimally. Your brain consumes more energy than any other part of your body, and low energy levels contribute to poor brain performance.

Nullify the Negative Side Effects of Caffeine

Taking a caffeine pill is proven to energize the brain. However, caffeine is often too powerful. That’s why many of the best Adderall alternatives contain ingredients to nullify caffeine side effects. L-theanine, for example, can be stacked with caffeine to reduce anxiety, jitters, restlessness, and other symptoms linked to caffeine intake. When taken in appropriate doses, caffeine can be a great Adderall alternative. However, many find caffeine works best with ingredients like L-theanine to nullify unwanted side effects.

Are Adderall Alternatives Legal?

Adderall alternative supplements are legal in all 50 states, and there are no restrictions on any of the Adderall alternative supplements listed above.

Adderall alternative supplements are just supplements. They’re not affiliated with Adderall or any other drug. They don’t contain medicine. Instead, they’re simply supplements with vitamins, minerals, plants, herbs, and other natural ingredients.

Because they’re supplements, Adderall alternative supplements are as legal as protein powders, diet pills, and pre-workout powders. There are no restrictions on buying Adderall alternative supplements, and they contain ingredients generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA.

Side Effects of Adderall Alternative Supplements

Adderall alternative supplements are not associated with significant side effects. Because they’re supplements, they should not lead to significant side effects in healthy adults when taken in regular doses.

Common side effects of Adderall alternative supplements may include indigestion, nausea, or headaches. However, most users experience no side effects whatsoever.

In comparison, Adderall is a Schedule 2 drug with the potential for severe abuse. Adderall is associated with significant side effects, and many people experience severe withdrawal when they stop using Adderall.

Adderall Versus Ritalin

Adderall and Ritalin are both stimulant drugs used to treat ADHD in children and adults. Although they’re designed with similar goals, they use different action methods to achieve those goals.

Here are some essential differences between Adderall and Ritalin:

The generic name of Adderall is amphetamine/dextroamphetamine. The generic name of Ritalin, meanwhile, is methylphenidate.

Doctors prescribe Adderall or Ritalin for similar conditions, including ADHD and narcolepsy.

Both Adderall and Ritalin are commonly abused for off-label purposes.

Adderall and Ritalin are available in different strengths. Adderall is available in doses ranging from 5mg to 36mg, while Ritalin is available in quantities of 5mg to 60mg.

Most people experience similar benefits when taking Adderall or Ritalin. Both drugs stimulate the central nervous system by raising certain neurotransmitters (including dopamine and norepinephrine). If your dopamine and norepinephrine levels are low, then both Adderall and Ritalin can speed up brain activity, reduce overstimulation, and boost focus.

Some people find Ritalin works more quickly than Adderall, providing more of a “peak then crash” effect. Adderall, in comparison, tends to boost focus gradually, with the results wearing off more gradually.

Doctors may prescribe Adderall or Ritalin to different patients in different situations. A doctor can help decide whether Adderall or Ritalin is the right choice for you.

Adderall Alternatives Versus Ritalin Alternatives

Adderall and Ritalin are two popular drugs for ADHD. Although the two drugs have similar goals, they work in different ways to combat symptoms of ADHD.

However, because Adderall and Ritalin have similar goals, Adderall and Ritalin alternative supplements tend to be similar.

The exact supplements you take as an alternative to Adderall can be taken as an alternative to Ritalin. The supplements listed above, including Onnit Alpha Brain, Qualia Mind, Mind Lab Pro, SANE Vitaae, and others, are all considered both Adderall alternative supplements and Ritalin alternative supplements.

Adderall Alternative Supplements: Scientific Evidence & Clinical Trials

The best Adderall alternative supplements contain ingredients recognized by science for boosting memory, cognition, and overall performance. Many elements in these supplements – and even some – have completed clinical trials verifying that they support the brain in various ways.

Most supplement companies don’t invest in clinical trials because they rarely show the supplement works as advertised – and they’re expensive. Nutritional company Onnit, however, has invested in clinical trials to prove its supplements work. In 2016, researchers tested the effects of Onnit Alpha Brain on 63 adults between the ages of 18 and 35. Researchers found volunteers in the Alpha Brain group had significant improvements in verbal memory and executive functioning compared to those in the placebo group. The study was published in Human Psychopharmacology.

Caffeine is one of the most popular brain-boosting ingredients in the natural world, and many people take caffeine daily for its effects on cognition. Although caffeine may overstimulate someone already affected by ADHD, it can boost mental energy in others. Multiple studies have validated the use of caffeine for attention, focus, and memory. In a 2021 study, researchers even found caffeine positively impacted grey matter in the brain temporarily, confirming the effect via brain scan, suggesting caffeine has a powerful effect on cognition and brain activity.

If you want to enjoy all of the energizing benefits of caffeine without the downsides, then L-theanine may be the right choice. L-theanine is an amino acid found naturally in green tea and certain other types of tea. Studies show L-theanine can counteract some of caffeine’s adverse, unwanted side effects – like jitters, anxiety, and restlessness. L-theanine can also boost brain power on its own. In this study, for example, researchers found a small dose of L-theanine increased alpha brain wave activity – which is associated with a calm state of focus.

Some of the best Adderall alternatives are herbal extracts – including herbs backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine. In a 2001 study, researchers found 300mg of Bacopa monnieri per day was associated with higher-order cognitive processes. In a similar study in 2008, researchers used the same 300mg dose of Bacopa monnieri, finding it improved cognitive performance in older adults. Another study linked Bacopa monnieri to improved information processing, reduced reaction times, and improved memory.

Some Adderall alternative supplements use Huperzine A to achieve targeted benefits. Huperzine A remains largely unknown outside the nootropic world, but it’s favored by anyone wanting to improve cognition, memory, and focus. One of the first significant studies on Huperzine A was published in 1999. Participants received Huperzine A or a placebo to determine if it helped with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers observed significant improvements in memory and cognition in the Huperzine A group. Participants also discerned substantial improvements in symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Huperzine A may sound like a weird chemical, but it’s a natural extract from the Huperzia serrata plant.

Adderall alternative supplements contain science-backed ingredients linked to cognition, focus, and overall brain performance.

FAQs About Adderall Alternatives

Our experts get plenty of questions about Adderall alternative supplements and how they work. Here are some of the answers to our most frequently asked questions.

Q: What is Adderall?

A: Adderall is commonly used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy in children and adults. Adderall combines two types of generic drugs, including amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Q: Is Adderall safe?

A: Adderall is safe when prescribed by a doctor to treat specific conditions. However, as a Schedule 2 drug, Adderall has a high potential for abuse. Adderall is also associated with moderate side effects and withdrawal symptoms.

Q: What are Adderall alternatives?

A: Alternatives to Adderall include nootropic supplements. Some supplements boost memory, cognition, and brain performance, for example, which can help them replicate the effects of Adderall.

Q: How does Adderall work?

A: Adderall works by balancing levels of crucial chemicals in the brain, including dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. People with ADHD tend to have lower dopamine levels, forcing them to seek stimulation to raise dopamine constantly. Adderall reduces this overstimulation by balancing dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine to normal levels.

Q: Are Adderall alternative supplements legal?

A: Adderall alternative supplements are as legal as protein powders, diet pills, and pre-workout shakes. They’re just supplements and have no affiliation with Adderall nor contain any drugs or medication. Instead, they’re simply supplements known for offering Adderall-like effects.

Q: Do I need a prescription for Adderall alternative supplements?

A: Adderall alternative supplements are available without a prescription. You can buy Adderall alternatives from online stores, supplement retailers, pharmacies, and supermarkets.

Q: What are the side effects of Adderall alternative supplements?

A: If you’re a healthy adult with no medical conditions who are not taking medication, then you’re unlikely to experience any side effects from Adderall alternative supplements.

Q: Are Adderall alternative supplements legit?

A: Adderall alternative supplements can boost cognition, focus, and attention. However, even the best Adderall alternatives are not as powerful as Adderall, Ritalin, or other prescription medications.

Q: Are Adderall alternative supplements addictive?

A: Adderall alternative supplements are not habit-forming or addictive. In comparison, Adderall itself is a Schedule 2 drug with a high potential for abuse.

Q: How do Adderall alternative supplements work?

A: Adderall alternative supplements work differently to boost memory, cognition, alertness, and focus. Some increase blood flows, for example, while others adjust neurotransmitter levels or brain chemicals.

Q: Are nootropics an alternative to Adderall?

A: Nootropic companies cannot advertise their supplements as an alternative to Adderall. However, many nootropics can boost memory, focus, and cognition – similar to the effects of Adderall but at a lower intensity.

Q: How do I get Adderall without a prescription?

A: Adderall is a Schedule 2 drug with a high potential for abuse. You cannot legally obtain Adderall without a prescription. However, some people experience similar effects with Adderall alternative supplements.

Q: What’s the best Adderall alternative?

A: Some of the best Adderall alternative supplements, according to our research, include Onnit Alpha Brain, Qualia Mind, Mind Lab Pro, SANE Vitaae, and generic modafinil, among others.

The Top Adderall Alternative Supplements for 2023 Final Word

Every year, doctors in the United States dispense 50 million prescriptions for Adderall. It’s one of the country’s most popular drugs for children and adults.

Adderall alternative supplements may offer similar effects to Adderall – but with lower intensity, a lower potential for abuse, and zero side effects.

By taking a right Adderall alternative supplement today, you could boost cognition, improve memory, enhance focus, and enjoy other powerful cognitive effects.

Check our list of the top-rated Adderall alternative supplements above to find the best Adderall alternative supplements available today.

