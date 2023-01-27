Sponsored

Best Black Seed Supplements (2023) Top Black Cumin Products on the Market Ranked

Black seed oil, or Nigella Sativa, is a plant native to Asia known for its’ growing number of health benefits.

Originally, black seed oil was used in traditional Middle Eastern medicine. Today, it is one of the fastest growing natural supplements for those looking to improve their overall health.

As the popularity in black seed oil has grown, so have the number of black seed oil products on the market. This makes it difficult for consumers to determine which black seed supplements are worth buying and which are not worth their time.

To help consumers choose, we’ve done the research. After hundreds of hours of research, we’ve discovered the top eleven black seed supplements for 2023 and beyond.

Best Black Seed Oil Supplements for 2023

Our dedicated editorial team carefully evaluated ingredient labels, examined lab reports, and looked at thousands of customer reviews when examining over 100 black seed supplements.

After hours upon hours of research, we determined these products to be the best black seed oil supplements for 2023 and beyond:

Simple Life Nutrition Black Seed Capsules

Activation Perfect Press® Black Cumin Oil

Gaia Herbs Black Seed Oil

MAJU Black Seed Oil

Zhou Organic Black Seed Oil

Amazing Herbs Premium Black Seed Oil Capsules

Prime Natural Organic Black Seed Oil

Fresh Healthcare Black Seed Oil

ORZAX Black Seed Oil Capsules

Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Seed

Sakoon Nutrition Black Seed Oil Gummies

Here’s a brief review of our top black seed supplements:

Simple Life Nutrition Black Seed Capsules – Best Black Seed Capsules

Simple Life Nutrition sells our top rated black seed oil supplement in the form of their black seed capsules. According to Simple Life Nutrition, their black seed supplement is designed to support digestive health, immunity, the respiratory system, cardiovascular health, and much more.

Each cold-pressed black seed oil contains 500mg of black seed oil. They don’t specify a standardized of thymoquinone, although their recent certificate of analysis shows a dosage of 25mg of thymoquinone, which is a strong dose.

A one-month supply of Simple Life’s black seed capsules costs $17.95, which is roughly $.60 per serving. This is competitively priced compared to the other products on our list. It’s also got a 4.4/5 star rating on Amazon and customers have liked the product so far. If you want a high quality black seed oil supplement and don’t want to spend a fortune, then you absolutely have to consider Simple Life Nutrition’s black seed oil as our top rated supplement for 2023.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Activation Products Black Cumin Oil – Best Black Seed Oil

Activation Products sells one of the best black cumin seed oil product on the market. They use a perfectly pressed method to produce a high quality, organic black seed oil supplement. According to Activation Products, black seed oil is ideal for those looking for digestive health, liver support, hair health, immune system support, and much more.

A single 250ml black cumin seed oil costs approximately $49 with an option to receive monthly shipments to save 15%. They also offer small discounts on larger bottle orders and provide all customers a 60-day money back guarantee – no questions asked.

If you’re looking for a high quality black seed oil supplement you can use topically or orally, then Activation Products Black Cumin Seed Oil may be the perfect product for you.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Gaia Herbs Black Seed Oil

Gaia Herbs Black Seed Oil is one of the top rated black seed supplements on Amazon. It’s primarily intended to help support the respiratory system, lung health, and provide antioxidant support.

According to Gaia Herbs, they used certified-organic black seed oil, which is not common in the black seed supplement industry. They’ve also standardized their thymoquinone content, with each two-capsule serving containing 8mg of this powerful antioxidant.

A one-month supply of Gaia Herbs black seed oil costs $23.71, which equates to a little under $.80 per serving. While slightly more expensive than many of the other products on our list, the organic black seed oil and high quality raw black seed oil used makes Gaia Herbs well worth buying.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

MAJU Black Seed Oil Capsules

MAJU Black Seed Oil Capsules are one of the best selling black seed oil products on Amazon with over 9,400 reviews. Their black seed capsules can purportedly support joint, sin health, or hair health. In addition to black seed capsules, MAJU also sells black seed oil and black seed gummies as well.

Each black seed capsule uses a dose of 500mg of cold pressed black seed oil that is certified organic. They also standardize their capsules to 2% thymoquinone, which is equivalent to 10mg per capsule.

One bottle of capsules will cost you $22.49, with 60 capsules per bottle. Overall, MAJU Black Seed Capsules are among the best black seed products sold online and one well worth trying if you’re looking for organic black seed oil.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Zhou Organic Black Seed Oil

Zhou Nutrition is one of the most trusted names in the supplement industry, and their black seed oil is among the best on Amazon. Zhou Nutrition’s black seed oil is backed by over 18,200 reviews with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, making it one of the clear top choices.

According to Zhou Nutrition, their black seed is perfect for those looking to improve their hair health, immunity, digestive health, skin health, or inflammation support. It is designed to be used topically or orally as well.

One 8oz. bottle of cold pressed black seed oil will cost you $19.99 a bottle. Considering the affordability and manufacturer reputation, Zhou Nutrition’s black seed oil is a solid choice if you want to use black seed oil outside of capsules.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Amazing Herbs Premium Black Seed Oil Capsules

Another popular option on Amazon is Amazing Herbs Premium Black Seed Oil Capsules. Backed by over 18,600 reviews, Amazing Herbs promises their black seed oil capsules can support brain function, digestive health, and immune support.

Each capsule of black seed capsules contains 1,250mg of black seed oil with a dose of 25mg of thymoquinone – the main active ingredient in black seed oil. In addition, they ensure their black seed is cold-pressed, which is indicative of a higher quality supplement.

Each bottle of Amazing Herbs black seed capsules will cost you $25.95, which equates to roughly $.43 per serving. This is affordably priced compared to the other products on our rankings. With an average rating of 4.6/5 stars and a proven history of high quality products, you won’t be disappointed with Amazing Herbs Premium Black Seed Oil Capsules.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Prime Natural Organic Black Seed Oil

Prime Natural sells a USDA-certified organic black seed oil product in a 4oz. or 8oz container. According to Prime Natural, their black seed oil is designed to support immunity, skin health, the joints, and hair growth.

Every bottle of Prime Natural contains unrefined, vegan, and cold-pressed black seed oil. It originates from Turkey as well, which is one of the best growing locations for high quality black seed oil.

A single four oz. bottle costs $15.99 and the 8oz. bottle costs $29.49. Based on customer reviews, Prime Natural sells one of the best premium black seed supplements on Amazon. If you’re not interested in capsules and want a black seed oil product you can apply topically or orally, then Prime Natural may be right for you.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Fresh Healthcare Black Seed Oil Capsules

Fresh Healthcare is well known in the supplement industry for selling high quality products. Their black seed oil is backed by over 1,600 reviews, 90%+ of which are positive. Their black seed supplement is designed specifically for immune support, skin health, and joint health.

Every capsule of Fresh Healthcare’s Black Seed Oil Capsules contains 650mg of pure cold-pressed black seed oil for a total serving of 1,300mg of black cumin seed oil per serving.

One bottle of black seed capsules from Fresh Healthcare contains 120-softgel capsules, good for a 60-day supply. At only $18.95, this provides consumers with an excellent valued blackseed product. If you’re looking for a solid all around black seed product, then Fresh Healthcare Black Seed Capsules are a great option.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

ORZAX Black Seed Oil Capsules

ORZAX sells another popular black seed capsule product on Amazon with over 1,800 reviews and an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. According to ORZAX, their black seed capsules can help improve hair growth, skin health, immune support, and much more.

Every capsule of ORZAX black seed oil contains 1,000mg of cold-pressed black cumin seed with 20mg of thymoquinone. This is one of the strongest doses on our list, at least that we can confirm.

A single bottle provides you with a 90-day supply of black seed and will cost you only $14.31. This makes ORZAX one of the best value options on our list. Overall, ORZAX sells a great quality black seed supplement and it provides excellent value to customers.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Seed

Whole Spectrum Black Seed is the second black seed supplement from Amazing Herbs on our list. It is designed to support digestive health, heart health, immunity, and inflammation. It’s currently priced at $18 per bottle with 100 capsules per bottle, which is good for a 100-day supply.

Amazing Herbs added additional ingredients in their black seed supplement to further help your health. These additional herbal ingredients include cayenne pepper, olive leaf, ginger, and garlic extract. Several studies have found these additional ingredients can support immunity, heart health, digestion, thus adding to the effectiveness of Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Seed.

The only real problem with Whole Spectrum Black seed is that it doesn’t list the dosage of every ingredient. Instead, it uses a proprietary blend consisting of 430mg of all the ingredients above. Therefore, we do not know dosage of all the ingredients found in the product. Because of this, we had to rank Amazing Herbs Whole Spectrum Black Seed lower.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Sakoon Nutrition Black Seed Oil Gummies

Finally, Sakoon Nutrition Black Seed Oil Gummies are the final black seed product on our list. These gummies are intended to support immunity, joint health, hair growth, skin health, and digestion.

Each gummy contains 2% thymoquinone, which equates to about 2mg per gummy. Additional ingredients like beet root powder, turmeric powder, apple cider vinegar, pomegranate powder, and rapeseed honey extract were further added to combat inflammation and to improve joint health.

Although the dose of thymoquinone could be higher, 2mg still appears to be enough to provide some health benefits. Since many individuals find the taste of black seed to be unpleasant, these gummies are a delicious way to negate the potential negative taste. One bottle of gummies contains 60 gummies and costs $22.46 per bottle, which is comparable to other top options on our list.

Visit the official website to learn more! >>>

Ranking Factors for the Best Black Seed Supplements

Every black seed supplement claims to be the best black seed product. However, most of the black seed supplements on the market are under-dosed or filled with additives. To separate the best black seed supplements from the worst, we used the following ranking factors:

Thymoquinone Dosage: Thymoquinone is one of the main active compounds found in black seed oil. It’s thought that most of the benefits linked to black seed are a result of its’ thymoquinone content. This is why our top ranking factor was the dosage of thymoquinone. We wanted to find black seed supplements with a healthy dose of thymoquinone so you were more likely to experience real health benefits.

Zero Additives, Artificial Ingredients, or Fillers: The best supplement companies rely on pure, natural ingredients in their products. This is why we preferred black seed products with no artificial ingredients, additives, or fillers. This was indicative of a pure, natural supplement and more likely to be of better quality.

3RD Party Tested: Over the past decade, many supplement companies have been exposed for being mislabeled. Instead of containing 1,000mg of black seed oil for example, they only contain 700mg. This is why we felt it was especially important that our black seed oil products were tested by 3rd party companies for potency, purity, and label accuracy.

Honest Advertised Benefits: The most trusted names in the supplement space make honest claims about what their black seed oil product can do. Others are trying to make exaggerated claims to take advantage of the hype surrounding black seed. For example, while it is true black seed has anti-viral effects, there’s no evidence it can prevent COVID-19, as some companies claimed. This is why we preferred black seed oil products that made realistic claims about their product.

Manufacturer Reputation: The best supplement manufacturers have a proven history of formulating high quality, effective products. Others are simply trying to take advantage of the new interest in black seed oil. We didn’t discount a product simply because it was made by a new manufacturer but we did prefer supplements manufactured by companies with a proven history of formulating high quality, effective supplements.

Price & Overall Value: Black seed oil supplements can vary greatly in price based on dosage and serving size. Some black seed products cost $15 whereas others cost upwards of $40-50. While we didn’t discount products that were priced higher, we did evaluate the value that each supplement provided. Higher quality black seed products should demand premium pricing. Lower dosed products should be priced lower. We tried to find you the best black seed products at every price point.

Money Back Guarantee: The best companies stand by their products with a money back guarantee. After all, no supplement has a 100% satisfaction rate. If you don’t experience the benefits while using a product, you should get your money back. This is why we preferred supplements that had at least a 30-day money back guarantee or better.

Customer Reviews: Ultimately, the best way to evaluate which black seed oil supplements are worth buying is to read the actual reviews from real customers. Customer reviews give us a look into the average customer experience. Did most customers see any real benefits? Were there any negative side effects? Would they recommend the product to their family or friends? Was the product properly priced for the value it provided? These are all questions we answered while reading customers reviews.

What Is Black Seed Oil?

Black seed oil (Nigella Sativa), also known as black cumin, black seed, black caraway, black onion, kalonji or black cumin seed, is a plant used in traditional Middle Eastern medicine. It has been used to treat a variety of ailments for thousands of years.

In fact, black seed was mentioned by Avicenna, a famous 10th century physician, who used it to treat exhaustion and poor vitality in middle aged men. However, since the 1960s, 400+ research studies have found a number of real potential health applications of black seed because of its’ high thymoquinone content – the main active antioxidant found in black seed oil.

Today, studies have found a number of potential health applications for black seed oil, such as immune support, cardiovascular health, digestive health, inflammation support, lower blood pressure, and much more.

The effects of black seed (Nigella sativa) on weight loss, blood sugar control, metabolic syndrome, and acne have been the subject of various studies. These studies have concluded that black seed oil may support healthy weight by inducing weight loss.

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 84 women with obesity, supplementation with 3 grams of black seed oil per day for 8 weeks resulted in significant reductions in body weight and abdominal fat compared to a control group following a simple, low-calorie diet.

Another study involving 45 women with obesity found that supplementation with 2,000mg of black seed oil for 8 weeks resulted in decreased appetite, body weight, body mass index, waist circumference, and body fat.

High blood sugar levels affect a large portion of the population and studies suggest black seed oil may improve blood sugar control. A systematic review of 7 clinical studies published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that black seed has definitive benefits in regards to blood sugar levels, insulin secretion, and multiple markers of blood sugar control.

Another similar review of 23 studies reported similar findings, noting that black seed oil was effective in reducing fasting blood sugar and decreasing levels of hemoglobin A1C, both of which are main markers of long-term blood sugar control.

Black seed oil is commonly used to lower blood pressure as well. In a study involving 55 individuals with hypertension, supplementation with black seed oil twice a day for 8 weeks resulted in significant reductions in diastolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, and LDL cholesterol, all of which are components of metabolic syndrome. These results suggest that black seed oil may have a preventive effect on metabolic syndrome.

Those with acne may benefit with black seed oil because black seed appears to reduce acne. In a randomized controlled trial, applying a topical gel containing black seed oil resulted in a 78% reduction in acne severity and acne lesions compared to a control group.

Another study found that supplementing with black seed oil resulted in a significant reduction of acne lesions after two months compared to a control group. These results may be attributed to the anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties of black seed oil, although more research may be needed.

Black seed oil is commonly added to improve hair growth, texture, and to prevent hair loss. In a study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research, black seed oil effectively reduced hair loss after 90 days. A similar study in the IJEEME, researchers discovered that black seed and coconut oil were able to improve hair volume, strength, shine, & texture.

Black seed oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties as well. In a review of ten studies, black seed oil was found to reduce several makers of inflammation and improved antioxidant levels in the blood. A similar review study of a dozen studies indicated black seed supplements could decrease blood levels of C-reactive protein and malondialdehyde, two strong indicators of oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

New studies suggest black seed oil may support brain health. In a small study involving twenty elderly adults, researchers found that black seed oil appears to improve cognitive health, memory, attentions span, and other areas of cognition. There was no change in the placebo group.

Black seed oil may promote wound healing. Thymoquinone has been studied for its’ ability to stimulate tissue growth and promote wound healing, even those with severe wounds. Several studies have found black seed oil may help to eliminate excisions, burns, and diabetic wounds due to its’ antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. In one animal study that was published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine, black seed oil found black seed extract could dramatically speed up the healing of wounds in rats with diabetes.

These are just a few of the many purported benefits associated with black seed oil. Black seed oil’s anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory benefits appear to significantly enhance virtually every aspect to your health. The number of benefits will likely only continue to increase as more research about black seed oil is published too.

Potential Side Effects of Black Seed Supplements

Overall, most black seed supplements appear to be safe for consumption in the average adult. It has been granted a GRAS status by the FDA, which means it’s generally recognized as safe for human consumption.

Most studies have found zero side effects while using black seed supplements. Even most common side effects like indigestion, nausea, or headache haven’t been reported much. In some rare cases, a teaspoon of black seed oil did cause minor bloating in some participants.

There is one concern with black seed oil though. Black seed oil appears to interfere with certain medications that are processed through the cytochrome P450 pathway. Some of these medications include warfarin and beta blockers like metoprolol. Therefore, it is highly recommended you exercise caution if you use one of these medications.

Due to limited research, you should avoid using black seed oil in the event you are a breastfeeding or pregnant. The only exception is for use in small amounts as flavoring in their food.

In general, black seed oil supplements appear to be safe and should not cause any negative impacts to your health. However, if you are still unsure whether or not this product may be safe for you, consult your doctor before trying just to be sure.

Black Seed Oil FAQ

We’ve gotten plenty of questions about black seed supplements, black seed oil, and potential health benefits associated with black seed. To clear up the confusion, we’ll answer your most common questions below:

Q. What exactly is black seed oil?

Black seed oil (Nigella Sativa), or black cumin seed, is a plant native to Western Asia or Eastern Europe. It has been used in traditional Middle Eastern medicine to treat a variety of conditions and is said to have antiviral, antioxidant, and antimicrobial benefits.

Q. Can black seed oil be taken orally or applied topically?

Yes, black seed oil can be used orally or topically. Most black seed supplements come in the form of capsules. However, since it has numerous benefits related to hair health and skin health, it is often added to skin creams or hair care products. For the best results, many individuals use black seed both orally and topically.

Q. How is black seed oil typically used?

Most black seed supplements come in the form of oral capsule supplements. However, it also can come in liquid form with a dropper to be placed under the tongue. This is entirely dependent on your personal preferences.

Q. Is black seed oil safe for everybody to use?

In general, black seed oil is relatively safe for use in healthy adults. However, the effects in pregnant or nursing mothers is unknown and therefore black seed use is not recommended. Some evidence suggests black seed may interfere with medications like warfarin and beta blockers like metoprolol.

Q. Are there any side effects of black seed oil?

Most people tolerate black seed oil supplements well without any negative side effects. In some rare cases, black seed oil has caused minor bloating, allergic reactions, or stomach aches. However, these side effects are not common and unlikely to occur.

Q. What is thymoquinone?

Thymoquinone (TQ) is an antioxidant in black seed oil that appears to give it its’ medicinal benefits. According to several studies, TQ has hypoglycemic, antioxidant, anticancer, and anti-inflammatory effects. It also has powerful anti-viral effects and is a natural immune simulator.

Q. What are the main benefits of black seed supplements?

Since the 1960s, over 400 studies have been published involving black seed oil. It has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, digestion, immunity, and to relieve asthma symptoms. It also appears to have antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Q. Can black seed help with acne?

Vitamin A, amino acids, and other anti-inflammatory compounds are present in black seed oil. These anti-inflammatory compounds appear to reduce the appearance of acne-related spots and redness from inflammation.

Q. Does black seed oil help hair loss?

Hundreds of hair care and skin care shampoos, conditioners, and similar products use black seed oil. Several studies have shown it can stop hair loss and even support the regrowth of hair. By taking black seed oil, you may improve the texture, volume, shine, and strength of your hair.

Q. Can black seed help with weight loss?

BSO is not often seen as a weight loss aid but studies suggest it does have anti-obesity effects. It appears to help control insulin production and insulin levels in the blood, both of which affect weight. It also appears to combat inflammation and improve enzyme production related to fat metabolism, further supporting weight loss.

Q. Does black seed oil help lower blood sugar levels?

Black seed oil may be beneficial to those with high blood sugar levels or diabetes because of its’ effects on blood sugar control. Multiple studies have shown BSO can help improve insulin production and limit blood sugar spikes after a meal, thus improving your blood sugar control.

Q. Does black seed oil help with inflammation?

Thymoquinone is well known for its’ ability to combat inflammation. There are a number of other bioactive compounds found in black seed oil that can further combat inflammation, potentially alleviating gastrointestinal disorders, skin inflammation, joint pain, and other health issues caused by inflammation.

Q. Can black seed oil help boost immunity?

As a natural immune modulator, interest in black seed oil has exploded in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means black seed oil keeps the immune system balanced so it doesn’t underreact or overreact. This can provide you with extra protection against infections and there’s evidence it might ease your cough, colds, and bronchitis symptoms.

Q. Can black seed oil help with eczema or dermatitis?

Black seed oil is used orally and topically to help relieve skin conditions because of their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. Research suggests that black seed oil can relieve eczema, dermatitis, and other skin issues.

Q. Which black seed supplement is best?

Any of the black seed supplements on our list are worth considering because of their value, ingredient quality, and manufacturer reputation. However, we recommend you try Simple Life Nutrition Black Seed Capsules first since they are our #1 rated black seed supplement for 2023.

Final Recap

Black seed oil has a wide range of potential health applications, which is why it can be beneficial for virtually everybody to use. Whether you’re looking for inflammation support, hair growth, eczema relief, weight loss support, or just want to improve your overall health, then black seed oil may be right for you.

If you want to give black seed oil a chance, we recommend you start by trying Simple Life Nutrition Black Seed Oil Capsules – our #1 rated black seed supplement of 2023.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.