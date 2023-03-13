Best Blood Sugar Supplements: Top Natural Blood Sugar Pills (Product Brands Ranked)

Blood sugar supplements aim to help regulate and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. These supplements usually contain natural ingredients, such as herbs, vitamins, and minerals, that are believed to help support healthy glucose metabolism.

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is essential for overall health and well-being. High blood sugar levels over time can lead to serious health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and nerve damage. Diabetic supplements can help individuals who struggle with maintaining healthy blood sugar levels due to genetics, lifestyle factors, or other health conditions.

The Best Natural Supplements To Lower Blood Glucose

Following are the top blood sugar control supplements to help you achieve the equilibrium of your overall well-being:

GlucoBerry

GlucoTrust

GlucoFort

Sugar Balance

GlucoFlush

GlucoControl

Amiclear

1MD Glucose MD

GlucoseBalance Pro

GlucoNite

Altai Balance

Blood Sugar Blaster

GlucoSwitch

Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier

GlucoBerry

GlucoBerry is one of the best blood sugar supplements in the health market. After years of research and clinical trials, it was concluded that a suitable blood sugar drain is essential to regulate blood sugar levels in your body. Based on the same theory GlucoBerry was formulated with some of the best organic ingredients.

Benefits Of Using GlucoBerry

GlucoBerry helps in stimulating the process of blood sugar drain.

It also supports your body’s insulin sensitivity.

It helps detoxify your body.

How Does GlucoBerry Work?

The working mechanism of GlucoBerry is quite different from other sugar levels balancing supplements. Rather than only focusing on decreasing blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance levels, it also focuses on your kidney functions. Your kidneys are responsible for draining the toxins out of your body.

GlucoBerry, with its unique formula, helps accelerate and enhance the process of removing excess sugar from your kidneys. Thus, it helps to manage blood glucose levels by detoxifying your body.

GlucoTrust

Created by James Walker, a professional in the blood sugar sector, GlucoTrust is a well-known diabetes medication. It helps manage blood glucose levels by blending organic ingredients like chromium and biotin. All of them were added to the formula after heavy clinical research. Hence, this blood glucose control supplement is entirely safe for your consumption.

Benefits Of Using GlucoTrust

GlucoTrust ensures healthy blood circulation in your body.

The unique formula helps suppress your sugar cravings.

The organic ingredients in it help put you into a deep sleep.

How Does GlucoTrust Work?

GlucoTrust has ingredients that support deep sleep. When you are sleeping, your body begins to repair itself. It can balance essential hormones like cortisol. This ultimately helps to manage blood sugar levels in your body as the fat is completely metabolized. This healthy blood sugar metabolism helps increase insulin sensitivity and treat diabetes naturally.

GlucoFort

Formulated with 100% natural ingredients, Glucofort is a popular organic blood sugar-maintaining supplement. Instead of working roughly, it goes deeper into curing the root cause of your high blood sugar levels and helps tackle the same. Free from artificial components and preservatives, it boosts your body’s natural ability for insulin secretion.

Benefits Of Using GlucoFort

The supplements help in lowering blood sugar levels.

It also helps in promoting weight loss.

Its unique combination of ingredients helps in enhancing your kidney functions.

Diabetes medication helps in boosting your energy levels.

How Does GlucoFort Work?

GlucoFort works by boosting the health of your pancreatic cells, as they are responsible for insulin secretion in your body. Its pack of organic ingredients helps prevent the accumulation of fat layers in your arteries and pancreas. With no extra fat accumulation, the supplement helps in healthy insulin production and thus providing you with normal blood sugar levels.

Sugar Balance

Another famous name in the health market is known to decrease blood sugar levels in your body. As per its official website, Sugar Balance claims to treat type-2 diabetes naturally with a compelling blend of multiple organic ingredients. Formulated under strict conditions in an FDA-registered facility, this blood glucose levels manager is non-GMO and hence, completely safe.

Benefits Of Using Sugar Balance

Sugar Balance supports healthy glucose levels in your body by increasing insulin sensitivity.

The powerful herbs in their formula enhance the health of your pancreatic cells.

It helps suppress your unnecessary sugar cravings.

It also improves your liver health and helps in healthy metabolism.

The formula is energy boosting.

The blood sugar control supplement also supports weight loss.

How Does Sugar Balance Work?

Sugar Balance is a potent blood glucose levels managing supplement that works naturally. It focuses on the health of your pancreatic cells, as they are the powerhouse of insulin production in your body. The supplement helps boost insulin production and lowers blood sugar levels.

GlucoFlush

GlucoFlush has been labeled as a Mayan cleanse that helps maintain sugar balance in your body. After a series of clinical studies, it was concluded that some microorganisms could also cause high blood glucose levels in your body. They increase your sugar cravings and cause insulin deficiency leading to diabetes complications.

It is one of the well-known diabetic supplements made in an FDA-approved facility under rigorous guidelines using various 100% organic ingredients. It is free of allergies and non-GMO.

Benefits Of Using GlucoFLush

The effective formula helps to lower blood sugar levels.

The supplement promotes healthy weight loss.

With its potent antimicrobial properties, it helps to maintain healthy gut flora.

It supports high energy levels.

Maintains heart health by regulating healthy blood flow in your body.

How Does GlucoFlush Work?

GlucoFlush works by targeting the harmful parasites and microorganisms present in your gut. It helps eliminate the negative biome responsible for insulin resistance in your body. Its natural formula supports the growth of a positive biome that helps improve your gut health and insulin levels.

This blood glucose levels manager supplement helps lower blood sugar levels and promotes healthy gut functions.

GlucoControl

With its effective formula containing biotin, berberine, and others, GlucoControl is your good-to-go supplement to improve insulin sensitivity. Its blend of natural ingredients helps restore blood sugar levels to normal by reducing insulin resistance in your body. Free from allergens, the product is safe to lower blood sugar without triggering any adverse side effects.

Benefits Of Using GlucoControl

The supplements help in controlling glucose levels.

It supports healthy blood lipid levels.

It accelerates the fat metabolism process in your body.

It improves insulin sensitivity in your body.

How Does GlucoControl Work?

This natural dietary supplement increases your body’s healthy lipid levels. It maintains your blood health by helping your body metabolize fat better, reducing insulin resistance. This helps provide your body with appropriate blood sugar levels and sustain healthy blood glucose levels.

Amiclear

Made with a blend of 24 proven ingredients, Amiclear is a popular supplement that helps to regulate blood sugar. Jeffery Mitchell, the creator of Amiclear, claims that the supplement helps reduce the insulin resistance level of everyone who has crossed the age of 30. The formula comes in liquid form and is highly effective as it gets quickly absorbed by your body cells. It is a must-go choice for all diabetic patients looking to tackle their high blood glucose levels naturally.

Benefits Of Using Amiclear

The formula stimulates metabolism and helps in glucose absorption.

It helps to stimulate insulin production.

It boosts your heart health by maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

The supplement also supports high energy levels.

How Does Amiclear Work?

Amiclear targets the extra fat layers in your body, which are the main reason for lower insulin levels. Its blend of eight carefully selected potent ingredients helps in fat metabolism. Hence, this supplement helps to treat diabetes by converting your fat cells into ATPs.

This non-GMO formula is not only highly effective but also completely safe. It helps to lower blood sugar levels by cutting down fat.

1MD Glucose MD

1MD Glucose MD is a popular blood sugar regulator supplement that helps maintain fasting and post-meal blood sugar. Formulated under strict conditions, the supplement. It is a sugar destroyer supplement that supports heart health and boosts insulin sensitivity.

Benefits Of Using 1MD Glucose MD

It boosts your body’s ability to fat and glucose oxidation.

It enhances the function of your pancreas and increases insulin levels.

It promotes healthy cardiovascular health by improving blood flow.

How Does 1MD Glucose MD Work?

Being one of the significant doctor-formulated supplements, 1MD Glucose MD works by releasing hepatic enzymes in your body. It is among the unique diabetes supplements that support a healthy gut and accelerates fat oxidation.

GlucoBalance Pro

GlucoBalance Pro has been labeled as one of the significant chromium supplements marked for naturally improving your blood glucose levels. The formula is dairy-free and keto-friendly. Hence, entirely safe for your usage. It contains a blend of natural ingredients that helps to improve insulin sensitivity in your body.

Benefits Of Using GlucoBalance Pro

It helps in maintaining healthy blood glucose levels.

It supports insulin sensitivity in your body.

How Does GlucoBalance Pro Work?

GlucoseBalance Pro enhances your body’s insulin supply and maintains healthy glucose levels.

GlucoNite

GlucoNite is a unique blood glucose-regulating formula that works when you are sleeping. It has been formulated with the sole goal of providing you with deep sleep and helping in lowering blood sugar levels. It stands firmly on all the purity standards and helps restore a sugar balance in your body without any hassle.

Benefits Of Using GlucoNite

It helps in boosting insulin production in your body.

It helps in putting you into a deep sleep.

The formula supports strong metabolism.

How Does GlucoNite Work?

GlucoNite works by providing you with a healthy metabolic rate and quality sleep. It has been scientifically proven that your blood sugar level is better the more you sleep. Hence, this supplement, with its unique blend of vitamins, helps induce deep sleep and enables you to maintain both your fasting blood sugar levels and post-meal sugar levels.

Altai Balance

Integrated with a blend of organic ingredients, Altai Balance is a well-known name for preventing high blood sugar and its related diseases, like diabetic neuropathy. As per its official website, the formula has been labeled as an “all-natural, anti-aging proprietary blend that targets the root cause of your unbalanced blood sugar.”

Benefits Of Using Altai Balance

Altain Balance supports healthy cholesterol levels.

Its formula containing bitter melon helps detoxify your body.

The presence of alpha lipoic acid helps to promote healthy nerve function and prevent the risk of diabetic neuropathy.

It helps to lower blood sugar levels.

How Does Altai Balance Work?

Altai Balance has potent ingredients like bitter melon, banaba, licorice root, and others known for decades to lower blood sugar. It works by targeting an airborne toxin called a particular matter. It helps clean your body of all pollutant particles and boosts insulin levels, lowering blood sugar levels.

Blood Sugar Blaster

Blood Sugar Blaster is a well-known name in the blood glucose sector. It blends 20 vital bio-available fruit, flower, and bark extracts, including bitter melon and vitamin C. The most interesting fact about the supplement is that it is free from any stimulants and assists you naturally with diabetes treatment.

Benefits Of Using Blood Sugar Blaster

It helps in maintaining balanced blood sugar levels.

It supports high energy levels.

It helps in maintaining optimal insulin levels.

It helps to prevent the chances of diabetes mellitus.

How Does Blood Sugar Blaster Work?

Blood Sugar Blast targets the significant reasons for high blood glucose levels, like fatty liver, low insulin, low beta cell production, and others. Its highly potent formula containing vitamin C and bitter melon helps rejuvenate and regenerate damaged pancreatic cells and boost your body’s insulin supply.

GlucoSwitch

Containing highly potent ingredients like bitter melon, cinnamon bark, and others, GlucoSwitch is one of the famous names in the health market. Backed by reliable scientific research and clinical studies, the supplement can significantly help your diabetes treatment.

As per the official website, the root cause of high glucose levels is diabetogenic, a toxic substance. They are one of the primary triggers of insulin resistance in your body.

Benefits Of Using GlucoSwitch

It helps in maintaining healthy blood glucose levels.

It supports healthy metabolic rates and energy levels.

It helps in reducing your unnecessary food cravings.

The supplements help in inducing quality sleep.

How Does GlucoSwitch Work?

GlucoSwitch targets all the diabetogenic particles in your body and helps remove them. Hence, cutting down the insulin resistance levels of your body.

Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier

Zenith Labs is one of the famous brands out there, and the same company has formulated this supplement based on a 2000-year-old Chinese methodology. Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier is an effective formula developed with potent substances like berberine to reduce blood sugar levels.

Benefits Of Using Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier

The formula supports healthy insulin levels.

It supports balanced blood sugar in your body.

It supports fat-burning in your body.

The supplement also boosts your energy levels.

How Does Zenith Labs Blood Sugar Premier Work?

Blood Sugar Premier helps regulate fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels when taken regularly. It is among the practical formulas that help decrease blood sugar and boost metabolism.

Ranking Factors We Use For Listing The Best Blood Sugar Supplements

Following are the ranking factors we considered for listing the best blood sugar control supplements:

Type Of Ingredients Used

When buying blood sugar supplements, it is essential to consider the type of ingredients used in the product. Not all blood sugar control supplements are created equal, and the ingredients used can significantly impact the supplement’s effectiveness and safety.

First and foremost, looking for blood glucose supplements containing natural ingredients is crucial. Synthetic ingredients can have unknown side effects and may be less effective than natural ones. Look for supplements containing ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, and minerals known for their ability to balance blood sugar levels.

It is also essential to look for specific effective ingredients in clinical studies. For example, cinnamon has been shown to help lower blood sugar levels, so a blood sugar supplement that contains cinnamon may be more effective than one that does not. Chromium, alpha-lipoic acid, and magnesium are other ingredients studied for their potential benefits in supporting healthy blood sugar levels.

Clinically Researched Formula

Clinically researched formulas are backed by scientific studies demonstrating their effectiveness and safety in supporting balanced blood sugar levels.

Research studies can provide important information about how a supplement works, what dosage is effective, and what potential side effects or interactions may occur. This information can help individuals make informed decisions about which supplements are most likely to be safe and effective for their needs.

Dosage

It is essential to pay close attention to the dosage of the ingredients contained within. This is because the amount of each component can significantly impact the effectiveness and safety of a supplement.

Taking too much of a specific ingredient can lead to potential side effects, while taking too little may not provide any benefit at all. Additionally, some components may interact with other medications or supplements, so it is essential to ensure that the dosage is appropriate for individual health needs.

Brand Reputation

It is essential to choose a reputable brand that is known for producing high-quality supplements. Look for brands that have a good reputation, use high-quality ingredients, and have third-party testing to ensure the purity and effectiveness of their products.

The Science Behind The Ingredients In The Best Blood Sugar Supplements

Of all the supplements on offer, those specifically aimed at controlling blood sugar levels are among the most popular. However, not everyone knows how these supplements work; what are their ingredients, and how do they affect our bodies?

If this subject interests you, read further as we explore the science behind the best blood sugar supplements:

Guggul

Guggul is an extract obtained from the Commiphora Mukul tree that contains sterones and other phytosterols with antioxidant properties. These compounds are released when the plant material is dried and processed into a thin resin that can be melted or converted into a powder.

The crystalline form of this extract is called guggulsterone, while the powdered form is referred to as guggul.

A study published in Ochsner Journal found that taking 1 gram of guggulu twice daily for eight weeks reduced fasting blood glucose levels by 12%. In another study conducted on diabetic mice, researchers found that supplementation with 500 mg/kg body weight significantly reduced both fasting and postprandial blood glucose concentrations.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon (Momordica charantia) is a unique member of the cucumber family of vegetables and fruits. It has an oblong shape with ridges and grows on tendrils coming from vines.

The most studied compound in bitter melon for regulating blood sugar levels is charantin. Charantin stimulates glucose uptake from the bloodstream into muscle cells, which can be used for energy rather than stored as fat in adipose tissue.

Additionally, charantin in bitter melon blocks alpha-glucosidase enzymes in the digestive system, breaking down carbohydrates into sugar molecules.

This delays intestinal glucose absorption and helps prevent spikes in blood sugar after eating meals high in carbohydrates or sugar.

The other primary compound found in bitter melon linked to blood sugar control is vicine, which chemically resembles insulin and may improve its activity in cells. This enhanced cell activity can reduce long-term damage caused by excess levels of glucose circulating through blood vessels and organs over time.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a sulfur-containing fatty acid with antioxidant capabilities that have been shown to modulate insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake in cells of the pancreas, liver, and skeletal muscles.

Several studies indicate that alpha-lipoic acid may benefit people at risk for type 2 diabetes by improving glycemic control and altering metabolic pathways involved in insulin production and metabolism.

In a randomized controlled trial conducted by researchers from Harvard Medical School and other institutions worldwide, alpha-lipoic acid reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes onset among adults at high risk for developing the condition.

Participants assigned to receive 600 mg of alpha-lipoic acid daily had a 58 percent reduced risk of progressing from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes compared to placebo treatments.

In addition, those taking alpha-lipoic acid had significantly improved fasting plasma glucose levels at eight weeks and reductions in serum triglycerides by 24 weeks into the trial period compared to their peers receiving placebo treatments.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin found naturally in some foods, such as fatty fish, eggs, and milk. It can also be obtained from supplements and exposure to sunlight.

Vitamin D supplements are associated with improved insulin sensitivity, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Research indicates that low vitamin D levels can lead to an increased risk of diabetes. In contrast, adequate levels can help avoid or mitigate this condition by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation within cells that regulate glucose metabolism.

Studies have also linked inadequate vitamin D levels to higher risks of heart disease and certain types of cancers and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.

A recent study by researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center examined data from 970 individuals with type 2 diabetes and compared those with adequate vitamin D levels against those with lower than usual. The results showed that those with higher Vitamin D levels had significantly better glucose control than those with lower levels.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, which helps protect cells from damage by free radicals. This helps keep cells healthy and better uptake glucose for fuel, leading to improved blood sugar control.

Vitamin E also plays a role in metabolic processes, helping to produce energy more efficiently at the cellular level. In addition, studies have shown that Vitamin E may promote better overall insulin sensitivity, which further lowers fasting glucose levels.

A systematic review conducted in 2016 looked at 50 research studies involving a variety of supplements and their effects on diabetes management. The results defined Vitamin E supplements as those that consistently helped participants reduce fasting and post-meal glucose levels significantly over placebo groups.

Another systematic review was published in 2019, which determined that taking 200 mg/day (or higher) of mixed-quality alpha-tocopherols over eight weeks showed similar beneficial effects compared with controls (lowering both fasting & post-meal glucose).

Plus, this dosage of Vitamin E supplements did not increase the risk for hypoglycemia (low blood sugar episodes), which can be a concern when using oral diabetes medications or insulin injections alone.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is a chromium supplement or mineral that helps convert glucose into energy for cells. It was designed by a scientist in 1993 and is made from picolinic acid, which helps with the absorption and binding of minerals in the stomach.

The Picolinate form provides better bioavailability than other forms of chromium, meaning more chromium is absorbed into the bloodstream by the body over a shorter period.

Studies suggest that it works by helping the body produce more insulin, which ensures cells can use glucose as energy effectively.

This helps maintain normal insulin levels in people with Type 2 Diabetes, helping them keep their blood sugar within its therapeutic range. In addition, studies show that chromium supplements may reduce insulin resistance and improve glycemic control when taken consistently over some time.

A 2005 study in the journal Nutrition Research Explore suggests that daily supplementation with 1000 mcg of chromium supplements might reduce lipidemia markers (levels of fat or lipids) in diabetic patients, thus reducing their risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema Sylvestre is a plant native to tropical Asia that produces leaves containing compounds believed to help regulate blood sugar levels. The active components in the leaves are called gymnemic acids, which block the absorption of sugar at the level of the intestine by binding themselves to sugars or sweet-tasting carbohydrates before they can enter the systemic circulation.

Studies show these compounds also directly influence hormones such as insulin, which can further assist with healthy glucose metabolism.

One study found that Gymnema Sylvestre decreased postprandial (after meal) serum glucose concentration in diabetic ranges of fasting and 2-hour postprandial plasma glucose concentrations in type 2 diabetic patients subjects were treated with either 250 mg of an aqueous extract prepared from 400 g powdered leaves of Gymnema Sylvestre thrice daily for about three months or 300 mg per day metformin (the control group).

At the end of 3 months, significant improvements in blood glucose levels were seen in those taking Gymnema Sylvestre compared to those taking metformin.

Yarrow

One study looking at the effects of yarrow found that it could effectively lower blood glucose levels in diabetic rats after just two weeks of treatment. Yarrow supplementation was also associated with decreased cholesterol levels in diabetic animals.

In another study, researchers tested the effectiveness of all parts of yarrow—the root, stem, leaves, flower petals, and whole plant extract—in animals with diabetes. All pieces of the plant had hypoglycemic properties without causing any harmful side effects. However, more studies are needed to assess these results in humans with diabetes.

Several clinical studies have looked at yarrow’s anti-inflammatory properties. A review article published in 2018 reported that topical applications of fermented yarrow might benefit patients with inflammatory skin conditions such as dermatitis and rosacea. It is thought that compounds found in the plant may have anti-inflammatory effects, which explains why it may be helpful for people with such conditions.

FAQs About Blood Sugar and Supplementation

Q: How Long Does it Take for Blood Sugar Supplements To Show Their Effects?

A: The time it takes for blood sugar supplements to show their effects can vary depending on several factors, including the specific supplement, the individual’s overall health, and any underlying health conditions.

Some supplements may show noticeable effects within a few hours or days, while others may take several weeks or months to produce results. It is important to note that supplements should not be used as a substitute for prescribed medications or lifestyle changes a healthcare provider recommends.

Q: Can You Trust The Blood Sugar Supplement Completely For Diabetes Management?

A: Blood sugar supplements can help manage diabetes, but they should not be relied on as the sole method of treatment or management. Diabetes is a complex condition that requires a comprehensive approach that includes proper diet, regular exercise, monitoring blood sugar, and, in some cases, medication.

Final Verdict on the Best Blood Sugar Supplements – Are They Worth Your Money?

While blood sugar dietary supplements may be helpful for some individuals, it is essential to note that they should not be used as a substitute for proper medical care. Individuals who have diabetes or other health conditions that affect blood sugar levels should consult with their healthcare provider before taking any supplements.

Additionally, blood sugar dietary supplements should not be used to justify an unhealthy diet or sedentary lifestyle. Instead, they should be used with a healthy diet and lifestyle changes recommended by a healthcare provider to help maintain balanced blood sugar levels.

