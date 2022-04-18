Sponsored

Best Credit Repair Companies, Top 8 Services To Fix Your Credit

Are you in search of the best credit repair companies around? Then your search ends right here.

We’ve listed the top credit repair companies you can count on for when you wanna get your score some points up.

Yes, we’ve done the heavy flirting for you – and there’s something for everyone, even if your score is damaged beyond repair

So, nope, you don’t have to wait until you need to buy that dream home to get your credit score fixed, but you can get the ball rolling today.

Without wasting your precious time, let’s dive right in.

Best Credit Repair Services

1. Credit Saint – Best Credit Repair Company Overall



Pros:

17+ years in business

A+ BBB rating

Solutions to settle debts

Transparent pricing

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No online chat

Seeking the best players in the credit repair industry? Look no further than Credit Saint. We’re not even kidding, but this legitimate credit repair company ticks most of the right boxes when it comes to fixing your credit.

They’ve been around for a whopping 17+ years. Yes, they’re bursting with experience, a plus if you’re not wanting to brush shoulders with any newbies in the game.

The company’s pricing system couldn’t be more transparent, too, not to mention they have credit repair packages for every pocket size.

Handy.

And while you may immediately realize Credit Saint has no online chat option, it’s no deal-breaker, really, considering you can contact their support desk via email, phone, etc.



Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.8/5

A reputable credit repair company, Credit Saint has a satisfaction guarantee you can bank on. If you don’t have any derogatory marks removed from your report in 90 days of signing up, the company won’t hesitate to give back your hard-earned money.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

Credit Saint offers a free consultation, which you might want to take advantage of for any concerns you may have, at least before taking the plunge.

Get signed up online (the process is quick) and get the ball rolling.

App: 4/5

It doesn’t have an app, but Credit Saint’s desktop version is such a breeze to navigate through. You might never crave a mobile version – unless you’re ever on the go.

So, this should be no reason to not want to grab yourself a seat here, especially because Credit Saint is not only BBB-accredited but also boasts an impressive A+ rating.

For, yes, a staggering 10 years in a row.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



Credit Polish: It’s Credit Saint’s cheapest plan, but it comes with cool features, including creditors’ goodwill letters. Every month, you’re able to dispute up to 5 items, too. You only have to dish out some $79.99 a month (plus a $99 work fee).

Credit Remodel: This one goes for $99.99 a month (plus a $99 initial fee) and is packed with more features, including up to 10 disputable items per month. Among other things, you’re entitled to credit monitoring and escalated credit report requests.

Clean Slate: At $119.99 per month (plus a $195 work fee), Clean Slate is bursting with a ton of features, including intervention letters, credit monitoring, and unlimited disputes. No, this might not be for everyone, but it may come in handy if it seems like a good fit for you.

2. Experian – Best Free Credit Repair Service



Pros:

A+ BBB rating

Toll-free support, 24/7

Mobile app

Leading US credit bureau

Free of charge

Cons:

Not a (typical) credit repair firm

If you want your credit score fixed free of charge, Experian is up for grabs – just make sure your credit score isn’t damaged beyond repair.

Simply put, Experian is your go-to place if you have just a handful of negative items in your report.

It actually doubles as a major credit reporting bureau – Experian isn’t your typical credit repair firm. Not to say it’s mediocre, but Experian has been in business for a staggering 145 years, earning extra marks.



Satisfaction Guarantee: N/A

Because it offers free services, Experian has no satisfaction guarantee. That goes without saying.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

You can count on Experian when it comes to a free consultation. The company won’t charge you a thing for anything you might want to “acquaint yourself with” before getting the ball rolling.

App: 4.7/5

For those of you who’d like to browse the site on the go, Experian has got your back with a free-to-download mobile app. The app is available for both Android and iOS users, unlike some credit repair apps out there.

Plans/Subscriptions Available

You won’t ever have to open your wallet here (Experian is a free service), only you’ll have to part with some $39 if you opt to have your credit reports via other credit bureaus – Transunion and Equifax.

3. Lexington Law – Best for Personalized Services



Pros:

Mobile app

Free consultation

Longer time in business

Personal advisors available

Professional paralegals and attorneys

Cons:

No refund policy

Personalized services, someone? Lexington Law has a comfy seat for you. Yeah, this reputable credit repair service is determined to give you a memorable experience thanks to their personal advisors.

You’re assigned one to hold your hand and lead you on, right from when you hit the payment button to when derogatory marks are erased from your report.

One of the best credit repair companies, Lexington Law has been around since 2004 and has maintained an impressive track record all along. They pride themselves on 15+ million removals (so far) from customers’ reports.

So, while they may not be accredited by the BBB, these guys aren’t your average players in the credit repair industry.

Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.0/5

You won’t get any refunds here, but Lexington Law lets you cancel your plan hassle-free. No need to stress over getting charged again.

It’s not a walk in the park doing this (canceling your plan) with every credit repair company – you can agree with us on that.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

Got any concerns? Lexington Law will help address those free of charge – like most of our credit repair companies. So, don’t sit with your burning questions. Someone’s waiting eagerly to answer them.

App: 4.7/5

Lexington Law boasts a mobile app you can bank on for when you’re on the go and want to do your thing. And, nope, it’s not Android- or iOS-specific but caters to all and sundry.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



Concord Standard: Access bureau challenges and creditor interventions for just $89.95 a month. You’ll have to dish out an initial $89 work fee, though.

Concord Premier: You’ll enjoy all of the above plan’s benefits plus more, including score analysis and TransUnion alerts, all priced at $109.95 plus a $109 work fee.

Premier Plus: As expected, this plan boasts a lot more features – cease and desist letters, finance tools, identity theft protection, you name it. You’ll have to part with a heftier monthly amount ($129.95), though, plus a $129 work fee.

4. The Credit People – Best One-Time Charge Credit Repair Service



Pros:

Toll-free support

Satisfaction guarantee

24/7 account access

Free consultation

15+ years in business

Cons:

No online chat

How about a flat-rate charge for your credit score fixes? Of course, monthly subscriptions can be such a hassle, especially when you’re more than willing to pay a lump sum.

That’s where The Credit People comes in. And, yep, it’s pretty affordable – a meager $419 for 6 months.

Brownie points – even if the site doesn’t have an online chat system. You can ring them toll-free, anyway.

Just so you know, though, The Credit People offer a monthly plan (separately) for folks who’d rather stick with the tradition – monthly charges.

Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.6/5

While The Credit People’s satisfaction guarantee isn’t as attractive as Credit Saint’s, it’s something. Waiting 60 days to have your money back, is better than not having any refund policies to look forward to.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

Feel free to consult the expert advisers here, at least before taking the plunge. Don’t worry, it’s free of charge.

App: 4/5

Unfortunately, The Credit People has no mobile app. While this might be off-putting for some people, especially those that are on the go, it’s no reason to not want to give this 15+-year-old company a shot.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



Monthly Membership: The Credit People’s monthly membership attracts $79 monthly fees (plus a $19 work fee). You have a whole load of benefits to enjoy – 24/7 account access, complimentary credit reports, unlimited disputes, and more.

Flat Rate Membership: This one goes for $419 for 6 months – no initial work fees here. You have access to similar benefits as the monthly members – debt validation, creditor communication, unlimited disputes, satisfaction guarantee, etc.

5. Credit Repair – Most Affordable Credit Repair Services

Pros:

Mobile app

Credit monitoring

Free consultation

Tracking tools

10+ years in business

Cons:

Not BBB-accredited

We have something for those on a low budget, too. Yes, Credit Repair boasts a cheaper monthly package, going for just $69.95. And you know what? You get a whole 50% off your first membership charge.

Excellent.

If you only want a few negative items to be tackled in your report, you can bank on this affordable plan.

One of the best credit repair services, Credit Repair has been around for a cool 10+ years and boasts a bunch of handy features, including credit monitoring, tracking tools, and complimentary credit analysis.

They even have a mobile app unlike some of the entries on our list.

Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.0/5

True, The Credit People doesn’t offer a satisfaction guarantee, at least currently. But, among other things we’ve already mentioned, they’re bursting with experience and are unlikely to offer below-average services.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

As expected, this top credit repair company won’t charge you a cent for any consultations, scoring extra marks.

App: 4.7/5

The Credit People’s app makes for a hassle-free experience on the go. Don’t worry – it’s freely downloadable and caters to both Android and iOS folks, unlike some of its counterparts.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



Direct: Credit Repair’s cheapest package, this plan goes for $69.95 per month (plus a similar one-time charge). Among other things, enjoy quarterly updates on your credit score and challenge up to 4 derogatory marks in your report.

Standard: This one attracts a $99.95 monthly charge (plus a similar one-time fee). Expectedly, the package boasts more features, including credit monitoring and cease and desist letters to creditors.

Advanced: Carrying the highest price tag ($119.95 monthly charges and a one-time fee of a similar amount), the advanced package has a lot more to offer – personal finance tools, 19 challengeable items, identity theft protection, and more.

6. Ovation Credit – Most Experienced Credit Repair Company



Pros:

A+ BBB rating

Free consultation

Multiple discounts

Unmatched support desk

Cons:

No online applications

Seeking the most experienced player in the game? Look no further than Ovation Credit. This credit repair company has been around for a staggering 45+ years, and they’ve done well, a reason they helped make our list.

Their one-on-one support desk is unmatched – you should have an easy (and good) time contacting them (whenever). We’re sure you’ll fall head over heels for their multiple discounts, too, a cool way to save your hard-earned $$$ in the long run.

While this credit repair service offers credit monitoring, it’s available with the higher-priced package only. Still, Ovation Credit ticks most of the right boxes as far as repairing your credit score goes.

On top of that – they have a BBB rating of A+.

Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.4/5

Ovation Credit has a (no-risk) refund policy you can count on if you’re not satisfied with their service. So, don’t hesitate to ask for your money back if those inaccuracies aren’t removed from your report.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

All of our credit repair companies come with a free consultation, and Credit Ovation is no exception. So, nope, they won’t have you dig into your pockets for anything you might want to know before taking the plunge.

App: 4.7/5

Because Ovation Credit has an app, you can use their services, on the go and hassle-free. Like with other reputable credit repair apps, it caters to iOS and Android fans and is free to download.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



Essentials: Priced at $79 (monthly)), the Essential package attracts an initial work fee ($89). Yet, it’s packed with the things you like: personal case advisor, financial management tools, and more.

Essentials Plus: This one is loaded with everything you’ll get in the previous plan, plus a lot more, including unlimited disputes and TransUnion credit monitoring. You’ll have to part with some $109 every month (plus an $89 one-time fee).

7. Sky Blue – Top Reputable Credit Repair Service

Pros:

A+ BBB rating

Satisfaction guarantee

Easy sign-up

Toll-free support desk

Cons:

No live chat

No monthly credit monitoring

How about getting your report fixed in just 30 days (or less)?

This is an area Sky Blue excels in, and you want to take advantage of it, especially if you wish to get your credit fixed fast. Feel free to contact their support desk toll-free, just in case.

We know, Sky Blue won’t monitor your credit on a monthly basis, but we think that’s no reason to not want to get signed up here, especially if monthly credit monitoring isn’t a priority for you.

So, grab yourself a seat and enjoy a variety of discounts that are available.

Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.8/5

Like Credit Saint, Sky Blue is happy to give back your $$$ if you don’t see any changes in your credit report in 90 days – at least when it comes to getting the inaccurate items erased.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

It shouldn’t be a problem consulting this credit repair service before opening your wallet. Ask them anything – as far as repairing your credit score goes. They’ll walk you through it all. And, nope, you won’t have to pay a penny for it.

App: 4.0/5

Sky Blue doesn’t have an app, but this is no deal-breaker if you’re hardly on the move and don’t mind not taking a breather from your PC. The company’s desktop version is simple to navigate through, anyway.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



All-Inclusive Plan: Sky Blue boasts an all-inclusive package that’s priced differently for couples and individuals, $119 and $79, respectively.

Either way, you’ll have to part with a one-time fee of $79, but you’ll have a whole load of benefits to enjoy – goodwill letters, debt validation, score assistance, and more.

8. Pyramid Credit Repair – Best Risk-Free Online Credit Repair



Pros:

No work fees

Reliable support desk

Free consultation

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Not BBB-accredited

While some of our credit repair companies boast satisfaction guarantees, Pyramid Credit Repair is leading the pack here. Of course, their 100-day refund policy can’t compare with Credit Saint’s or Sky Blue’s 90-day one.

We’re happy to give this credit repair service a distinction in this area.

Pyramid Credit Repair is also one of the best credit repair companies with a 24/7 support desk. And the fact that they don’t charge any upfront fees gives them extra marks, even if

the credit repair service isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Satisfaction Guarantee: 4.9/5

Like we’ve already seen, Pyramid Credit Repair boasts one of the best satisfaction guarantees. While other credit repair companies give you just 60 or 90 days to claim your refund, this credit repair service gives you upto 100 days for the same.

Impressive.

Free Consultation: 4.9/5

Pyramid Credit Repair doesn’t charge a cent for anything you might want to “get acquainted with” before pulling out your wallet. So, don’t be shy to keep ‘em questions coming, especially if you’re a first-time customer.

App: 4.0/5

Pyramid Credit Repair doesn’t have an app, but this shouldn’t discourage you from grabbing a seat here, considering the credit repair company won’t charge you any work fees, unlike most of the competition.

Plans/Subscriptions Available



Singles: Priced at $99, this package targets all single customers and comes with some cool benefits, including 24/7 support and personalized service. Feel free to cancel your subscription anytime. Pyramid Credit Repair allows that.

Couples: This one carries a higher price tag ($198) and targets couples. It’s more or less the same as the Singles plan, attracting benefits such as financial tools, easy cancellation, 24/7 support, etc.

How to Get Started with Credit Repair Companies

Don’t worry, it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3…

But first things first: get a hold of your credit report.

All of our credit repair companies will have it for you free of charge. You can have it pulled out from any one of the top credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, TransUnion). You only have to give them a call or drop them a line.

Once you’ve had your credit report, take the time to read through it, paying special attention to everything, aka derogatory marks and anything else compromising your credit score.

Some of these may be accurate and “deserve” to sit in your report. Others may be, well, inaccurate.

So, how do you get the ball rolling?

Visit any of our credit repair companies, Credit Saint especially, and have the questions related to your report tackled. Our entries offer this service free of charge.

They care.

So, take advantage of it and ask these guys anything. They’re human – they’ll take your hand and lead you on.

Yes, most of our entries have professionals that are more than willing to go the extra mile, just so you know the ins and outs of the game before taking the plunge.

Next, you’ll have to subscribe to a suitable credit repair package (and pay any work fees, if any). It’s only with Experian that you won’t have to open your wallet, as we’ve already seen.

Afterward, you’ll need to wait for some time, which is different for every credit repair company, to have “qualifying” negative items removed from your report.

See? It’s simple.

Best Credit Repair Companies: FAQs

How Do Credit Repair Companies Work?

Credit repair companies work by erasing derogatory marks from your credit report. And, while most of these credit repair services promise to remove inaccurate items, some can help challenge accurate ones.

This makes them all the more worth a try.

Credit repair is legal in the vast majority of states, after all, and it can help boost your credit score while you kick back and relax.

Our credit repair companies even boast freebies you can take advantage of – free consultation, analysis, credit report, etc.

Can Credit Repair Companies Help Improve My Credit Score?

Sure thing, our credit repair services can be a key player in this by helping improve your credit score. These guys have unmatched features: professional advisors, cease and desist letters (to creditors), financial management tools, credit monitoring, and more.

Bundled together, these things can help catch the errors you might miss if you opt to do it (repair credit) on your own.

Let’s look at what an improved credit score could get you:

More attractive car insurance rates

More housing options

Lower credit-card interest

Higher credit limits

And more.

Most of our credit repair companies are priced competitively, too, boasting packages for every pocket size. Some, like Experian, are completely free to use.

Get the ball rolling today.

How Do I Choose the Best Credit Repair Companies?

Choosing the best credit repair company isn’t too difficult and with countless mediocre credit repair services out there, you might want to give our credit repair companies a shot.

Lexington Law and Credit Saint are some reputable credit repair services worth exploring.

Note: we’ve tested these companies and are convinced they are competitive enough. They tick most of the right boxes to help elevate your credit score notches higher, as we’ve already seen.

If, meanwhile, you want to do extra digging online, you might want to separate the wheat from the chaff with these tips.

Reliable support desk

Expert advisors

Free consultation

Satisfaction guarantee

Why Do Minor Infractions Have Such a Negative Impact on My Credit Score?

They may be minor, but these infractions tend to build up over time, having a more negative impact on your credit score than the significant infractions, even.

This calls for frequent credit monitoring, which can be a hassle without professional help.

And that’s where credit repair companies come in. They prioritize (the removal of) these minor infractions, something that could help send your FICO score north – if you know what we mean.

Can Credit Repair Companies Guarantee Results?

Credit repair companies can’t guarantee results, at least according to the Credit Repair Organizations Act.

Still, while they can’t remove all of the derogatory marks from your report, credit repair companies can potentially raise your credit score by removing a good number of negative items (especially if these are inaccurate) from your report

The end result of using credit fix companies can be an improved credit score, which we all know comes with unmatched benefits.

How Can I Avoid Credit Repair Scams?

Quick answer: you can avoid credit repair scams by giving our credit repair companies a try.

Still, if you have the time to do a comprehensive Google search, here’s how to separate the wheat from the chaff – if you bump into credit repair services you think might be a good fit for you.

Are you able to cancel the contract anytime? If not, look elsewhere.

Do the terms and conditions make sense? Are there any hidden fees or advance payments, for instance? If, yes, walk away.

Do you know what you’re signing up for – does the company in question have a physical address, contact details intact, background info, etc.? These are key things. – if they’re missing, that’s a bad sign.

Does the domain name mimic a reputable brand? Red flag.

Is Credit Repair Worth It?

Without a doubt, yes, credit repair is worth it,

Please explore the key differences between fee-based credit repair and DIY credit repair below.

Expert advisors versus no advisor

You have access to professional help with a paid service, something you might yearn for, unsuccessfully, with a DIY credit fix.

Reliable financial tools versus no financial tools at all

Most of our credit repair companies boast handy financial management tools to help control your credit habits. Nope, you don’t get this with a DIY repair.

A good chance of getting negative items removed versus reduced chances of wiping your credit report clean

Because paid services have reliable experts, they’re more likely to do what it takes to boost your credit score than you, a meager newcomer in the game.

No hassle versus massive time (and effort) wastage

Paid services help chase your creditors on your behalf, among other things. This is something you’ll have to do on your own with a DIY “service.”

Catch all errors versus miss out on some errors

Paid services are likely to catch all errors on your report. Meanwhile, your eyes could escape some errors if you opt to fix the thing by yourself.

Best Credit Repair Sites – Are These Worth the Hype?

A resounding yes it is. These reputable credit repair companies have the nuts and bolts to take the credit repair process to the next level.

If you’re still spoilt for choice (based on our best credit repair sites), you might want to get started with Credit Saint, a company that has stood the test of time to position itself as the best one ever in the credit repair industry.

Other legitimate credit repair companies you don’t want to overlook are Lexington Law and The Credit People.

Still, make sure a potential credit repair ticks the boxes that are in line with your credit repair needs.

Most importantly, you want to deal with the best players in the credit repair industry – just so you get the best bang for your buck.

Good luck.

Sponsored by Paradise Digital Media