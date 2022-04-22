Sponsored

Best Crypto Exchanges and Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms in 2022

We understand how overwhelming it can get trying to pick a safe and reputed cryptocurrency exchange service from the sea of crypto exchange platforms online right now.

But you know what? You don’t have to go through that, not anymore.

Whether you’re an advanced or beginner trader, we have carefully compiled and reviewed the best crypto exchanges to give you a smooth path to trading digital currency.

Roll with me!



Best Crypto Exchanges:

Coinbase – Best crypto exchange overall

Kraken – Intuitive trading interface

Coinmama – Fast account verification

Crypto.com – Wide selection of cryptocurrencies

Bittrex – Great security features

Coinbase Pro – Unlimited maximum trading amount

Cash App – Invest from just $1

Bisq – No registration needed to trade

Gemini – Free crypto exchange account

1. Coinbase – Best Crypto Exchange Overall

Pros

Set recurring buys on portfolio

$5 in Bitcoin sign up bonus

Use wallet without an account

Great security measures

Cons

User doesn’t own wallet keys

Fees

0.00 – 0.50% Trading Fees

Supported crypto coins: 90+

Coinbase prides itself on giving you an easy and simple platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency. And they boast 68+ million users in 100+ countries, making them one of the most popular crypto exchanges.

The platform comes with a user-friendly interface and wide learning section, which makes it quite a great service to assist new crypto traders wrap their heads around the idea of crypto trading.

You get to trade, invest and stake in a good 90+ cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, Tether, and Dogecoin just to mention a few.

And you can fund your account using just about any major payment method and currency to hit the crypto trade ground running fast anywhere you are.

Better still, Coinbase offers a wallet for you to store your crypto assets in one place. Though, the wallet keys will still lie with them.

But we think Coinbase’s wallet will be really helpful. As you’ll be able to set a selling/buying schedule for an efficient trading experience.

And set price alerts to notify you when prices hit possible profitable values.

$5 In Bitcoin Sign Up Bonus

2. Kraken – Great Cryptocurrency Exchange for Margin/Future Trading

Pros

Strict security measures

Intuitive trading interface

24/7 support

Mobile App available

Cons

Limited started account

Fees

0% – 0.26% Trading fees

Supported crypto coins: Over 50

Kraken is one of the most go-to US trader crypto exchange platforms with an advanced range of trading tools.

You get to trade crypto in 50+ cryptocurrencies including the popular crypto exchanges like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

Also, you can fund your account using the number of payment options and major world currencies at no to low fees for some convenience.

We really liked that even though Kraken has quite advanced trading features like margin trading, staking, futures trading, and indices (trading on a group of stocks that make up the stock index) for wider trading options.

It’s also more friendly to new cryptocurrency investors; with the help of an easy-to-use interface, really helpful guides/videos to help you learn about the ins and outs of buying and selling crypto.

If you want more trading liberty, you might want to opt for a more advanced account. Since Kraken’s starter account is quite basic.

Kraken’s cryptowatch feature gives you a single platform to keep a close eye on your portfolio. With the option to set price/trading volume alerts for fast investment decisions.

Over 50+ Cryptocurrencies Available

3. Coinmama – Best Cryptocurrency Exchange for Trading Popular Coins

Pros

Multiple payment options

Fast delivery

Fast account verification

High spending limits

Cons

Not a wallet provider

Fees

Up to 0.9% on selling

Up to 3.90% on buying

Supported crypto coins: Bitcoin | Ethereum | Ethereum Classic | Litecoin | Bitcoin Cash | Cardano | Qtum | Ripple | Tezos | EOS

Coinmama aims at providing you with a fast, safe, and fun avenue to sell and buy cryptocurrency from just about anywhere in the world.

With over 2.9 million people in over 188 countries trusting the platform, to give you some confidence.

If you want to trade in popular blockchain digital currency, then Coinmama should be a natural choice.

And getting started is absolutely simple. All you need to do is register and wait for account verification, which happens within just an hour.

However, Coinmama doesn’t offer an e-wallet. So you will have to create a wallet on your own for your crypto transactions.

On the upside, Coinmama has a great blog which you can visit for the latest updates on the crypto kingdom in order to make smart market choices.

And buying/selling tutorials to learn more about crypto trading, especially if you’re a newer crypto trader.

High Spending Limits

4. Crypto.com – Great for Both Beginner/Experienced Traders

Pros

Wide selection of cryptocurrencies

Own keys to your wallet

Buy/sell crypto with over 20+ fiat currencies

Intuitive mobile app

Cons

No educational section

Fees

0.04% – 0.4% Maker fees

0.1% – 0.4% Taker Fees

Supported crypto coins: 90

Crypto.com’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. And they’re doing quite a good job at achieving that with over 10 million users globally.

You get to stake, buy and sell 90 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cordano, Dogecoin, Polkadot and so much more with 20+ Fiat currencies. So you know you have wide trading options.

Also, Crypto.com provides its own DeFi wallet to help you organize your virtual assets.

And the best part is that you have total control of your wallet keys; which means your financial information will be more secure from cybercriminals and untrustworthy third-party brokers.

We noted, however, that Crypto.com seems to have no crypto trading educational resources to guide inexperienced crypto traders, at least not yet.

The good thing is, Crypto.com really tries to uphold your security; With 2-Factor Authentication and 100% Cold crypto storage to ensure only you can give access to your account and to ward off hackers.

Still, USD balances are covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to up to $250,000 for further crypto security assurance.

20+ Fiat Currencies

5. Bittrex – Great Global Market Information Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

Pros

Access to 250+ top markets

Fast delivery

Great security features

Helpful educational tools

Cons

No buying on margin

Fees

0.00 – 0.35% Maker fees

0.05 – 0.35% Taker fees

Supported crypto coins: 60+

Bittrex seeks to advance the blockchain industry with innovative and transformative ideas. And they give you vast access to analyze over 250 top markets.

After your account is verified, you can either deposit fiat currency or cryptocurrency and start buying, selling, or staking in 60+ crypto coins including; Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Tether, and more.

There’s also a phone app to act as a private wallet for the convenience of trading on the go. And well detailed TradingView charts with real data to help you make sharp crypto purchases and sales.

For now, you can’t buy on margin with Bittrex though if you prefer that trading option.

Other than that, there are really resourceful blogs and educational tools to help both experienced and new traders gain more digital currency trading knowledge globally.

For security, there’s a 2-FA Google Authentication on your trading account to stop anyone from accessing your financial information without your permission.

Access To 250+ Top Markets

6. Coinbase Pro – Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Pros

Wide investment options

Advanced trading tools

Low fees

Unlimited maximum trading amount

Cons

Not beginner-friendly

Fees

0.00% – 0.50% Trading fees

Supported crypto coins: 50+

Coinbase Pro is like the more advanced version of Coinbase, with more advanced trading tools making it more suitable for experienced digital currency traders.

You get more control to buy or sell market orders. With options of market orders (current market price), limit orders (at or below the specific price) and stop orders (specific price point). In Bitcoin, Litecoin, Cardano, Ethereum, and more.

Still, you get more professional chart and trade tools than most crypto exchanges. To give you more in-depth information on the market movements in order to analyze and possibly make more intelligent investment decisions.

Coinbase Pro’s is generally built for active traders, so a newer trader might be better off with the alternative – Coinbase for a more comfortable virtual currency trading experience.

To cap it off, your security is important to Coinbase Pro, so you get 2-Factor Verification so no one can access your data without your knowledge.

All USD balances are insured by the FDIC for up to $250,000.

7. Cash App – Best Crypto Trading Platform for Beginners

Pros

Easy web/phone app user interface

Invest from just $1

Set custom orders and schedules

Account activity notifications

Cons

Bitcoin exchanges only

Fees

Depends on size and type of order

Supported crypto coins: Bitcoin

Although before just a personal bank account app, Cash App has grown to be a much sought-after trading platform, especially for cryptocurrency traders just entering into the trading world.

You won’t have to pay a dime to register for an account. And you can start investing in Bitcoins with as little as $1.

There’s also a phone app, which you can use to manage your trading portfolio. And even set trading schedules and recurring buys to reduce the risk of loss and to trade even without having to immerse yourself in the market trends.

The only thing is, you’ll only be able to make Bitcoin exchanges. This might not entirely be a bad thing for newer crypto investors, as too many coins can be a little overwhelming.

To sum it up, like other reputed crypto exchanges, you’ll have access to earnings data, crypto news, and key stats to assist you in understanding the general market trends for better future trading choices.

8. Bisq – Top Cryptocurrency Exchange for Account Security

Pros

No registration needed to trade

Decentralized exchange peer-to-peer network

Flexible desktop platform

Easy to use interface

Cons

No credit card deposit

Fees

0.1% Maker fees

0,7% Taker fees

Supported crypto coins: 10+

Bisq comes in as a peer-to-peer blockchain network to trade Bitcoin for fiat currency or other cryptos like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dash, and Dogecoin among others.

Bisq is a decentralized exchange platform, which generally says that its servers are scattered all over the world. This means your data will be largely safe from hackers; who mostly prey on centralized data servers.

One thing we noted is that, you might have to opt for a transfer for your account deposits since Bisq allows you to deposit funds by credit/debit card.

But if you really look at it, wire transfers mean your funds will reflect into your account much sooner.

On the upside, Bisq is generally a good trading platform; with real-time market data and privacy features. To give you smart trading information and secure your data, respectively.

9. Gemini – Reliable Bitcoin / Ethereum Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

Pros

Free crypto exchange account

Impressive safety features

Great customer support

Downloadable transaction histories

Cons

Higher fees

Fees

$0.29 – $2.99

1.49% Transactions above $200 (0.50% transaction fee)

Supported crypto coins: 40+

If thorough security and a wide range of cryptocurrency is something you can’t compromise on, then Gemini was made with you in mind.

With one of the most thorough crypto trading platform security features.

You get to stake, buy and sell in over 40 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin just to mention a few.

And better yet, registering for an account is free of charge. However, Gemini seems to have a confusing fee structure and the trading fees can get a bit on the higher side since there’s a general service fee charged on all crypto trades.

Are you an experienced trader? Great.

Gemini has an alternative Active Trader platform which you can opt for if you’re a professional trader and need more investment freedom. Like advanced charting, multiple orders, auctions, or even block trading.

Best Crypto Exchanges: FAQs

What Is the Easiest Crypto Wallet To Use?

Coinbase is greatly the easiest platform to use, with just as simple crypto wallet to buy, stake, and sell digital currencies. You can also link your wallet to a US bank account for convenient USD deposits into your trading and investment wallet fast.

What Is the Most Accurate Crypto Exchange?

Binance seems to be the most accurate crypto exchange platform at the moment. The crypto exchange service has a really resourceful blog to give probably the best crypto updates in the crypto trading markets.

And a trading tool with great crypto charts and insights to help users make informed investment decisions.

What Is the Safest Crypto Exchange?

Coinbase is the safest crypto exchange yet. Even though it’s a centralized exchange, the platform stores 98% of all user funds in offline storage to fend off hackers.

Still, all employees go through a criminal background check to ensure a more safe work environment. And all accounts are subject to 2-step verification.

Which Cryptocurrency Exchange Has the Lowest Fees?

Binance is the cryptocurrency exchange with the lowest fees. The cryptocurrency trading service only has a fee of 0.1% Spot trading fees. And lower buy and sell fees compared to other crypto exchanges.

What Is the Minimum Amount To Invest in Cryptocurrency?

Different digital currency trade platforms have varied minimum investment crypto amounts. Some crypto exchanges, mostly beginner-friendly, allow for as low as $2 minimum investment amounts. However, Cash App’s $1 minimum currently is just about the lowest yet.

What Are the Best Crypto Exchanges for Margin Trading in the USA?

Kraken is the best crypto exchange for margin trading in the USA. With up to 5X leverage to give you a higher chance to hit a bigger profit.

With the help of advanced order options and high margin limits of up to $500,000 for eligible clients.

Still, Binance’s Binance US is another good option.

How Do I Choose a Crypto Exchange?

There are a couple of factors you should consider before choosing a crypto exchange. The most important ones to keep in mind are:

Security: Good cryptocurrency exchanges uphold great security measures. Hence, make sure to read a platform’s security measures to see if they have the best security features to protect your data.

Purchase methods: Various crypto exchanges have varied purchase methods. Most cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase, allow for wire transfer, PayPal, credit/debit card, and other major payment methods.

However, some might offer limited options. Check the available payment options to pick the one with the most convenient method for you.

Supported coins: Most exchanges offer a good selection of major crypto coins. Still, some can only offer Bitcoin, Stablecoins, or Altcoins. Browse through the crypto exchanges to see their supported coins and settle with the one in line with your preference.

User Interface: A platform’s user interface greatly determines how pleasant or not an experience you’ll have when navigating the site/app. Scan through platform website sections and consider one with an easy-to-use interface.

Fees structure: Crypto exchanges vary in fees. The best bitcoin and crypto exchange services usually outline their fee structure somewhere on their website. The rule of thumb is to only consider cryptocurrency exchanges with clearly stated fees to avoid hidden charges later.

Best Crypto Exchanges – The Takeaway

We really hope you had a great resourceful time with our review of the best crypto exchanges. And with this, you’re now set to get the best crypto exchange service for yourself for a smooth virtual currency trading experience.

Coinbase is a good place to start; They have quite the reputation. With a wide range of crypto coins, advanced trading options, and 24/7 support on standby to answer your queries.

Again, Kraken and Coinmama are other considerable cryptocurrency exchanges. Especially if you want to invest in margin/future or largely Bitcoin, respectively.

Make note that these trading platforms offer different crypto coin trading options. So before committing, you might want to browse through the crypto exchanges to see if they support the coins you’re interested in trading in.

Thanks for reading!

