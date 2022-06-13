Sponsored

12 Best Crypto Roulette Sites in 2022: Play Best Bitcoin Roulette (Provably Fair & French Roulette, Bonuses, and More)

Nothing more exciting than the white ball bouncing around the roulette wheel and dramatically making its way into the socket that determines your “destiny.”

While playing the standard game is fun — you should never play Russian roulette when it comes to choosing the best crypto roulette sites.

In order to help you choose which online Bitcoin roulette sites to join, we have ranked some of the best options out there using factors like game selection, roulette bonuses, and more.

Bitstarz is our top choice for playing crypto roulette games because it’s an award-winning site with a vast game library and top Bitcoin bonuses to boot. Since there are slight differences between all other Bitcoin roulette casinos, we recommend reading all of our reviews.

Let’s start.

Best Crypto Roulette Sites

Bitstarz: Best crypto roulette site overall

Ignition: Best for live roulette

mBit: Biggest game selection

Wild Casino: Best for double ball roulette

7bit: Best for provably fair roulette

Cloudbet: Best mobile roulette games

Fortune Jack: Biggest BTC bonus

Cafe Casino: Great variety of table games

BetOnline: Best for safety and security

Bovada: Best for blackjack and roulette combo

Red Dog: Free roulette games

Thunderpick: Best for French Roulette

1. Bitstarz — Best Bitcoin Roulette Site Overall

Pros

Jackpot roulette wheel

American, 3D, French, and European roulette available

Various exclusive crypto titles

More than 3,000 games in total

Site has won various industry awards

Good choice of crypto banking options

Cons

Geo-restrictive live Bitcoin roulette games

Bitstarz took the #1 spot as the best Bitcoin roulette site unanimously.

This crypto casino tailors to roulette players with a fantastic selection of games, up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus, and one jackpot roulette wheel that’s not available anywhere else.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Bitstarz has an impressive selection of over 3,000 games, with some top roulette games on offer for crypto users who sign up to play here.

European roulette alongside 3D, French roulette, and a few more variants are all included, but what caught our attention the most was the availability of Lucky Roulette.

The gameplay with this one is slightly different (more exciting), but the feature we like the most is that you’ll have a chance to win a handsome jackpot prize playing it — something other Bitcoin roulette games don’t have.

Other crypto casino games include over 850 slots featured by the likes of BetSoft, Booming Games, and Yggdrasil. Bingo, baccarat, blackjack, and other casino games are all included in the selection as well.

However, while Bitstarz does have live roulette games (plenty of them), the section is geo-restrictive and not available to players residing within the US, along with a few more countries.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

A great choice of Bitcoin bonuses awaits those who opt to sign up to play casino games at Bitstarz.

Users can claim a 100% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC — a deal that also comes with an appealing 180 free spins. The 40x wagering requirement for this offer is pretty standard among Bitcoin roulette sites, with the free spins arriving in increments of 20 each day.

Alternatively, those who want to try out Bitstarz without spending any of their own cryptos can make the most of the site’s special no deposit bonus, with 20 free spins up for grabs.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Bitstarz is an example of how a good Bitcoin roulette casino should look like. There are tons of filtering options to help you navigate and many categories that make the user experience up to scratch.

Nearly all games are optimized for smaller screens, and you can start spinning the roulette wheel straight from your mobile’s browser. Lacking an app is usually a downside (it may be for you), but Bitstarz’s website is built differently.

Banking: 4.7/5

Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino for US players and a few other countries.

As of now, you can manage your casino balance via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Tether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. They even started accepting Cardano, but your crypto will be converted into dollars if you choose this method. Players from other countries can also use credit cards and e-wallets to fund their accounts.

The minimum deposit is not too daunting, having been set at 0.0002 BTC, but keep in mind that you’ll need to deposit at least 0.60 mBTC to trigger the 100% up 1 BTC bonus and the free spins. The average withdrawal time is 8 minutes, which is the fastest in the industry.

Misc: 4.9/5

Bitstarz has won plenty of recognition from within the industry over the past few years. For example, Bitstarz was named the Best Casino for 2021 by Casinomeister, which a year earlier had given this roulette Bitcoin casino a prize for its outstanding customer service. It is indeed one of the best online casinos for roulette you can join right now.

Claim up to a 5 BTC welcome package at Bitstarz and enjoy a wide range of Bitcoin roulette games

2. Ignition — Best Live Roulette Games of all Bitcoin Roulette Sites

Pros

4 live roulette tables

One of the best live dealer casinos with 35+ games

Many progressive jackpots

24/7 customer service

Cons

No French roulette

Not all games can be played on mobile

Players wanting to use crypto to play roulette games online will find Ignition a top option, especially its live dealer games selection. While the rest of the game library is not the biggest here — the live casino area is impressive.

Game Selection: 4.3/5

In terms of sheer numbers, Ignition cannot compete with our top roulette site, Bitstarz. The site only has about 120 games to pick from, half of them being slots.

However, Ignition does thrive when it comes to the live casino area — a place where other Bitcoin roulette sites fall short. There are dozens of live casino games to try out here, including American and European roulette variations.

The bets here range from $1 to $3,000, making the tables suitable for both high-rollers and small-stakes players.

One more section that excels is progressive slots. You’ll have over 30 games to try your hand at winning a massive prize if you’re lucky enough to match all the right symbols.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

There’s a 150% up to $1,500 bonus awaiting new users at Ignition, attracting many players to try out a roulette game on the site. The good news for new players joining Ignition is that the wagering requirement for the bonus is set at 25x, which is lower than many other crypto roulette websites.

You can also take advantage of Ignition’s 150% up to $1,500 for poker tournaments and cash games, which bring the entire promotion to $3,000 in bonus funds.

You must make a minimum $20 deposit in order to claim the first deposit bonus.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

Full disclosure: Not all of Ignition’s games are offered on mobile devices. That said, the live casino area at Ignition does work very well on mobile, so that shouldn’t be too much of an issue for you. Only a few slot games are missing on smaller screens — everything else works just fine.

Banking: 4.7/5

Ignition’s crypto deposit options include BTC, BCH, LTC, and ETH. You can also use Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX. The fastest withdrawal time offered at Ignition is within 24 hours, which is not too long but definitely not as quick as Bitstarz.

Misc: 4.5/5

Customer service is an area of strength at Ignition, with 24/7 support provided for users. There is a help center and a forum where customers can get the support they need, and as both email responses and the live chat options are staffed around the clock, help is always available here.

Visit Ignition for the best live roulette games

3. mBit — Best Game Selection of any Bitcoin Roulette Site

Pros

2,700+ casino games

5 BTC bonus for new customers

Dozens of top game providers on board

Accepts 7 cryptocurrencies

Cons

Live casino games are not available in all countries

mBit is another crypto-only casino offering rapid payments alongside a vast game selection with many roulette games to enjoy.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The selection of games at mBit is extremely large, with around 3,000+ titles in total to test out.

More than 1,100 of the popular casino games here are slots, but roulette players can pick from plenty of options too, such as American roulette and French roulette variants.

Those who prefer blackjack or baccarat have not been forgotten at mBit either, with this roulette Bitcoin casino also offering bingo and poker games.

While some BTC casinos work with a limited range of game providers, this is not the case at mBit — you’ll find games featured by 38 different software providers.

There are live roulette games available as well, but they’re not available in the USA.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

New customers joining mBit for the first time can get 110% up to 1 BTC, while a whopping 300 free spins are also dished out — and these are awarded automatically as well.

A wagering requirement of 35x is broadly in line with the terms and conditions of many other leading online roulette crypto casinos, which is also fair on mBit’s behalf.

Free spins are limited to the following games: Scroll of Adventure, Lucky Sweets, and Solomon GO.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

mBit is an excellent option for those who want to play roulette games using Bitcoin while they are out and about.

There is no app available to download, but the games are all optimized for smaller screens, and you’ll enjoy the same, if not better quality while playing from your mobile device.

Banking: 4.3/5

A good choice of Bitcoin banking options adds to the long list of reasons why Bitcoin roulette players should think about joining mBit. The casino offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Coinspaid.

Withdrawals are processed within 10-15 minutes, which is a feature available only at the best Bitcoin roulette casinos.

Misc: 4.5/5

Safety is taken seriously at mBit, which will be reassuring for players who want to make sure their crypto is not going to be in danger of falling into the wrong hands.

Users are protected as mBit is secured with SSL encryption, while the benefits of being able to use fast, anonymous transfers to make a deposit into mBit accounts are clear.

Claim a 110% up to 1 BTC on your first deposit at mBit

4. Wild Casino — Best Bitcoin Casino for Double-Ball Roulette

Pros

Exciting double-ball roulette variant available

300% first crypto deposit bonus

Plenty of Bitcoin banking options

Year-round blackjack tournaments

Cons

Slightly limited game selection

No French roulette

Wild Casino does not have the biggest game library, but lots of variety will draw players in, especially as the site has a very large welcome bonus available to claim. Besides Bitcoin roulette games, Wild Casino is particularly strong for blackjack with lots of great tournaments.

Game Selection: 4.3/5

Although less than 400 games in total is a selection dwarfed by some of the other top Bitcoin roulette sites, Wild Casino’s variety will make up for the lack of numbers for most users.

Roulette fans can test their luck at a range of American and European roulette tables and there are also plenty of blackjack, baccarat, and live dealer Bitcoin roulette games to enjoy as well. Our favorite variant here was double-ball roulette, and we strongly recommend you try it.

However, the French roulette game that increases your winning odds is missing here, so if you’re the type of player that cares about statistics and RTP — you’re betting off playing French roulette at Bitstarz.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.2/5

Wild Casino has a generous 300% first deposit bonus offered for crypto customers, which is one of the biggest in the business. However, a first deposit bonus that high often comes with a steep wagering requirement — which is, unfortunately, the case here. You’ll need to meet a 45x rollover requirement before you earn that bonus back.

As the BTC casino’s welcome bonus excludes the live Bitcoin roulette, players only have the ability to get this incentive on slots, table games, and video poker games at Wild Casino.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Wild Casino is fully mobile compatible and users should experience no issues when trying out their preferred games from the library on a smaller screen like a tablet or a smartphone. There is no dedicated Wild Casino mobile app, but this is also true for many other top online Bitcoin casinos.

Banking: 4.3/5

A great choice of payment methods can be found at Wild Casino, which allows Bitcoin deposits, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Visa to be used.

The list also includes Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, USDcoin, MoneyGram, Money Orders, and Bank Transfers. In total, there are 17 cryptocurrencies you can select from, which is the most on our list of Bitcoin casinos for roulette.

However, Wild Casino cannot match the instant withdrawals offered by Bitstarz and mBit.

Misc: 4.5/5

Wild Casino is a truly global operation, accepting players from most corners of the world. The site is SSL secured, RNG certified, and you should feel pretty safe playing here.

It’s also one of the most popular online casinos for blackjack tournaments, with weekly tourneys featuring fantastic prizes for the most competitive players.

Use the code CRYPTO300 and claim 300% up to $3,000 at Wild Casino

5. 7bit — Best Crypto Gambling Site for Provably Fair Roulette

Pros

Provably fair Bitcoin roulette games

More than 5,000 casino games

Over a dozen types of roulette variants

5 BTC welcome package + 15% daily cashback

Cons

No toll-free phone customer service

Various geo-restrictive sections of the casino

7Bit came fifth with its rather unique offering of provably fair games — Mini Roulette, more specifically. This is a fully licensed crypto roulette casino, so let’s see what it offers.

Game Selection: 4.2/5

7Bit counts over 5,000 games in its collection, which is not always good since you’ll also come across obscure games with low quality. However, 7bit allows you to test the game for free before spending real money, so this shouldn’t be much of an issue anyway.

There are more than a dozen roulette variations, and the depth is good for baccarat and blackjack also. Poker is another area of strength with more than a dozen options on offer.

Some of the most popular crypto roulette games you can play here include Zoom Roulette, American Roulette 3D, Classic French Roulette, and more.

The most unusual variant we’ve tried here is Mini Roulette (provably fair), which works on a publicly available algorithm that allows you to see the game’s fairness.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

Users can get up to 1.5 BTC as part of the welcome bonus on their first deposit, as well as 100 free spins. You can net 3.5 BTC more on your next three deposits, which equals 5 BTC in welcome bonuses.

The site’s wagering requirement is 40x, but it’s still a fair condition considering the value you’re getting. If you prefer lower wagering requirements, we recommend going with Ignition.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

Mobile players will be glad to see 7bit thrives when it comes to compatibility. No major issues have been experienced when testing out 7bit’s large range of casino games on mobile devices.

However, the site could use some more filtering options to make browsing through that many games a little easier.

Banking: 4.5/5

With BTC, LTC, XRP, BCH, DOGE, ETH, USDT, and TRX available at 7bit, you shouldn’t face any trouble depositing your preferred cryptocurrency.

Similar to most other crypto roulette casinos, 7Bit does accept payment via e-wallets and credit cards — but none of these options are available for US-based players.

Misc: 4.4/5

If you have any issues at 7Bit, you can either submit a complaint or get in touch with the support team via the 24/7 live chat. There’s no phone line to call, though, which can be considered a minor drawback but nothing too serious.

Get up to 5 BTC and a 15% daily cashback at 7Bit by using this link

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites

Game Selection:

Having a quality-packed game library was the most important thing we looked at, so you can rest assured that all of our recommended online casinos have enough roulette variants to suit most players.

Casino Bonuses:

Bonuses are ultimately what draws a lot of crypto users to roulette casinos, with many sites offering a 100% first deposit bonus or even higher to try to tempt you to sign up. The key to whether the casino bonuses are good value is the wagering requirement. That said, you won’t find unfair Bitcoin roulette casinos with rollover requirements higher than 40x.

Mobile Compatibility:

Roulette is well suited to mobile play, so fans of the game often want to be able to try their luck on a smaller screen. So, before featuring any roulette gambling site in this article, we tested it on both our Android and iOS devices to ensure the mobile gameplay is up to scratch.

Banking:

For crypto lovers, having a range of Bitcoin banking options is vital if they are going to sign up. Sites should not just offer Bitcoin but perhaps allow the use of Litecoin and Ethereum. The most important thing about Bitcoin banking is the speed of withdrawals, though — so we only included BTC roulette sites offering speedy payouts.

Misc:

Various other factors need to be taken into account, too, such as the safety and security measures of an online casino and whether it’s licensed or not. If a site has been given industry awards — such as Bitstarz — this is important to point out as well. Customer service falls into this category as well, with most crypto casinos offering 24/7 help.

Guide to Using the Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites

Are Bitcoin Roulette Casinos Safe?

Yes, Bitcoin online casinos and the best crypto gambling sites featuring roulette are safe if they’re licensed and SSL secured. In fact, some claim crypto gambling is even safer due to the fact it allows users to make payments fully anonymously.

Are Fees Charged on Deposits and Withdrawals at Crypto Roulette Sites?

Crypto casino sites offering roulette games do not typically charge a fee on deposits or withdrawals. The minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal amounts do vary, though.

What Are The Benefits of Using Crypto Roulette Casinos?

Using crypto sites includes a range of benefits, such as anonymous payments and fast withdrawals. Playing with Bitcoin or other cryptos can be more convenient for many users too.

What is the Best Bitcoin Roulette Game?

The best roulette variants are likely the European and French roulette. When you play American roulette, the house edge against you is 5.26% because there are two green sockets (double zero). In French and European roulette, there is only one green socket (0), which lowers the house edge to around 2.7%.

Can I Use a Bitcoin Roulette Strategy To Win?

You can try using a roulette strategy to win, but you will never be able to consistently do it — no matter what you do. Many players are using the Martingale strategy, which is basically doubling up the next bet each time you lose until you win and get your money back with a profit.

This strategy is best used on odds ⅓, so you can get a solid payout after a few unlucky rounds. However, you must remember that you’re always one more losing round away from completely burning your bankroll, so it’s best to play Bitcoin roulette games only for fun.

Comparison of the Top Five Crypto Roulette Sites

Check out a quick recap of the unique selling points of our five favorite crypto casinos for roulette:

Bitstarz: As the best BTC roulette site overall, Bitstarz has the full package. Combining a large game library with top Bitcoin banking options and a solid welcome bonus ensures that the site ticks a lot of boxes for anyone hoping to use crypto to sign up and play online roulette. Get up to a 5 BTC welcome package by using this link.

Ignition: If you prefer a live roulette experience, then you can’t do better than Ignition. There are 4 live roulette tables here, each one featuring stakes from $1 to $3,000. If this seems like the online casino for you, sign up and claim up to $3,000 on your first deposit.

mBit: Not only is the game selection at mBit amazing but all the 2,700 casino games are powered by 38 developers who ensure top-quality. There are more than a dozen Bitcoin roulette games here, and you can get started with a 5 BTC +300 free spins welcome package.

Wild Casino: If you prefer some unusual roulette action, then you should definitely give Double Ball Roulette a try at Wild Casino. There’s a nice selection of other games like blackjack and slots to try here, and you can get started with 300% up to a $3,000 crypto bonus.

7bit: Our list would be incomplete without provably fair roulette — and that’s exactly what you’ll find here. Use the search bar to find the Mini Roulette game, and enjoy playing knowing that the outcome is genuinely 100% random. Get started at 7Bit and claim up to 5 BTC and 15% daily cashback.

How to Sign Up at a Bitcoin Roulette Casino Site

Follow our step-by-step guide below to create an online casino account — we’ll use our top pick for Bitcoin roulette, Bitstarz, to set an example.

Step One: Go to the Casino Website

Open Bitstarz using this link and tap the green “sign up” button at the top

Enter the required information like email address and select a password

Accept the terms and create your account

Step Two: Check Your Email

Go to the email address you entered to verify the account

If you can’t find the mail by Bitstarz in your inbox, check the spam folder

Open the email and tap on the link inside to verify your account

Step Three: Deposit

Enter the site’s cashier section

Pick from the crypto banking methods available

Scan Bitstarz’s crypto address and send a payment

When the deposit goes through, enjoy playing your favorite roulette games!

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites?

We have already outlined the best Bitcoin casinos for roulette and ranked them appropriately based on their strengths and weaknesses, so it’s now up to you to select one.

If you want our opinion, know that Bitstarz topped the list for the best Bitcoin roulette site thanks to its vast game selection and great bonuses, as well as the availability of all major roulette variants — American, European, 3D, French, and even Jackpot Roulette.

However, it is worth checking out our other highly recommended online roulette casino sites before making the final decision.

Thanks for reading — have fun playing, and remember to do it responsibly!

