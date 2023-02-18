Sponsored

Best Detox Tea Reviewed: Top Detoxification Cleansing Teas

Your body is bombarded with toxins every day. A good detox tea could help.

Today’s best detox teas use natural ingredients to release toxins from your body. Some focus on removing toxins from your digestive tract, while others help you burn fat.

Some people drink detox tea as part of a regular cleanse. Others drink it for specific effects – like weight loss or clearer skin.

No matter what you want in a detox tea, we’re here to help. We tested today’s trendiest detox teas in real-world conditions. Here’s what we found.

The Top Detoxification & Cleansing Teas for 2023

Every detox tea can claim to cleanse your body and release toxins. However, only the best detox teas work.

Let’s face it: the detox tea industry is filled with low-quality products and overpriced scams. Fortunately, after hundreds of hours of testing and research, we’ve identified the world’s best detox teas and cleansing supplements:

Tea Burn

Tea Burn has been one of the internet’s trendiest detox teas over the last two years. Today, the popular detox tea continues to make headlines for its unique combination of green coffee bean extract, green tea, and amino acids to increase weight loss and help detoxify your body.

Tea Burn is designed as the ideal blend of a weight loss aid, fat burner, and detoxification agent. And, because it’s available in single-serve packets, Tea Burn is easy to take daily to accelerate weight loss results.

Each serving of Tea Burn can boost your metabolism. Taking it daily can increase calorie burning, helping you burn more calories at rest and accelerate weight loss results. Just add one packet of flavorless Tea Burn powder to the beverage of your choice (like tea or coffee), then drink it daily to enjoy its powerful effects.

Slimming Herbs All Day Slimming Tea

All Day Slimming Tea consists of morning energy tea and evening detox tea. Morning energy tea boosts energy and increases all-day calorie burning, helping you burn more calories all day. Taking the evening detox tea at night can support healthy digestion and promote detoxification as you sleep, helping you release toxins all night.

All Day Slimming Tea is designed to keep your body in detoxification mode 24 hours a day. You can enjoy a range of targeted effects by taking one serving in the morning and another in the evening.

As the name suggests, All Day Slimming Tea is particularly popular with those who want to lose weight. The supplement can help accelerate calorie burning during the day, making it easier to maintain a caloric deficit and lose weight. And, by supporting digestion all night, All Day Slimming Tea can keep you in fat-burning mode all night long.

Pure Life Organics Sleep Slim Tea

Sleep Slim Tea from Pure Life Organics is a highly-rated detox tea that promotes detoxification all night. The extra-strength formula works as you sleep, helping you fall asleep more quickly and maximizing cleansing effects as you sleep.

According to Pure Life Organics, Sleep Slim tea can relax the body and mind; repair disrupted sleep, reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, and enhance the overall quality of sleep. Some take it nightly to help with insomnia, while others use it to reduce feelings of anxiety. Sleep Slim Tea can also promote deep relaxation, ensuring you enter the deepest sleep phases for maximum recovery.

We also like Sleep Slim Tea because Pure Life Organics backs its claims with natural, science-backed ingredients. Each serving of Sleep Slim Tea contains magnolia bark extract, magnesium, turmeric, calcium, ashwagandha, chamomile, L-glycine, ginger root powder, and other science-backed ingredients for deep sleep and relaxation. Studies show taking these ingredients nightly can support a deeper, more restful sleep.

Purelife Organics Flat Belly Tea

Flat Belly Tea lives up to its name by providing accelerated weight loss results using a blend of science-backed ingredients. It tastes just like tea, but it provides powerful weight loss effects to help you lose weight naturally over a long period.

Flat Belly Tea is the second supplement on our list made by Pure Life Organics, after Sleep Slim Tea. Each scoop of Flat Belly Tea contains turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, acacia fiber, and other natural ingredients to accelerate weight loss results. Just take one scoop daily with tea or the beverage of your choice, then combine it with a healthy diet and exercise program to lose weight.

Like our other favorite detox tea products, Flat Belly Tea is backed by a solid money-back guarantee, ample scientific evidence, and thousands of positive reviews online indicating it works as advertised. For all these reasons and more, it’s among the best.

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite

Tea Ignite from Yoga Burn is a tasteless powder that dissolves instantly into your tea. You can now turn any tea into a fat-burning tea using proven ingredients.

Some ingredients in Tea Ignite boost metabolism. Other complement the natural ingredients in your tea and coffee – like antioxidants and caffeine – to accelerate weight loss results.

If you want the maximum benefit from each daily cup of tea or coffee, then Tea Ignite could be the right choice. Although it’s designed to complement a famous yoga routine, Yoga Burn’s Tea Ignite is popular among people with all different weight loss goals and diet and exercise routines.

Whether boosting energy, metabolism, or overall weight loss, Yoga Burn Tea Ignite aims to be the ultimate weight loss formula.

FitTea 14 Day Detox

If you want to detoxify your body over two weeks, then FitTea’s 14-day detox could be the right choice. Trending across social media over the last few years, FitTea is packed with green tea and matcha – two of the most science-backed detox tea bases available today. The makers of FitTea round out their formula with garcinia cambogia and other complementary ingredients, helping you burn fat, suppress your appetite, lose weight, and kickstart a healthy program.

If your goal is to lose weight while following a detox tea program, then FitTea 14 Day Detox could be the right choice. As the name suggests, the formula is popular with those who want to get fit.

FitTea is among the best-rated and can help reduce bloating and increase energy – two widespread complementary effects valued by many.

v-Tea t-TOX

If you’re looking for unique detox tea ingredients, then v-Tea t-TOX could be the right choice. Flavored with spearmint, the detox formula is a no-nonsense blend packed with cleansing superfood ingredients.

You buy v-Tea t-TOX as loose-leaf tea, then mix it daily as part of a high-quality tea blend. Like a high-quality tea, v-Tea t-TOX provides a high dose of active ingredients to support powerful effects.

Each serving of v-Tea’s t-TOX contains a blend of burdock root, nettle leaf, wild-crafted creosote, dandelion leaf, fenugreek, rosemary, tulsi, and spearmint, among other natural ingredients. These ingredients have been used for centuries for natural health and wellness. Today, they’re more popular than ever as part of detoxification blends, and many people like the deep flavor of v-Tea t-TOX.

Zero Tea 14 Day Detox Tea

The famous Zero Tea 14 Day Detox blend is designed to supercharge your metabolism, promote proper digestion, and help your body absorb more ingredients in the digestive tract.

Taking one serving of Zero Tea 14 Day Detox Tea daily can burn excess fat, stimulate circulation, and give your body the antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals needed to support its natural cleansing processes.

Zero Tea’s 14 Day Detox Tea is available as a 14-day or 28-day cleanse. Each formula serving contains all-natural ingredients, including organic green tea, spices, and herbs. Plus, there’s no senna leaf – a natural laxative found in many other detox teas listed here. Senna effectively cleans the body but can also overstimulate your digestive tract. Zero Tea 14 Day Detox Tea works differently as a gentle detox, supporting positive bacteria in the gut while boosting metabolism, reducing bloating, and supporting healthy inflammation.

Kiss Me Organics Raw Organic Dandelion Root Tea

Dandelion Root Tea from Kiss Me Organics is flavored with hibiscus and Ceylon cinnamon, giving the formula one of the best tastes on our list. If the natural, subtle, effective flavor is essential to you, then Kiss Me Organics Organic Dandelion Root Tea could be the right choice.

Each box contains 20 teabags of organic formula to support digestion, kidney health, liver function, digestion, and overall toxin elimination, among other benefits. The formula is also one of the few on this list that is USDA Organic certified. That’s important because the formula will not add more toxins to your body (from pesticides and other inorganic compounds), cleansing your body with natural ingredients instead.

Many people take dandelion daily for its cleansing properties. Used for centuries, dandelion is backed by modern science, showing it works to release toxins from the body.

Total Tea Gentle Detox

Total Tea Gentle Detox is a gentle detoxification tea made with chamomile, ginger, and hibiscus. It helps to cleanse your body and support weight loss.

Priced at under $20 per box, Total Tea Gentle Detox is one of the best-rated options on our list, carrying an average Amazon rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 with 9,250+ reviews. It’s famous for its flavor, effective cleansing properties, and caffeine-free formula that stimulates detoxification without overloading you with artificial ingredients or stimulants.

If you want cleansing effects without harsh laxatives, then Total Tea Gentle Detox could be the right choice for you.

Everlong Detox Tea

Everlong Detox Tea is available in two blends, including:

Everlong Detox Tea Morning Boost

Everlong Detox Tea Night Cleanse

Each bag consists of a 4-week (28-day) cleansing protocol, helping you release toxins from your body over four weeks. By taking one serving in the morning and one serving at night, you can purportedly reduce bloating, burn fat, boost energy, accelerate weight loss, aid digestion, cleanse your colon, improve circulation, and absorb more nutrients, among other benefits.

Everlong was founded to help you live a life of harmony, balance, and wellness. Today, the company offers one of the best lineups of balanced herbal teas on the market, combining science-backed ingredients with rich flavor to provide effective deification without bitter taste – all at a reasonable price and with strong customer views.

Everlong Detox Tea is available at $19.98 per bag (when buying Morning Boost or Night Cleanse on their own). Or, you can buy the complete 28-day protocol for $32.98, which gives you 28 days’ worth of Morning Boost and Night Cleanse in a single package.

Yogi DeTox Tea

Yogi DeTox Tea may be the most reputable brand on this list. Yogi is found in supermarkets across the United States, and many people drink Yogi DeTox Tea daily for its detoxification effects.

Today, Yogi DeTox Tea contains a blend of time-tested cleansing herbs like burdock and dandelion. Yogi has also combined these cleansing herbs with popular bases like juniper berry, ginger, black pepper, licorice, and sarsaparilla. This unique combination of ingredients can support digestion and circulation while promoting your body’s natural cleansing properties.

Another perk of Yogi DeTox Tea is that it’s caffeine-free. You can drink it at night without worrying about the formula keeping you up all night. Plus, the flavor of the formula is rounded out with cinnamon, cardamom, and clove, helping to promote overall wellness from the inside out.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic Tea

Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic Tea from Traditional Medicinals is a popular and well-rated detox tea similar to Yogi DeTox Tea. Found in stores and online, Traditional Medicinals’ Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic supports healthy digestion with a blend of cleansing herbs.

Each caffeine-free serving of Organic Dandelion Chai Probiotic Tea features a blend of dandelion and ginger to achieve targeted cleansing effects. Traditional Medicinals also source these ingredients from organic farms. As the name suggests, the tea also contains a blend of probiotics, and beneficial gut bacteria, to support digestion in various ways.

To enhance the flavor of the formula, Traditional Medicinals combined ginger and dandelion with cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom, making it an effective chai-inspired tea to support health and wellness daily using natural ingredients. Organic Dandelion Chain Probiotic Tea is USDA Organic certified like other top-ranked detox teas on our list.

Oh, and did we mention Traditional Medicinals sells its Dandelion Chain Probiotic Tea for just $5.99 per box (16 teabags per box)? It’s one of the most affordable options on our list overall.

Gaia Herbs Cleanse & Detox Herbal Dietary Tea

Cleanse & Detox Herbal Tea from Gaia Herbs is popular and well-rated online and in stores. Featuring a blend of rooibos with burdock root and licorice, Cleanse & Detox Herbal Tea claims to support natural cleansing processes, helping to release toxins in preparation for a cleanse or general weight loss.

Each serving of Cleanse & Detox Herbal Dietary Tea is flavored with lemon and peppermint essential oils. You also get ingredients to support the liver’s natural cleansing processes – including time-tested ingredients like burdock root, used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Overall, suppose you want the name recognition of a leading detox tea company combined with the science-backed ingredients of other top-rated detox teas on our list. In that case, Gaia Herbs Cleanse & Detox Herbal Dietary Tea is one of the best options available. And, like Traditional Medicinals’ detox tea above, it’s priced at just $5.99 per box.

SkinnyFit Detox Energizing Tea Blend

SkinnyFit is one of the best-known names on our list of detox teas, although it’s also one of the highest-priced options. Priced at $79.95 for a 30-day supply, SkinnyFit Detox Energizing Tea Blend contains a mix of science-backed ingredients linked to various effects.

SkinnyFit claims you can lose weight, fight bloating, increase energy, boost immunity, and fight inflammation, among other benefits, by taking their Energizing Tea Blend daily.

Backed by 8,700+ reviews and rave reports from major media, SkinnyFit Detox Energizing Tea Blend continues to be one of the world’s top-ranked detox teas. Although it’s further down our list than other better-value options, SkinnyFit Detox Energizing Tea Blend continues to score top markets for its mix of oolong, matcha, and yerba mate with hibiscus, goji berry, milk thistle, ginseng, lemongrass, and other proven ingredients.

How We Ranked The Top Detoxification & Cleansing Teas

All detox teas claim to be effective. Some of them live up to those claims, while others do not. We tested the world’s best detox teas. Then, each editorial team member assigned a score to each tea, and we weighted scores to create average ratings.

Below are factors used to determine the world’s best and worst detox teas:

Science-Backed Detoxification Ingredients

Some ingredients are proven to increase detoxification and boost your body’s natural cleansing functions. Other components have limited scientific evidence whatsoever. We preferred detox teas using science-backed ingredients like senna, burdock, dandelion, and fiber to help cleanse the body.

Clinically Effective Dosages

As mentioned below, many of the best detox tea ingredients are backed by scientific studies indicating they work as advertised. We preferred detox teas that used identical dosages to the dosages seen in scientific studies. Did the supplement use a 500mg dosage of ginger for maximum effect? Or did the supplement only contain trace amounts of ginger as part of a small proprietary detoxification formula? By assessing the dosage of each detox tea ingredient, we could ensure the supplement was effective for cleansing the body.

Price & Value

If you’re on a tight budget, then you should still be able to buy an effective detox tea. And, if you’re buying a supplement for a premium price, you should expect premium ingredients and effects. We considered price and overall value in our rankings. Although we weren’t biased for specific price ranges, we preferred supplements offering substantial value at any particular price range.

Transparent Ingredient Labels

Some detox teas contain a mysterious blend of ingredients. Other detox teas transparently disclose all ingredients upfront, making it easy to compare the formula to other detox teas sold online today. We prefer detox teas with no proprietary formulas and a complete list of transparent ingredients.

Manufacturer Reputation & Location

Anonymous manufacturers make some detox teas in undisclosed locations in mysterious facilities. Reputable manufacturers make other detox teas in well-known facilities abiding by FDA and GMP regulations. Which detox tea would you instead put in your body?

Honest Advertised Effects

Even the world’s best detox tea won’t help you lose 10 lbs in a week. Be skeptical of detox teas advertising colossal weight loss benefits or other unusual health effects. Per FDA regulations, detox teas cannot be advertised as a way to treat, cure, or prevent a disease or illness. That’s why we were wary of detox teas with dishonestly advertised benefits or exaggerated effects.

Flavor, Texture, & Mixability

Some detox tea products are designed to be taken independently. Others are designed to be mixed with tea, coffee, shakes, or other beverages. We tested each recommended detox tea above and considered the flavor, texture, and mixability in our rankings. Some supplements were downright unpleasant, while others were uniquely delicious.

Ease of Use

You could take several large scoops of laxative and fiber powder daily to cleanse your digestive tract. However, that’s not a pleasant way to cleanse your body. The best detox teas are easy to use, providing proven benefits without requiring complicated steps or having an unpleasant taste.

USDA Organic Certification

USDA Organic certification is necessary because it helps you avoid adding more toxins to your body. USDA Organic certification verifies your tea met strict growing standards, helping you maximize its cleansing effects and avoid adding more toxins to your body. USDA Organic certification also means the detox tea has been verified by at least one-third party to be a high-quality natural formula, giving the supplement additional verification.

Moneyback Guarantee

Does the detox tea company stand behind its product with a money-back guarantee? Reputable companies know their products work, and they’re happy to provide complete refunds if you’re unhappy for any reason. We were wary of companies with strict refund policies or unclear money-back guarantees.

Medical Advisory Board

Some detox teas were created by a medical advisory board of PhDs, medical doctors (MDs), and registered dietitians (RDs), among other professionals. People with limited formal medical experience created other detox teas. Because you’re putting detox tea in your body, the formula must be made by recognized health experts.

Who Should Use Detox Tea?

People use detox tea for a variety of reasons:

Some want to lose weight, while others desire clearer skin.

Some people use detox tea to boost energy. Over time, your body could become overloaded with toxins, and these toxins could decrease energy.

Others use detoxification supplements for specific goals. Some want to support liver and kidney health, for example, while others want to refresh their body after an unhealthy stretch.

Whatever you’re looking for, you can use the proper detox tea to reach your goals.

Benefits of Detox Tea

Detox teas claim to support a range of benefits – from weight loss to clearer skin to sleep better.

Below are the most common benefits of drinking detox tea:

Clearer skin

Boost energy

Lose weight

Release toxins

Reduce bloating

Boost mental clarity

Whether interested in detox tea’s cognitive or physical effects, you can find plenty of effective detox tea options sold online today.

What is Detox Tea?

Detox tea is a herbal supplement designed to cleanse your body.

Some detox teas contain dried tea leaves – like ordinary tea. Other detox teas contain vitamins, minerals, and other powders. Some detox teas aren’t technically teas at all: they’re nutrition supplements that have more in common with digestive health supplements than a mug of tea.

You can drink detox tea hot or cold. Some like a warm cup of cleansing power every day, while others like to sip on a refreshing iced tea all day long to support their body’s natural cleansing processes.

Whatever detox tea you pick, all detox tea has one thing in common: it’s designed to release toxins from your body.

How Detox Tea Works

Detox teas use a blend of natural ingredients to release toxins from your body.

Some detox teas contain hefty doses of fiber to physically push waste from your digestive tract and out of your body.

Other detox teas contain special herbs or plants with natural laxative effects. They might stimulate your digestive tract to release waste, for example, and make it easier to have successful and regular bowel movements.

Some detox teas don’t focus on digestion at all. They target your fat cells to release toxins. Your body stores many toxins in fat cells. Over time, this accumulation can lead to a toxin overload – regardless of how much fat you have. Some detox teas work by releasing fat cells, helping your body sweat away toxins from the body.

Some detox teas encourage your body to sweat, which is a great way to release toxins. As you sweat, your body releases toxins along with electrolytes.

Scientific Evidence for Detox Tea: Top 10 Science-Backed Detox Tea Ingredients

The best detox teas use science-backed ingredients to achieve targeted effects. Some of the best ingredients are backed by multiple clinical trials, including studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Other detox teas contain unproven ingredients supported by limited scientific evidence.

Below are the best science-backed ingredients in detox teas:

Senna

Many detox teas contain senna. Senna is among the trendiest ingredients in the detox space overall. Multiple studies have confirmed the detoxification effects of senna. In a study from Germany, for example, researchers found senna had a remarkable impact on pharmaceutical drugs and other laxative supplements. Researchers also found senna was well-tolerated, and they praised senna for being natural and free of side effects. Oddly, researchers don’t understand why senna has LL-natural laxative effects, although it speeds up the rate at which solid waste moves through your digestive tract. A separate study found senna had similar laxative effects to a pharmaceutical-grade laxative prescribed to patients before a colonoscopy.

Green Tea

Most detox teas are genuine teas. They use tea as their base. Many detox teas contain green tea, for example, because it’s rich in antioxidants and other natural chemicals to support healthy inflammation. Healthy inflammation makes it easy for your immune system to do its job, helping your immune system cleanse foreign invaders more effectively. In one study, researchers found green tea was linked to weight loss and appetite suppressant effects.

Black Tea

Other detox teas use black tea as a base. One study found a mixture of black and green tea increased fat burning. Combining natural antioxidants and other chemicals in green and black tea, including caffeine, accelerates fat-burning, which could help cleanse the body.

Dandelion Root Extract

Dandelion root extract may seem like a flowery and unnecessary ingredient. However, studies show dandelion root extract could protect rats from liver damage, which could help the body cleanse itself more effectively. The liver is the largest internal organ in the human body and plays a crucial role in cleansing and detoxifying. In one study, researchers in Korea found dandelion root extract protected rats from liver damage better than the control group. Many of the world’s best detox teas contain dandelion root extract for similar effects.

Ginger

Ginger has been used for centuries for its natural immune boosting, inflammation supporting properties. There’s also growing evidence ginger helps to protect the liver. For example, one study found ginger reduced the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Researchers found ginger worked by reducing inflammation and regulating insulin levels, helping your liver do its job more effectively. A separate study found similar results: over 12 weeks, participants taking a ginger supplement had significantly better liver health according to a series of blood tests than those taking a placebo supplement.

Stinging Nettle

Backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine, stinging nettle is a popular ingredient in specific European tinctures and natural treatments. Some modern studies have validated stinging nettle as a detoxification agent and cleansing supplement. In a 2014 study, for example, researchers found stinging nettle had “potent” anti-inflammatory effects, supporting healthy inflammation throughout your body. This effect could make it easier for your liver and other cleansing organs to do their job. Researchers in that study also found that stinging nettle could be superior to traditional healing tinctures for treating inflammation-related disorders.

Caffeine

Caffeine may be the most popular mainstream detoxification ingredient in the world today. Many of us drink caffeine daily without recognizing its cleansing and detoxifying properties. One 2018 review study found caffeine significantly impacted weight loss, promoting weight management, a lower BMI, and overall body fat reduction. Because your body stores many toxins in its fat cells, taking caffeine daily could reduce overall toxin levels in your body significantly. Many people overloaded with toxins also suffer from low energy, and caffeine has a proven connection to boosting physical and cognitive energy.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is found in two main types of supplements, including hormone-supporting formulas and detoxification agents. Multiple studies have validated the use of fenugreek for both purposes. A 2010 study, for example, found taking 500mg of fenugreek daily significantly boosted strength and body composition. A 2014 study, meanwhile, found fenugreek reduced the accumulation of fat – even when following a high-fat diet. Because fat stores toxins, reducing fat accumulation could lessen the overall toxic load, helping to detoxify your body by blocking fat absorption.

Matcha

Many detox teas use matcha, a type of green tea, as a base. Matcha, like green tea, is known for its high levels of natural antioxidants and connection to fat loss. Many people take matcha and green tea daily for weight loss, energy, inflammation, and overall wellness. For detoxification, studies show matcha could increase thermogenesis or your body’s natural rate of calorie burning. In that study, researchers found matcha boosted daily calorie expenditure by around 33%, helping you burn significantly more calories per day without changing your diet or exercise habits. Reducing fat can reduce the overall toxic load.

Cinnamon

Many people think of cinnamon as a common spice. However, cinnamon is also linked to significant anti-inflammatory effects, antioxidant properties, and other effects. In one study analyzing 26 herbs, researchers found cinnamon was most effective for overall antioxidant activity. Cinnamon was found to have higher antioxidant levels than garlic, oregano, and other recognized superfoods. Another study found cinnamon’s anti-inflammatory properties reduced the risk of heart disease while supporting overall health and wellness.

Side Effects of Detox Tea

Detox teas are not connected to significant side effects when taken by healthy adults in regular doses.

Per FDA regulations, detox teas are considered supplements, meaning they must contain ingredients and dosages on the FDA’s generally recognized safe (GRAS) list. The FDA has approved these ingredients as safe for healthy adults to use in regular doses. As long as you take a recommended serving of your detox daily, it would be best if you did not experience any side effects from drinking detox tea daily.

However, if you have a medical condition or are currently taking medication, then experts recommend talking to your doctor before drinking detox tea or any other supplement.

People who take herbal detox teas in high doses could increase the risk of side effects. One study found long-term use of senna at high dosages, for example, increased the risk of liver damage. Similarly, caffeine at high doses could cause liver damage.

Overall, detox teas are considered safe for healthy adults when following the recommended dosage instructions on your detox tea product.

Detox Tea FAQs

Our experts get plenty of questions about detoxification tea, cleansing supplements, and other products to release toxins from the body. Here are some of the answers to our most frequently asked questions:

Q: What are detox teas?

A: Detox teas are teas, supplements, and other powdered beverages designed to release toxins from the body.

Q: Are detox teas legit?

A: Good-quality detox teas are legitimate, high-quality formulas made with science-backed ingredients to achieve targeted results.

Q: How do detox teas work?

A: Many detox teas work as natural laxatives, encouraging your body’s digestive processes. Other detox teas accelerate fat burning or promote the natural release of toxins from your body.

Q: Can detox teas help with constipation?

A: Many detox teas help with constipation using fiber, natural laxatives, and other ingredients to speed up your digestive processes. However, talk to your doctor about severe cases of constipation.

Q: Are detox teas good for weight loss?

A: Some people use detox teas to kickstart a weight loss routine. Detox teas contain natural laxatives, thermogenic, and energy boosters that can complement the effects of a healthy diet and exercise program, making it easier to lose weight.

Q: What’s the best time of day to drink detox tea?

A: Studies show the best time to drink detox tea is in the morning. Detox tea can keep you energized all day long, boosting calorie burning to help you burn fat and release toxins from fat cells. However, some detox teas work better at night, accelerating your body’s natural detoxification processes all night.

Q: Are detox teas safe?

A: Detox teas are considered safe when taken in regular doses. There is no evidence that detox teas are linked to significant side effects when healthy adults take regular doses.

Q: How long should I drink detox tea?

A: Follow recommended instructions on the detox tea packaging. Generally, you should take one serving of detox tea daily for an ordinary cleanse.

Q: What’s in detox tea?

A: Detox tea typically contains natural laxatives like senna, natural sources of fiber like psyllium husk, and other natural ingredients to boost your body’s cleansing processes.

Q: What’s the best detox tea?

A: The best detox teas of 2023, according to our rankings, are Tea Burn, All Day Slimming Tea, Sleep Slim Tea, and Flat Belly Tea.

Q: What’s the best type of tea for a detox?

A: Most detox teas use green or black tea as a base. However, some use matcha, rooibos, or other types of tea.

Q: What are the best detox tea ingredients?

A: The best detox teas contain senna, ginger, echinacea, and fiber to promote detoxification.

Q: Can detox tea help with bloating?

A: Detox tea can help bloating by supporting digestive health and cleansing toxins. Many people take detox tea daily to help with bloating.

Q: Can detox tea help with sleep?

A: Some detox teas are specifically designed to support healthy sleep. They may contain ingredients like magnesium, which is linked to deeper and more restful sleep.

Q: How do I make detox tea?

A: You make detox teas like ordinary tea, steeping loose leaves in hot water to create a tea. You make other detox teas like a powdered supplement, mixing one scoop of powder with water, milk, a shake, or the beverage of your choice. Follow the instructions on your detox tea product to make it.

The Top Detoxification & Cleansing Teas for 2023 Final Word

The world’s best detox teas use science-backed ingredients to assist your body’s natural cleansing properties.

Some support liver and kidney health. Others boost fat burning to release toxins from your fat cells. Some help you lose weight, while others release toxins from your body.

Check our list above to learn more or buy the world’s best detox teas.

