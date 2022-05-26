Sponsored

Best Dogecoin Casino Sites in 2022: Top Online Casinos That Accept DOGE￼

No meme-coin has stood the test of time as convincingly as Dogecoin, and regardless of what some may think about the Shiba Inu-themed token, it’s here to stay.

What’s more, the cryptocurrency has proven to be a fast and convenient payment option and is now accepted by hundreds of online casinos.

Still… out of the long list of casinos that accept DOGE, how do you know what is the best Dogecoin casino? Luckily, we know the answer, and it starts with our top pick – Bitstarz.

Interested in learning more about the top Dogecoin casinos? Then keep reading.

Best Dogecoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Best DOGE casino overall

KatsuBet: Best bonuses

7Bit: Great for playing slots

SuperSlots: Excellent table games

Wild Casino: Top pick for live dealer games

BetOnline: Instant payouts

mBit Casino: Great community chat

BC.Game: Tons of provably fair games

Fortune Jack: Well-established crypto casino

Sportsbetting.ag: Best for sports betting

Cloudbet: Best for Esports betting

1. Bitstarz – Best Dogecoin Casino Overall

Pros

3,500+ games

Welcome bonus of 750,000 DOGE

Also one of the best Litecoin casinos

Buy crypto directly with credit card and Revolut

50+ provably fair games

Fast payouts

Cons

No live dealer games in some countries

No sportsbook

The Bitstarz name is synonymous with crypto gambling and the outfit is arguably the most popular Doge casino in operation – as well as our top pick for today.

The site offers nearly everything you could ask for in an online casino, including excellent customer service, great bonuses, and an exclusive VIP program.

If all you’re after is the top Dogecoin casino in operation, trust is we when say, it doesn’t get much better than Bitstarz.

Game Selection – 5/5

With over 3,500 casino games available, Bitstarz certainly delivers on the variety front. The site works with more than 30 top developers and even offers a small selection of provably fair games – all supplied by BGaming and Evoplay.

While the table games section is certainly worth checking out, it’s the site’s selection of slots that really shines. Here, you’ll find tons of popular titles – like Cleo’s Gold, Wild Spin, and Buffalo 50 – along with a fun selection of progressive jackpots and ‘Book of’ games.

For an alternative to standard jackpot slots, Bitstarz’s weekly slot race – called Slot Wars – offers a prize pot of over $5,000. If you manage to snag first place, you’ll walk away with $1,500 in prize money.

Any prize money won from this race is credited as cash, meaning there are no wagering requirements to satisfy before withdrawing your winnings.

Bonuses – 4.8/5

Bitstarz offers a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to 750,000 DOGE (plus 180 free spins) paid out over the first four deposits. If you deposit Bitcoin instead of DOGE, the welcome bonus comes out to 100% up to 5 BTC, which is more than double the value.

Regardless of which coin you deposit, all bonus funds come with 40x wagering requirements that must be satisfied within 7 days. When playing with your bonus funds, know that several slot games don’t count towards these playthrough requirements, so be sure to familiarize yourself with the T&C’s beforehand.

For existing players, Bitstarz runs a Monday reload bonus of 50% up to 19,500 DOGE plus free spins on Wednesday. How many free spins you receive depends on the size of your deposit.

For example, a deposit of just 80 DOGE will give you 20 free spins, while 600 DOGE will reward you with 200.

Banking Options – 4.7/5

Besides Dogecoin, Bitstarz lets you fund your account using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether. Interestingly, you can display your account balance in one of 10 popular fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, and CAD.

This feature is a good option for those who want to reap the benefits of gambling with crypto, but feel more comfortable playing casino games in a currency their more familiar with.

If you don’t own any crypto and don’t feel like opening an exchange account, Bitstarz makes it possible to buy DOGE and any other supported coins directly through its site using credit cards, Revolut, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

Special Features – 5/5

Of all cryptocurrency casinos we reviewed, Bistarz has the best blog section. Not only is it well-maintained, but you’ll find reviews of new games, an online gambling news section, and several articles covering different gambling tips and tricks.

Additionally, Bitstarz is one of the best Dogecoin gambling sites when it comes to customer service. Once you’ve created an account, live agents can be accessed 24/7 via the live chat function.

2. KatsuBet – Best Deposit Bonuses of any Dogecoin Gambling Site

Pros

7,000+ slots and casino games

Tons of Dogecoin casino bonuses

Coinspaid withdrawals accepted

Good mix of crypto and fiat deposit options

Good selection of weekly reload bonuses

Cons

Limited Dogecoin poker games

No live casino games

With just over a year in operation, KatsuBet is a new Dogecoin gambling site that’s found itself on the radar of many crypto gamblers. The casino is rich in game selection, offers excellent bonuses, and has one of the nicest looking websites of all online gambling sites we looked at.

If you want to play at the top new online casino sites but don’t know where to start, consider opening an account with KatsuBet.

Game Selection: 5/5

Like 7Bit, KastsuBet has over 7,000 slots and casino games to choose from. However, the crypto casino works with several developers not present in 7Bit’s game catalog, including iSoft, NetEnt, and PlayTech.

By offering a good mix of both low and high-stake games, this online gambling site is friendly to players of all budget levels. KatsuBet also runs a weekly Slot tournament whose grand prize pays out $500 in crypto, 500 free spins, and 500 points for the casino’s loyalty program.

While the table game section isn’t the largest, it offers a decent level of variety, including a handful of titles from KA Gaming’s ‘Fish’ series plus classic and alternative versions of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Bonuses – 5/5

KatsuBet has a first deposit bonus of 100% up to 50,000 DOGE plus 100 free spins. All bonus funds come with 45x wagering requirements which must be met within 14 days.

Before claiming the bonus, take a moment to read the terms of service as there are several rules regarding max bet size and max payouts you should be aware of.

Another reason why KatsuBet is the best Bitcoin casino for bonuses is that there’s a bonus to claim almost every day:

Each week begins with a Monday reload bonus of 25% up to 800 DOGE followed by free spins on Wednesday. Every Friday, KatsuBet sends out an email to its customers containing a special promotion.

This promotion could come in the form of free spins, bonus funds, or loyalty points, and is available to anyone that’s made at least one deposit.

When you add it all up, KatsuBet offers a deposit bonus for nearly every day of the week – something you won’t find at most crypto gambling sites.

Banking Options – 5/5

KatsuBet is a hybrid crypto/fiat casino that accepts payments in both forms. On the crypto side, you can fund your account using 8 popular coins, including DOGE, USDT, and BTC.

If you’re running low on crypto, or simply prefer dealing in fiat currency, you’ll find five convenient payment methods at your disposal, most of which are e-wallets like AstroPay and MiFinity. Unfortunately, card payments aren’t supported for USD transfers.

All DOGE deposits have a minimum deposit requirement of just 1 DOGE, making it easy to take KatsuBet for a quick test run. Like many other Dogecoin gambling sites, all withdrawals are processed instantly and will show up in your Dogecoin wallet or exchange account in 10 minutes or less.

Interestingly, KatsuBet accepts transfers straight from exchange accounts. If you’ve ever read the ToS of other Doge casinos, you’ll know that many forbid the transfer of crypto from an exchange – like Coinbase or Binance – to your online casino account.

Special Features – 4.4/5

KatsuBet understands that while gambling with crypto offers many advantages, not everyone is comfortable using digital assets. To make things easier, the online casino runs a Crypto-to-Fiat exchange service, allowing you to convert your crypto to fiat and vice versa directly through their site.

This means you can fund your account using fiat currency and withdraw your winnings via crypto. This service also lets you withdraw crypto to CoinsPaid – a popular crypto payment provider.

3. 7Bit Casino – Best Dogecoin Casino for Slots

Pros

1,200+ Dogecoin slot games

Welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC

Daily slot tournaments

Fast withdrawals

Good selection of reload bonuses

Great variety of video poker games

Cons

No live dealer casino games in certain countries

No NetEnt or Evolution games

7Bit has been at the center of the crypto gambling scene since its launch in 2014. It is considered by many – us included – the best pick for Dogecoin slots.

Besides its first-in-class game selection and action-packed daily slot races, this Dama N.V-owned casino offers a generous array of bonuses for both new and existing customers.

Game Selection – 5/5

7Bit’s game library includes over 7,000 titles, making it one of the best online casinos for selection and variety.

Along with popular outfits like BetSoft and Yggdrasill, we were impressed to see several lesser-known developers – like Booming and 1Spin4Win – included as well.

This Dogecoin casino is also home to some of the best online slots games. Many of these Dogecoin games feature a higher-than-average RTP, and there’s a good mix of low and high volatility options to choose from.

If you like chasing jackpots, check out 7Bit’s collection of large-pot crypto progressives. Most of the titles aren’t available at standard fiat online casinos and many of them are 7Bit exclusives.

While some players can’t access the site’s live dealer section, they’ll find a seemingly endless supply of video blackjack, roulette, and baccarat Dogecoin games to enjoy.

Bonuses – 5/5

At 7Bit, new players are greeted with a welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins. This welcome promotion is spread out over the first four deposits and is subject to wagering requirements of 40x.

Once you’ve worked your way through the welcome package, several weekly deposit bonuses are waiting for you, starting with 7Bit’s Daily Cash Back bonus. If you deposit $100 worth of DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency), this online casino will give you 5% back on your previous day’s losses.

And if you find $100 a little expensive, there’s still a 25% reload bonus on Mondays and free spins on Wednesdays. Regardless of which bonus you claim, you’ll have 14 days to meet the playthrough requirements.

Banking Options – 4.6/5

As far as players in certain countries are concerned, 7Bit is a crypto-only casino that accepts deposits in eight popular coins, including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.

One major highlight of playing at 7Bit is its near-instant withdrawal speeds. While some online casinos can make you wait up to five business days to receive your winnings, 7Bit processes all crypto withdrawals in 10 minutes or less.

Special Features – 4.5/5

Unlike most online casinos, 7Bit doesn’t require any KYC documentation when processing a payout. Because of this, the crypto gambling site has become a popular destination among players who value their privacy and anonymity.

For extra excitement, consider enrolling in one of 7Bit’s daily slot races. Races range in length from a few hours to an entire week. Top ranking participants are rewarded with comp points (for the loyalty program) or bonus cash.

Because there are no entrance requirements, these slot races offer an exciting way to get more out of your favorite slot games.

4. Super Slots – Best DOGE Casino for Table Games

Pros

Owned by a reputable operator

Good selection of live dealer blackjack tables

Several deposit bonuses & promotions available

10% rebate on weekly losses

Cons

Limited game developers featured

High wagering requirements on crypto welcome package

Brought to you by the people behind BetOnline, Super Slots is a new online gambling outfit that offers a little bit of everything. Of all crypto casino sites we reviewed, this online casino has the best assortments of accepted banking options.

Game Selection – 4.1/5

At just over 310 titles, Super Slots is far from the most variety-rich online casino around. That said, the site does stock some of the most popular BetSoft, Nucleus, and Dragon games, including Stampede, The Golden Inn, and Play with Cleo.

The site also hosts a quality collection of table games that includes several classic and alternative versions of blackjack, roulette, and video poker. Craps, Casino War, and Keno are also available, along with several high-RTP, Rival specialty Dogecoin games like Journey for Ra and Lucky Night.

Bonuses – 4.3/5

With the promo-code CRYPTO400, new players receive 400% up to $4,000 on their first deposit. All bonus funds are subject to a higher than average playthrough requirement of 48x plus a max win-cap of $20,000.

If the wagering requirements are a bit high for your taste, the site also runs a 10% crypto boost promotion that comes with a playthrough requirement of just 10x. On top of this, the promo code HUMPSS2 will give you 50% up to $150 on all Wednesday deposits.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

At Super Slots, you can fund your account using one of 17 supported cryptocurrencies, card payments, Money Gram, and Echecks.

Payouts can be processed using crypto and minimum withdrawal amounts range from $20 to $50 depending on which coin you choose. While most coins require 48 hours to process, a handful of options – like Bitcoin and Litecoin – payout in 24 hours or less.

Special Features – 4.1/5

Super Slots is a basic casino and doesn’t offer much in the way of special features. Nevertheless, the casino website is well-optimized for mobile devices and customer service is always quick to respond.

If you find yourself down on the week, Super Slots will give you a 10% rebate on all your losses from Monday to Thursday up to $250. While many online casinos offer a similar promotion, 10% is certainly on the high side.

5. Wild Casino – Best Dogecoin Casino Site for Live Dealer Casino Games

Pros

Several early payout Dogecoin blackjack games

370+ slots and casino games

Crypto welcome package of up to $9,000

17 cryptocurrencies accepted

Great variety of live dealer games

Cons

No sports betting

Limited game developers

Wild Casino is a well-established gambling site known for its fast withdrawals and being one of the best live dealer casinos. If you enjoy live blackjack and other table games, Wild Casino is worth a visit.

Game Selection – 4.2/5

Wild Casino stocks a small, yet quality, selection of slots and table games that totals just over 370 titles. Most games are supplied by BetSoft and you’ll find many of the developer’s greatest hits available.

If you’re worried about a lack of variety, know that Nucleus, Dragon, Platypus, and Rival also contribute to the casino’s game library.

Unlike the other Dogecoin casinos we’ve covered, Wild Casino’s live casino section is 100% accessible in most countries. While baccarat and roulette games are available, most of Wild Casino’s live dealer offerings are of the blackjack variety.

Many of the tables allow unlimited players and a handful even offer early payouts. Moreover, table limits range from $5 up to $5,000, and several allow for unlimited bet behinds.

Bonuses – 4.2/5

Using the code CRYPTO300, new players can claim a welcome bonus of 300% up to $3,000. This promotion is only available on crypto deposits, however, and if you choose to fund your account using USD, the bonus drops in value to 250% up to $1,000.

Once these bonus funds are used up, the promo code CRYPTO150 will give you 150% up to $1,500 on the next four deposits.

The initial welcome bonus comes with wagering requirements of 45x while any bonus funds from the subsequent four deposits are subject to a relatively low playthrough requirement of 30x.

Besides this welcome promotion, several weekly reload bonuses are up for grabs, including 10% back on crypto deposits, a Tuesday top-up bonus, and a fun game of the week promo.

Banking Options – 4.8/5

Wild Casino accepts a whopping 17 different cryptocurrencies, which is far more than most Dogecoin casinos. It’s also one of the few outfits on our list that supports credit card deposits.

However, if you plan on funding your account via card or any other fiat deposit method, know that the value of the welcome bonus will drop dramatically.

Withdrawals can be processed using any one of the 17 supported coins/tokens, and depending on which option you choose, payouts take 24 to 48 hours to complete.

Special Features – 4.3/5

Like SuperSlots, Wild Casino is fairly bare-bones compared to our top three picks and you won’t find much in the way of special features. That said, the site has one of the highest credit card acceptance rates of all Dogecoin casinos and provides customers with live customer support.

Additionally, the online casino gives away over $1,000,000 in monthly prizes, with $35,000 being given out every three days! This prize money can be won by playing slots, blackjack, and roulette tournaments. Each player receives one free entry and unlimited rebuys are available for just $5.

How We Chose the Top Dogecoin Online Casinos

When reviewing different Dogecoin gambling sites, we took the following criteria into consideration.

Game Variety: The best Dogecoin casinos on our list offer a good level of game variety, work with reputable game developers, and stock a good mix of high and low volatility slots.

Dogecoin Bonuses: The crypto casinos featured on our list offer some of the best bonuses and promotions in the industry. Besides size, we also made sure they come with reasonable wagering requirement and other terms.

Reputation: Reviews left by other real players tell us a lot about an online casino. They also let us know whether there have been payout issues in the past. Because of this, we took the time to visit online gambling communities and read what other players like us had to say about each site on our list.

Withdrawal Speeds: When you hit it big, you want the option of withdrawing your winnings fast. All DOGE casinos listed above offer payout times of 48 hours or less. Many – like 7Bit and Bitstarz – even offer instant payouts.

Guide to the Top Dogecoin Casinos

What is Dogecoin?

Dubbed the ‘fun and friendly internet currency’, Dogecoin is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency founded by two software engineers in 2016. The coin was initially launched as a fun joke, but it quickly grew in popularity, and today, is one of the most actively traded coins in circulation.

Are Dogecoin Casinos Safe and Fair?

So long as the casino in question works with reputable game developers and has a license, it can generally be considered safe. However, not all online casinos are diligent when it comes to payouts, and this is where most people run into issues.

To avoid withdrawal issues, we recommend sticking to the crypto casinos included in our top 10 list here.

What Is the Best Dogecoin Gambling Site for Betting?

If you’re looking for Dogecoin betting options, our vote goes to BetOnline, Sportsbetting.ag, and Cloudbet – reputable online sportsbooks that accept DOGE and offer excellent betting markets and promos.

How to Choose the Best Dogecoin Casino for Me?

When choosing the best gambling site for you and your needs, take a moment and ask yourself the following questions:

Are the wagering requirements reasonable? Can I satisfy them?

Are my favorite games available?

Are there any geo-restrictions?

Are the live casino games available to me?

Does the site offer any provably fair games?

Is the owner/operator reputable?

How long do payouts take to process?

What Advantages do Crypto Casinos Have Over Traditional Online Casinos?

Cryptocurrency casinos have several advantages over traditional, fiat-only gambling sites, the most noteworthy being:

Larger Bonuses: Online casinos often offer larger welcome bonuses and weekly reload bonuses when the deposit is made using a supported cryptocurrency.

Online casinos often offer larger welcome bonuses and weekly reload bonuses when the deposit is made using a supported cryptocurrency. Larger Game Selection: The average crypto casino stocks a larger selection of slots and casino games than the average fiat-only casino.

The average crypto casino stocks a larger selection of slots and casino games than the average fiat-only casino. Faster Payouts: Most crypto-withdrawals are processed instantly and arrive in your crypto wallet in 10 minutes or less. By contrast, fiat withdrawals can take up to 5 business days to complete a withdrawal depending on the selected method.

Why Should I Play Provably Fair Games?

Provably fair games, sometimes just called crypto games, use blockchain technology to determine the results of each spin. Unlike standard RNG technology, players can access the blockchain to verify they received the proper result.

While there’s nothing wrong with RNG technology, provably fair games offer an unmatched level of fairness.

What Are Wagering Requirements on Dogecoin Gambling Sites and How Do They Work?

Wagering, or playthrough, requirements specify how many times over a collection of bonus funds must be wagered before they can be withdrawn.

For example, say you received $100 in bonus funds with wagering requirements of 30x. In this case, you’d have to make $3,000 worth of wagers before you could withdraw your winnings.

Comparison of the Top 5 Dogecoin Casinos

Bitstarz: An award-winning Dogecoin betting site with 3,500+ games, tons of provably fair titles, and a welcome bonus of up to 750,000 DOGE. You can buy crypto directly through Bitstarz using credit cards and Revolut.

KatsuBet: A new, ancient Chinese-themed casino with thousands of games and a deposit bonus available nearly every day of the week.

7Bit Casino: 7,000+ games, lightning-fast withdrawals, and a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. Daily slot tournaments and no KYC requirements on most withdrawals.

SuperSlots: A no-frills casino site owned and operated by BetOnline. Tons of bonuses to take advantage of and a good selection of table games.

Wild Casino: An excellent live dealer section with tons of Dogecoin blackjack tables available. 10% weekly rebate on losses and a $9,000 welcome bonus available.

How to Get Started at a Dogecoin Casino

If it’s your first time, signing up with a DOGE casino can be confusing. To make the process as easy as possible, we’ll walk through the steps using our top pick, Bitstarz, as an example.

Step 1: Open an Account

Pull up the Bitstarz homepage using our link (it’ll make sure you get the best bonuses) and click the ‘Sign Up’ button.

Provide your email address, create a password, and choose your base currency.

Agree to the terms of service and click ‘Sign Up’.

Step 2: Check Your Email

Open your inbox and select the confirmation email from Bitstarz.

Click the confirmation link inside.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Click on the ‘Deposit’ button and choose which currency you want to deposit.

Send crypto from your crypto wallet to the provided address.

What’s the Best Dogecoin Casino? The Final Answer

While we recommend every casino included in our list, it’s easy to see why Bitstarz came out as our top pick.

With its never-ending game selection, attractive welcome promotion, and weekly reload bonuses, there isn’t much that compares to the Curacao-based outfit.

Whichever option you end up deciding on, we wish you the best of luck!

