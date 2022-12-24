Sponsored

Best Eye Vitamins (2023) Top Vision Support Supplement Brands Reviewed

People spend a large part of their day glued to a screen, either working or watching content these days. No matter the reason, there is only a limited amount of screen time the eyes can tolerate without giving in to eye diseases. Sometimes, glasses and contact lenses might not be enough to protect your eyes. So, what should you do?

There are many natural ways of enhancing your eye health, but who has the time to follow a strict healthy diet or an active lifestyle? If you fall in this category, there’s something we have for you that can preserve your macular health for a long period of time – eye supplements!

These are vision supplements that are rich in vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin D, and vitamin E that have been proven to improve your eye health. With the help of these supplements, you can prevent common eye problems that disrupt your everyday lifestyle.

Let’s discover details about them in this article.

Let’s Take A Look At The Best Vision Supplements

When it comes to your eyes, it is best not to compromise on quality or any other factor. Although many dietary supplements on the market claim to boost your eye health and vision, you must only trust those formulated to specifically enhance your eyesight.

Our research and editorial team has investigated many supplements on the market to separate the best from the rest. They employed a number of factors to select these supplements, which are discussed later in this article.

You can choose any of these supplements as they comply with the policies of the American Optometric Association.

Before moving ahead with the details of the best vision supplements, let’s take a quick glance at every supplement’s summary in the following table.

Zenith Labs Vision 20

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Beta Carotene, Zinc, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Rose hips, Taurine, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day money-back guarantee Price Starts at $49

It is an advanced vision formula that includes natural ingredients in its composition. This supplement uses omega-3 fatty acids, beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin to support better vision in regular users. The formula of Zenith Labs Vision 20 has been created by a doctor, meaning you can trust it without any apprehensions.

This vision supplement can provide powerful antioxidant support to users so that they can maintain proper visual function. All the eye vitamins from this supplement nourish your eye cells so that you don’t get age-related macular degeneration (AMD), vision loss, or blinding eye disease easily.

Performance Lab’s Vision

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Bilberry Extract, Saffron, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money Back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee Price Starts at $39

It is one of the most sought-after vision supplements on the market right now because of its strong and effective formulation. Performance Lab’s Vision uses essential vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids in your eyes which can promote retinal function to a great extent.

All the ingredients that go into the formula of this supplement have been proven scientifically to support healthy eyes. This formula can improve your eye health and vision so that you can concentrate better on your work.

This vision support formula can prevent damage to your blood vessels so that you don’t get eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration and vision loss.

VisionMD

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Vitamin E, Lycopene, Marigold, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee Price $40

If you are at risk of developing macular degeneration, you can benefit a lot from the daily consumption of this vision supplement. It uses eye vitamins like vitamin E in its formulation to promote your vision health naturally.

This supplement has also been found to use the right dose of lutein and zeaxanthin, which can provide better vision support to regular users. They have been proven to reduce the chances of getting diabetic retinopathy in several studies. This supplement can help you in managing eye pressure caused due to excessive screen time.

VisionMD can reduce oxidative stress around your eyes so that you see things clearly all day long.

Nuzena Vision Support+

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Vitamin E, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $35

Another one of the top vision supplements on this list, Nuzena Vision Support+ is popular among people for its solid results. It can protect your eye health and vision with the help of eye vitamins, including vitamin C and vitamin E, which have been clinically proven in several studies.

Nuzena Vision Support+ can help in the prevention of eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration or advanced AMD. It can help you to attain a clear vision with the help of omega-3 fatty acids extracted from fish oil.

The ingredients used in this supplement can deliver important nutrients to your eyes that can provide multiple health benefits.

VitaPost Lutenol

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Zinc, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money Back Guarantee 180-days Price $27.95

It is another effective vision supplement on our list that uses powerful ingredients to provide extensive vision support to individuals. VitaPost Lutenol uses essential vitamins, lutein, and zeaxanthin in its composition to boost your vision health so that you don’t experience strain and blur every now and then.

If you have a problem staring straight into bright lights and suffer from eye pressure while doing so, you can benefit highly from this eye supplement. It provides powerful antioxidants and nutrients to your eyes from ingredients that are recognized by the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Take two capsules daily to experience enhanced vision and brain function.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex, Zinc, Bilberry fruit, and others. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day. Price $69.95

If you want to attain healthy eyes that don’t strain easily even when exposed to bright lights, this supplement can provide extensive vision support to you. Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula can help users who want to prevent getting age-related macular degeneration (AMD) after reaching the age of 50.

This advanced supplement uses eye vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids to improve retinal function in regular users. If you want to experience enhanced eye health and vision, you can benefit a lot from this supplement.

It can promote clear vision even if you are exposed to blue light all day long and prevent damage to the optic nerve.

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Zinc, Bilberry, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day. Price $49

This supplement can play an active role in promoting eye health in regular users when taken continuously according to the recommended dosage. The PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula contains vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein, and zeaxanthin to provide you with sharp and clear vision.

This advanced vision formula can also support your brain health and overall eyesight using the ingredients mentioned above. With the help of this vision supplement, you can also avoid getting macular degeneration that can disrupt your visual acuity. If you want everyday vision support, this supplement is the one for you.

Eagle Eye 911

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Zinc, Beta Carotene, Lycopene, L-Taurine, Grape seed Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day. Price $69.95

This vision support supplement delivers eye vitamins and beta carotene to your eye cells to help reduce the damage caused by exposure to blue light. It can supposedly save you from macular degeneration, vision loss, and other common eye diseases.

Eagle Eye 911 is one of the few vision supplements that can prevent damage to the blood vessels in the eyes. It can promote contrast sensitivity so that you can clearly distinguish between similar-looking objects.

This supplement can promote your eye health and vision by reducing eye strain to a great extent.

Provisine

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Zinc, Copper, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money Back Guarantee NA Price $69

This is an advanced vision formula that uses eye vitamins, lutein, and zeaxanthin to support vision health in regular users. This supplement can help users in the prevention of age-related macular degeneration and night vision loss.

If you want to maintain eye health using a natural vision supplement over other medications, Provisine can be the right choice for you. It also provides other health benefits to your body so that you can maintain overall well-being.

Eyesight Max

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Lutein, Quercetin, Bilberry, Marigold flower Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day. Price $69

It is one of the best vision supplements on our list, according to several customer reviews. This supplement provides maximum vision support to users with the help of high doses of eye vitamins that can properly nourish the eye cells.

It can improve visual acuity and support optimal eye health so that your eyes don’t suffer from the harmful effects of the blue light coming from the digital screen. This supplement can help prevent night vision loss and macular degeneration to a great extent.

Eyesight Max can also prevent strain on the eye muscles that can cause fatigue.

Vista Clear

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Vitamin H, Chamomile, Calcium, Lemon Balm, Bacopa Monnieri Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day. Price $79

If you don’t want to risk age-related macular degeneration (AMD), you can use this vision supplement daily. It includes vitamin E, lutein, and zeaxanthin in its composition to support healthy eyes in individuals.

Several clinical studies back the formula of this supplement. Vista Clear can provide extensive vision support to users who don’t want vision loss and blurred vision to take over their lives. You can also participate in a more active lifestyle with the daily consumption of this supplement.

Divine Vision 12

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Marigold, Bilberry, Grape seed, Lentils, Beans, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day. Price $69

If you are at a higher risk of developing cataracts, night vision loss, or other problems, you can use this supplement to improve your eye health. This supplement can deliver essential nutrients to your eye cells from multiple vitamins and beta-carotene.

It prevents damage to your blood vessels by reducing strain on your eye muscles from harmful blue light that can interfere with your vision. Divine Vision 12 promotes contrast sensitivity so that you can clearly distinguish between objects.

ReVision 2.0

Product Overview

Core Ingredients Quercetin, Bilberry, Marigold flower, etc. Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day. Price $69

This supplement has been formulated by health experts to support optimal eye health in users. It can aid in the prevention of age-related macular degeneration, blurred vision, and night vision loss using essential eye vitamins, including vitamin E.

ReVision 2.0 vision supplement can support healthy eyes, mental clarity, and clear vision. This vision support supplement can motivate you to follow an active lifestyle so that you enjoy better optimal health.

What Are The Scientific Findings Backing The Ingredients In Eye Supplements?

Below we shall look at a few scientific references and pieces of evidence that help strengthen the efficacy of eye supplements on our list:

Lutein

Lutein is a carotenoid pigment found in plants and animals. It has antioxidant properties and protects our eyes against free radicals. Lutein is one of the most important nutrients for eye health because it helps maintain healthy vision.

A study published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) showed that people who eat foods rich in lutein might reduce their risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects about 10 million Americans over 50 years old. AMD causes loss of central vision and can lead to blindness.

It works by protecting the retina from damage caused by ultraviolet radiation, such as sunlight. This means that if you consume more lutein, your body will produce more antioxidants, which protect the retina from oxidative stress.

Rose Hips

The rose hip is a fruit produced by the hips of the rose plant. Rose hips contain high levels of vitamin C, beta-carotene, calcium, iron, magnesium, etc. It works by helping to prevent cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and other diseases related to aging.

In addition, studies show that consuming rose hips can improve your vision. A study conducted at the University of California, Davis, shows that eating rose hips can increase blood flow to the brain, improving cognitive function. Another study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry shows that rose hips can inhibit the growth of bacteria associated with eye infections.

Bilberry

The blueberry plant contains high levels of anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants. Anthocyanins are pigments responsible for the color of berries like blueberries and raspberries. They are also present in red wine and dark chocolate.

Anthocyanins have anti-inflammatory and anticancer effects. In fact, they can inhibit tumor growth and prevent cancer cell proliferation. They also play a role in maintaining blood vessel function and preventing cardiovascular disease.

In addition, bilberry extract has been shown to improve visual acuity in patients with diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that damages the small blood vessels in the back of the eye. These damaged blood vessels leak fluid and cause swelling, which leads to blurred vision. Bilberry extract reduces inflammation and prevents further damage to the retina.

Zeaxanthin

Zeaxanthin is another carotenoid pigment that can be found in yellow corn, egg yolk, and green leafy vegetables. It is similar to lutein, but it does not absorb UV rays. However, zeaxanthin is much better at absorbing blue light than other carotenoids.

This makes it useful for protecting the retina from blue light exposure. Blue light is harmful to the retina because it triggers photoreceptor cells to release reactive oxygen species. Reactive oxygen species are molecules that contain oxygen atoms and are highly unstable. When exposed to light, they react with proteins, DNA, and lipids, causing cellular damage.

Blue light can also trigger inflammatory responses in the eye. Inflammatory reactions are triggered when white blood cells called leukocytes migrate into tissues. Leukocytes are activated by cytokines released during inflammation. Cytokines are signaling molecules that regulate immune system functions.

Blue light activates leukocytes and increases the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, consuming foods rich in zeaxanthin can help keep your eyes healthy.

Cranberries

Cranberries are fruits native to North America. Cranberries are very popular because they taste great, and are full of vitamins and minerals. These are also known for their ability to fight bacteria and viruses.

Cranberries also contain flavonoids, which are compounds that give the fruit its bright colors. Flavonoids are antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and protect the heart.

Flavonoids are also thought to help maintain good vision. A recent study found that people who consumed cranberry juice had improved contrast sensitivity compared to those who did not drink cranberry juice.

Ranking Factors Behind The Best Eye Health Supplements

Many brands have started producing eye health supplements in the last few years. As a result, the market is exploding with these products, and users are getting spoiled for choices. If you are confused too, and would like some help, you can choose from any of the supplements listed above.

Our team used relevant ranking factors to include the best vision supplements on this list so that they can support eye health in regular users. Any supplement that did not comply with these factors was rejected by us to ensure high quality for our readers.

Whenever you are choosing any eye supplement for yourself, make sure it passes the following criteria for your own safety and health. The ranking factors are discussed in detail below.

Usage Of Natural Ingredients

Any good eye supplement must not contain harmful substances that can cause side effects or damage to your eyes even temporarily. This is why one should choose those supplements that contain ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin D, beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, among many others.

Some supplements also contain omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish oil to provide you with healthy eyes in the long run. With the help of these ingredients and eye vitamins, a supplement can reduce your risk of developing eye diseases.

A natural vision formula is better than other medications because it is completely safe and healthy for you. A powerful combination of natural ingredients can prevent macular degeneration if used in proper doses.

Effectiveness

If you use vision support supplements, you must get definite results. There is no point in using eye health supplements if they do not produce any positive outcomes. This is why we only picked scientifically proven supplements on our list.

It is important to pick a strong and effective vision formula for daily use as it can determine whether you will need glasses or contact lenses for poor eyesight in the near future. When you use a good eye supplement, you reduce your risk of developing eye diseases like macular degeneration, refractive errors, cataracts, and so on.

Compliance With The Findings Of The National Eye Institute

Vision supplements must be formulated according to the policies and findings of the National Eye Institute. All the supplements listed above follow this criterion to ensure maximum safety for daily users.

The National Eye Institute releases research studies regularly regarding eye vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and other ingredients so that makers don’t put high doses of these substances in their products.

Any formula that does not comply with the findings of the National Eye Institute can increase your risk of developing eye diseases like macular degeneration, so you must choose very wisely whilst selecting an eye supplement.

Purity Standards

An eye supplement formula must not contain harmful substances that can be detrimental to your eye health. This is why we incorporated only those supplements on this list that followed the strictest measures in their manufacturing facilities.

A vision formula must be produced in a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility under strict supervision. It must also be tested regularly by third-party labs to ensure maximum purity and quality for users.

We made sure that all the supplements above followed the highest purity standards set in the industry so that you can enjoy healthy eyes and remain away from disorders like macular degeneration.

Manufacturer Reputation

Many brands enter this industry every day, and many brands leave this industry overnight. Obviously, such brands cannot be trusted easily because one won’t have much information on their production practices.

We were careful about the manufacturer’s reputation because it has a direct relation to your eye health. Only those brands were picked by us that enjoyed a solid reputation in the market for their products. Any brand whose reputation was not good enough was immediately rejected by us.

Transparency And Honesty

Good vision supplements can improve vision support and support your eye health after a few months of consumption. They are also the ones that come with transparent formulations so that you can have a fair idea about all the ingredients used in the supplement.

A company must also be honest in its advertised claims so that users are not misled into believing exaggerated statements. For instance, it is highly unlikely for natural vision supplements to treat macular degeneration completely. If a company claims this and does not provide any proof, look in the other direction.

Another example is if a label states that fish oil is the source of omega-3 fatty acids, it must also mention whether it is free from contaminants or not.

Customer Reviews

Our research team only included highly nutritional supplements on this list for the safety and well-being of users. To ensure this, they read online reviews by fellow users who have already had experience with the supplements.

Our team skimmed through several reviews online to find out what people thought about the leading vision supplements. The team only chose those supplements that received thousands of positive customer reviews online.

Pricing And Refund Policy

We also checked the pricing and money-back guarantee of the eye supplements before including them on this list. All the supplements mentioned above are priced reasonably and come with a flexible refund policy to protect the interests of the users.

FAQ

Most people tend to use eye drops to enhance their eye health. That’s why they don’t have enough knowledge about eye supplements. We have answered a few common questions regarding the subject to clear the air around it.

How can eye vitamins support eye health?

There are certain vitamins like vitamins E, D & C that nourish your eyes and rejuvenate the eye cells. With the help of these vitamins, you can enjoy healthy eyes and better eyesight.

Can vision supplements improve visual acuity?

There are certain eye supplements that use clinically researched ingredients to improve your visual acuity so that you have less risk of developing eye diseases.

What is age-related macular degeneration?

People over the age of 50 have a higher risk of developing macular degeneration. It causes blurred vision and disrupts your eyesight to a great extent.

Can vitamin C reduce the risk of developing cataracts?

Many research studies have proven that the usage of vitamin C in a vision formula can reduce your chances of developing cataracts and other eye diseases.

Does following a healthy diet support vision health?

If you consume a balanced diet along with green leafy vegetables, it can provide enhanced vision support to you.

Can you get other health benefits with vision supplements?

Some eye supplements can boost your brain health and the health of your immune system, apart from helping in the prevention of eye diseases. They can also support an active lifestyle with the help of important nutrients.

How can vitamin D impact your vision health?

Some studies have linked the deficiency of vitamin D to high blood sugar levels and vision loss. On the other hand, if you take high doses of vitamin D, it can cause your blood vessels to be damaged.

What are some natural ways of improving your eyesight?

You should manage your health conditions, reduce exposure to blue light, ear protective eyewear, and live an active lifestyle to improve your eyesight.

Final Verdict On The Best Eye Health Supplements

Taking care of your eyes is no longer a hassle with the consumption of eye supplements. When these supplements are formulated with proven ingredients, they can play a major role in protecting your eye health and supporting the better vision.

Some supplements can even help in the prevention of eye diseases like macular degeneration, cataracts, etc. It depends on their ingredient content and effectiveness.

You must also take part in the process by reducing exposure to harmful blue light, managing chronic conditions, and wearing protective eyewear.

